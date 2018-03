IŞİD Taktik mi Değiştiriyor?

ABD Dışişleri Bakanlığı Terörle Mücadele Koordinatörü Büyükelçi Nathan Sales’e göre, IŞİD militanlarının çoğu örgütün Irak ve Suriye’de yenilgiye uğratılmasıyla Afrika’ya giderek faaliyetlerini orada sürdürebilir. Ancak Sales, bu tehlikenin farkında olduklarını ve ona göre adım attıklarını söyledi

SALES:

“Africa has traditionally been an area in which terrorist groups have operated. And part of the reason for that is because they assessed that they’re able to move across borders undetected. What we’ve tried to do is stand up the capabilities. It’s not just of military authorities in the region, but also border security authorities and law enforcement authorities in the region. Well, several years ago, when ISIS was ascended, we saw a number of radicals, terrorists, disaffiliate with other organizations and join up under the ISIS black flag. Now that ISIS’s physical caliphate has been virtually destroyed in Syria and Iraq, we’re looking at what the future holds for disaffected foreign terrorist fighters. Do they return home? Do they stay in Syria? Do they return to join a different terrorist organization? We’re looking at that problem very closely, because the responses to the evolving ISIS threat really depend on what specific form that threat takes.”