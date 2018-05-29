Riza Tansu, the boat designer is sued to bankruptcy

United Arab Emirates citizen Mashwi Yased Bayat Al Qubaisi requested that the Tansu Marine Vehicles be decided to go bankrupt, stating that the boat was not delivered on time. Mashwi Yased Bayat Al Qubais said that despite his contract with the company, Suleyman Riza Tansu, for the construction of a 44-meter boat, it hasn’t been delivered. He went to the court, claiming back the amount 5,522,000 Euros he paid for the boat and 192,000 Euros penalty.

Abdullah Demirhan and Serkan Kaya, lawyers who applied to the Istanbul Anatolian 2nd Asliye Commercial Court on behalf of Mashwi Yased Bayat Al Qubaisi, showed the contract between the client and Tansu Deniz Araçları İmalat Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Şirketi made on February 27, 2016 for a 44-meter boat named Orcha with a price of 7,500,000 Euros, which had a delivery date of November 1st, 2017 but that hasn’t been delivered as of to date.

The client has paid 5,522,000 Euros to the defendant company so far and only the skeleton part of the boat has been completed despite the payment of the majority of the money. The defendant has not completed the boat acting in bad faith and does not perform the contractural duty and does not return the price paid by the client.