Ryanair strike could increase and more delays announced

Ryanair passengers are to be plagued with further holiday troubles this summer as airline crew threaten to join the Irish carrier’s pilots in striking.

Ryanair passengers are to be plagued with further holiday troubles this summer as airline crew threaten to join the Irish carrier's pilots in striking.
Ryanair crew have presented the airline’s chief executive Michael O’Leary with a list of demands, warning they may join the pilots who are set to strike next week.
The news comes as Ryanair reveals 16 per cent of its flight departures have been delayed this morning due to French and German ATC staff shortages.
Around 100 Ryanair pilots based in Dublin announced a walkout yesterday for Thursday 12 July.
The demands given to O’Leary by the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) which represents Ryanair crew, include improving economic and safety conditions and rostering and workplace culture, reducing agency employment and giving staff the right to sick pay.
The “Ryanair Crew Charter” also wants Ryanair to get rid of precarious agency employment give staff the right to sick pay and end strictly enforced sales targets for products such as scratchcards.

