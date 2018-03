Oscar 2018 izle! Oscar ödül töreni Türkçe çeviri ile internetten canlı izleme (Digiturk)

"Edith + Eddie"

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

"Heroin(e)"

"Knife Skills"

"Traffic Stop"

EN İYİ BELGESEL

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

EN İYİ ORJİNAL ŞARKI

"Mighty River," "Mudbound"

"Mystery of Love," "Call Me by Your Name"

"Remember Me," "Coco"

"Stand Up For Something," "Marshall"

"This is Me," "Greatest Showman"

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL MÜZİK

"Dunkirk"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

"Call Me by Your Name"

"The Disaster Artist"

"Logan"

"Molly's Game"

"Mudbound"

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

EN İYİ PRODÜKSÜYON

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Mudbound"

"The Shape of Water"

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Darkest Hour"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Victoria and Abdul"

EN İYİ SES KURGUSU

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

EN İYİ SES TASARIMI

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ

"Dear Basketball"

"Garden Party"

"Lou"

"Negative Space"

"Revolting Rhymes"