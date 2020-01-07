2020 BAFTA adayları açıklandı

The Brisith Academy olarak bilinen İngiliz Sinema ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi tarafından dağıtılan BAFTA Ödülleri'nin bu yıl 73'üncüsü veriliyor. 77. Altın Küre Ödülleri'nde onurlandırılan 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Joker ve Parasite filmleri 2020 BAFTA adayları arasında öne çıkıyor.
Altın Küre sahibi 1917 ve Once Upon A Time In Hollywood başta olmak üzere Joker, Parasite, The Irishman gibi yapımlar adaylar arasında bulunuyor.
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Bait – Mark Jenkin (Senarist/Yönetmen), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Yapımcı)
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (Yönetmen/Yapımcı), Edward Watts (Yönetmen)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (Yönetmen)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (Senarist/Yönetmen)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Senarist/Yönetmen)
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
Frozen II
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
The Irishman -Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker
Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward
Kathleen Kennedy
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum