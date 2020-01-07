MAGAZİN
  4. 2020 BAFTA adayları açıklandı

2020 BAFTA adayları açıklandı

07.01.2020 16:16

2 Şubat'ta sahiplerini bulacak olan 2020 BAFTA Ödülleri için adaylar bugün açıklandı. İşte 73. BAFTA adayları...

The Brisith Academy olarak bilinen İngiliz Sinema ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi tarafından dağıtılan BAFTA Ödülleri'nin bu yıl 73'üncüsü veriliyor. 77. Altın Küre Ödülleri'nde onurlandırılan 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Joker ve Parasite filmleri 2020 BAFTA adayları arasında öne çıkıyor.

Altın Küre sahibi 1917 ve Once Upon A Time In Hollywood başta olmak üzere Joker, Parasite, The Irishman gibi yapımlar adaylar arasında bulunuyor.

bafta-award

İşte 73. BAFTA adayları:

EN İYİ FİLM

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ FİLMİ

1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ YAPAN İNGİLİZ YAZAR, YÖNETMEN YA DA YAPIMCI

Bait – Mark Jenkin (Senarist/Yönetmen), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Yapımcı)
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (Yönetmen/Yapımcı), Edward Watts (Yönetmen)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (Yönetmen)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (Senarist/Yönetmen)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Senarist/Yönetmen)

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

EN İYİ BELGESEL

American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

Frozen II
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

The Irishman -Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ MÜZİK

1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ OYUNCU KADROSU

Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse

EN İYİ KURGU

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ

1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman

EN İYİ SES

1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ KISA ANİMASYON

Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ KISA FİLM

Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap

YÜKSELEN YILDIZ ÖDÜLÜ (HALK OYU İLE)

Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward

BAFTA SİNEMAYA KATKI ÖDÜLÜ

Kathleen Kennedy


