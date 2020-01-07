2020 BAFTA adayları açıklandı

The Brisith Academy olarak bilinen İngiliz Sinema ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi tarafından dağıtılan BAFTA Ödülleri'nin bu yıl 73'üncüsü veriliyor. 77. Altın Küre Ödülleri'nde onurlandırılan 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Joker ve Parasite filmleri 2020 BAFTA adayları arasında öne çıkıyor.

İşte 73. BAFTA adayları:

EN İYİ FİLM

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ FİLMİ

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ YAPAN İNGİLİZ YAZAR, YÖNETMEN YA DA YAPIMCI

Bait – Mark Jenkin (Senarist/Yönetmen), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Yapımcı)

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (Yönetmen/Yapımcı), Edward Watts (Yönetmen)

Maiden – Alex Holmes (Yönetmen)

Only You – Harry Wootliff (Senarist/Yönetmen)

Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Senarist/Yönetmen)

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

EN İYİ BELGESEL

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

Frozen II

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4