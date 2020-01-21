2020’de birbirinden güzel oyunlar oyuncular ile buluşacak

OCAK AYINDA ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR Flat Heroes – (PS4) Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – January 17 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) Moons of Madness – January 21 (PS4, Xbox One) Kingdom Hearts 3 Re Mind DLC – January 23 (PS4) Mosaic – January 23 (PS4 Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) Rugby 20 – January 23 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) Journey To The Savage Planet – (PS4, Xbox One, PC) Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch Mortal Kombat 11: Joker Character DLC – January 28 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) Arc of Alchemist – (PS4) Coffee Talk – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

ŞUBAT AYINDA ÇIKACAK OLAN OYUNLAR Monster Energy Supercross 3: The Official Video Game – February 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch) Zombie Army 4: Dead War – (PS4, Xbox One, PC) Granblue Fantasy: Versus – PS4) Yakuza 5 (Part Of The Yakuza Remastered Collection) – (PS4) The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition (Retail Only) – (PS4) Darksiders: Genesis – (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) Dreams – (PS4, PSVR) Street Fighter V: Championship Edition – (PS4, PC) Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch) Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – (PS4) Hunt: Showdown – (PS4) Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] – (PS4, Nintendo Switch) Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch) Two Point Hospital – F (PS5, Xbox One) One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – (PS4, Xbox One, PC) Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV – (PS4, PC)

NİSAN AYINDA ÇIKACAK OLAN OYUNLAR

Resident Evil 3 – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Resident Evil: Resistance (Standalone Purchase) – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories – (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Part 1) – (PS4)

Predator: Hunting Grounds – (PS4)

Trials of Mana – (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Minecraft Dungeons – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

MAYIS AYINDA ÇIKACAK OLAN OYUNLAR



Marvel’s Iron Man VR – (PSVR)

Wasteland 3 – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Maneater – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The Last Of Us Part 2 – (PS4)

Fast and Furious Crossroads – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

EYLÜL AYINDA ÇIKACAK OLAN OYUNLAR



Iron Harvest – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Marvel’s Avengers – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia)

Cyberpunk 2077 – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia)

2020 İÇERİSİNDE ÇIKACAK OLAN OYUNLAR



Arcade Spirits – (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Beyond A Steel Sky – Early 2020 (PC, Consoles TBC, Apple Arcade)

Control: The Foundation Expansion – Early 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Metallic Child – (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story DLC – Early 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

No Straight Roads – (PS4, PC)

PHOGS! – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Rock of Ages III: Make & Break – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – (PS4, Nintendo Switch)

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition – (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

The Pathless – (PS4, PC, Apple Arcade)

Vigil: The Longest Night – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Ary and the Secret of Seasons – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Boundary – 2020 (PS4, PC)

Conan Chop Chop – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Devil’s Hunt – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

KungFu Kickball – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Shing! – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

The Complex – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – 2020 (PSVR)

Tower of Time – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Dying Light 2 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Empire Of Sin – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Insurgency: Sandstorm – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)

Minute Of Islands – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Project Sakura Wars – 2020 (PS4)

The Good Life – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Trifox – 2020 (Consoles TBC, PC)

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – Summer 2020 (PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android)

Outriders – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Control: AWE Expansion – Mid 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Mighty Fight Federation – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Project Witchstone – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Dark Envoy – Second Half of 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Once Upon A Time In Roswell – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – Late 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

R-Type Final 2 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, Pc, Nintendo Switch)

After The Fall – 2020 (PSVR)

Azur Lane: Crosswave – 2020 (PS4)

Babylon’s Fall – 2020 (PS4, PC)

Biomutant – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Blood Bowl 3 – 2020 (Platforms TBC)

Bloodroots – 2020 (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Carrion – 2020 (PC, Consoles TBC)

Conv/rgence: A League of Legends Story – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Cris Tales – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Curious Expedition 2 – 2020 (PC (Out Of Early Access), Consoles TBC)

DCL: The Game – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Deliver Us The Moon – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)

Desperados III – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Destroy All Humans! – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia)

Diablo IV – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Digimon Survive – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Disco Elysium – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)

Disintegration – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Draugen – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)

Fall Guys – 2020 (PS4, PC)

Georifters – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Genshin Impact – 2020 (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Ghostrunner – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Godfall – 2020 (PS5)

Gods and Monsters – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia)

Guilty Gear Strive – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Haven – 2020 (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Kerbal Space Program 2 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Killsquad – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

King’s Bounty 2 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Kingpin Reloaded – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Little Nightmares 2 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Moving Out – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

NYX: The Awakening – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Oddworld: Soulstorm – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Outbuddies – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Overwatch 2 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Port Royale 4 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Psychonauts 2 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Rainbow Six Quarantine – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)

Remothered: Broken Porcelain – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Rogue Company – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Roller Champions – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Rust – 2020 (PS4)

Samurai Shodown Season 2 DLC – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story – 2020 (PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Skull and Bones – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Sniper Elite VR – 2020 (PSVR, Oculus Rift)

Snowrunner – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Soundfall – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Spacebase Startopia – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Spelunky 2 – 2020 (PS4, PC)

Spiritfarer – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Superliminal – 2020 (PS4)

Surviving The Aftermath – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Tales of Arise – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The Eternal Cylinder – 2020 (PC, Consoles TBC)

The Oriental Exorcist – 2020 (PS4, PC)

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

TT Isle Of Man 2 – 2020 (PC, Consoles TBC)

Twin Mirror – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Undying – 2020 (PS4)

Unlucky Seven – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Watch Dogs Legion – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia)

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

West of Dead – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Wrath: Aeon Of Ruin – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

XIII – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon – 2020 (PS4)

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – 2020 (PS4)