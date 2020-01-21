2020’de birbirinden güzel oyunlar oyuncular ile buluşacak

2020 yılında çıkacak olan oyunlar oyunlar arasında PlayStation 4’ün özel oyunu The Last of Us Part II ve The Witcher’ın
yapımcılarının yeni oyunu Cyberpunk 2077 dikkat çekiyor. Erteleme kararı ile Eylül ayında çıkışını gerçekleştirecek olan Cyberpunk 2077, yeni nesile de hızlı bir şekilde gelecek gibi görünüyor.
Biz de sizler için 2020 yılında çıkacak olan oyunlar listesini hazırladık. 2020 yılında çıkacak olan oyunlar, erteleme kararları ile güncel halde aşağıda yer alıyor.
OCAK AYINDA ÇIKACAK OYUNLAR
Flat Heroes – (PS4)
Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – January 17 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Moons of Madness – January 21 (PS4, Xbox One)
Kingdom Hearts 3 Re Mind DLC – January 23 (PS4)
Mosaic – January 23 (PS4 Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
Rugby 20 – January 23 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Journey To The Savage Planet – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch
Mortal Kombat 11: Joker Character DLC – January 28 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia)
Arc of Alchemist – (PS4)
Coffee Talk – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
ŞUBAT AYINDA ÇIKACAK OLAN OYUNLAR
Monster Energy Supercross 3: The Official Video Game – February 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Zombie Army 4: Dead War – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Granblue Fantasy: Versus – PS4)
Yakuza 5 (Part Of The Yakuza Remastered Collection) – (PS4)
The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition (Retail Only) – (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis – (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
Dreams – (PS4, PSVR)
Street Fighter V: Championship Edition – (PS4, PC)
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – (PS4)
Hunt: Showdown – (PS4)
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] – (PS4, Nintendo Switch)
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Two Point Hospital – F (PS5, Xbox One)
One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV – (PS4, PC)
MART AYINDA ÇIKACAK OLAN OYUNLAR
MLB The Show 20 – (PS4)
La-Mulana 1 & 2 Hidden Treasures Edition – (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
Mortal Kombat 11: Spawn Character DLC – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia)
Fairy Tail – (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)
DOOM 64 – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
DOOM Eternal – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Persona 5: Royal – (PS4)
NİSAN AYINDA ÇIKACAK OLAN OYUNLAR
Resident Evil 3 – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Resident Evil: Resistance (Standalone Purchase) – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories – (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Part 1) – (PS4)
Predator: Hunting Grounds – (PS4)
Trials of Mana – (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Minecraft Dungeons – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
MAYIS AYINDA ÇIKACAK OLAN OYUNLAR
Marvel’s Iron Man VR – (PSVR)
Wasteland 3 – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Maneater – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
The Last Of Us Part 2 – (PS4)
Fast and Furious Crossroads – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
EYLÜL AYINDA ÇIKACAK OLAN OYUNLAR
Iron Harvest – (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Marvel’s Avengers – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia)
Cyberpunk 2077 – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia)
2020 İÇERİSİNDE ÇIKACAK OLAN OYUNLAR
Arcade Spirits – (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
Beyond A Steel Sky – Early 2020 (PC, Consoles TBC, Apple Arcade)
Control: The Foundation Expansion – Early 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Metallic Child – (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story DLC – Early 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
No Straight Roads – (PS4, PC)
PHOGS! – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Rock of Ages III: Make & Break – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – (PS4, Nintendo Switch)
Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition – (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
The Pathless – (PS4, PC, Apple Arcade)
Vigil: The Longest Night – (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Ary and the Secret of Seasons – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Boundary – 2020 (PS4, PC)
Conan Chop Chop – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Devil’s Hunt – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
KungFu Kickball – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Shing! – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
The Complex – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – 2020 (PSVR)
Tower of Time – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
Dying Light 2 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Empire Of Sin – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Insurgency: Sandstorm – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
Minute Of Islands – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Project Sakura Wars – 2020 (PS4)
The Good Life – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Trifox – 2020 (Consoles TBC, PC)
Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – Summer 2020 (PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android)
Outriders – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Control: AWE Expansion – Mid 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Mighty Fight Federation – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Project Witchstone – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Dark Envoy – Second Half of 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Once Upon A Time In Roswell – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – Late 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
R-Type Final 2 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, Pc, Nintendo Switch)
After The Fall – 2020 (PSVR)
Azur Lane: Crosswave – 2020 (PS4)
Babylon’s Fall – 2020 (PS4, PC)
Biomutant – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Blood Bowl 3 – 2020 (Platforms TBC)
Bloodroots – 2020 (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Carrion – 2020 (PC, Consoles TBC)
Conv/rgence: A League of Legends Story – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Cris Tales – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Curious Expedition 2 – 2020 (PC (Out Of Early Access), Consoles TBC)
DCL: The Game – 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Deliver Us The Moon – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
Desperados III – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Destroy All Humans! – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia)
Diablo IV – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Digimon Survive – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Disco Elysium – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
Disintegration – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Draugen – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
Fall Guys – 2020 (PS4, PC)
Georifters – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Genshin Impact – 2020 (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch
Ghostrunner – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Godfall – 2020 (PS5)
Gods and Monsters – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia)
Guilty Gear Strive – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Haven – 2020 (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Kerbal Space Program 2 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Killsquad – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
King’s Bounty 2 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Kingpin Reloaded – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Little Nightmares 2 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Moving Out – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
NYX: The Awakening – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Oddworld: Soulstorm – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Outbuddies – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Overwatch 2 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Port Royale 4 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Psychonauts 2 – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Red Wings: Aces of the Sky – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Rainbow Six Quarantine – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
Remothered: Broken Porcelain – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Rogue Company – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Roller Champions – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Rust – 2020 (PS4)
Samurai Shodown Season 2 DLC – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story – 2020 (PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Skull and Bones – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Sniper Elite VR – 2020 (PSVR, Oculus Rift)
Snowrunner – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Soundfall – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Spacebase Startopia – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Spelunky 2 – 2020 (PS4, PC)
Spiritfarer – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Superliminal – 2020 (PS4)
Surviving The Aftermath – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Tales of Arise – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
The Dark Pictures: Little Hope – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
The Eternal Cylinder – 2020 (PC, Consoles TBC)
The Oriental Exorcist – 2020 (PS4, PC)
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
TT Isle Of Man 2 – 2020 (PC, Consoles TBC)
Twin Mirror – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Undying – 2020 (PS4)
Unlucky Seven – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
Watch Dogs Legion – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia)
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
West of Dead – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Wrath: Aeon Of Ruin – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
XIII – 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Yakuza: Like A Dragon – 2020 (PS4)
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – 2020 (PS4)
2020'DE ÇIKMASI MUHTEMEL OLAN OYUNLAR
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – TBC 2020 (PS4)
Atomic Heart – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Away: The Survival Series – TBC 2020 (PS4)
Back 4 Blood – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Beyond Good and Evil 2 – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Darkest Dungeon 2 – TBC 2020 (PS4, PC)
Daymare: 1998 – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
Dead Island 2 – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Deathloop – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Dragon Age 4 – TBC 2020 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Project Scarlett, PC)
Dungeon Defenders Awakened – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
Elden Ring – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Fear The Wolves – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
Ghost Of Tsushima – TBC 2020 (PS4)
Ghostwire: Tokyo – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Giraffe and Annika – TBC 2020 (PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Granblue Fantasy Versus – TBC 2020 (PS4)
Hollow Knight: Silksong – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Lords of the Fallen 2 – TBC 2020 (Platforms TBC)
Lost In Random – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Monstrum II – TBC 2020 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Project Scarlett, PC
Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers TBC 2020 (PS4, Nintendo Switch)
Project Awakening: Arise – TBC 2020 (PS4)
Rustheart – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Shantae and the Seven Sirens – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Apple
Arcade)
Shovel Knight Dig – TBC 2020 (PS4, Nintendo Switch)
Solar Ash Kingdom – TBC 2020 (PC, Consoles TBC)
Spice and Wolf VR 2 – TBC 2020 (PSVR)
Starfield – TBC 2020 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Project Scarlett, PC)
Streets of Rage 4 – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
Super Meat Boy Forever – TBS 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
System Shock 3 – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
The Elder Scrolls VI – TBC 2020 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Project Scarlett, PC)
The King of Fighters XV – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
The Outlast Trials – TBC 2020 (PC, Consoles TBC)
The Wolf Among Us 2 – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Those Who Remain – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)
2020’DE ÇIKMASI ONAYLANMAYAN OYUNLAR
Ape Out (PS4)
Creature In The Well (PS4)
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise (PS4)
Destiny 3 (PS4, PS5)
Dungeon and Dragons: Dark Alliance (PS4)
Hades (PS4)
Mordhau (PS4)
My Friend Pedro (PS4)
Naraka: Bladepoint (PS4)
Pagan Online (PS4)
Panzer Dragoon: Remake (PS4)
Planet Zoo (PS4)
Pummel Party (PS4)
Resident Evil 8 (PS4, PS5)
Sons of the Forest (PS4)
Stormdivers (PS4)
Telling Lies (PS4)
Vigor (PS4)
Weird West (PS4)
