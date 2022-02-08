94. Oscar adayları belli oldu

"En İyi Film"in de aralarında bulunduğu 12 dalda Oscar'a aday gösterilen Netflix yapımı “The Power of the Dog” en fazla dalda adaylık alan film oldu.Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi, 27 Mart'ta Los Angeles'taki Hollywood & Highland'daki Dolby Theatre'da düzenlenecek törenle 94'üncü kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Oscar ödüllerinin adaylarını açıkladı. 23 kategorideki adaylıkların açıklandığı yayın oyuncu Tracee Ellis Ross ve Leslie Jordan tarafından sunuldu.
Biri "En İyi Film" olmak üzere 12 dalda ödüle aday gösterilen Netflix yapımı “The Power of the Dog” adaylıklar arasında başı çeken film oldu. Ünlü yönetmen Steven Spielberg'un yönettiği "West Side Story" ise 11 dalda Oscar'a aday oldu. "En İyi Film" adayları listesinde bu yıl ses getiren yapımlardan biri olan yine bir Netflix yapımı “Don’t Look Up” da bulunuyor. Oscarların bu yıl üç yıl aradan sonra ilk kez sunuculu bir törenle sahiplerini bulması bekleniyor. 2022 Oscar aday listeleri şöyle:
En İyi Film:
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
En İyi Yönetmen:
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu:
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Lewis, King Richard
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu:
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jessie Plemmons, The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
En İyi Film Müziği:
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo:
Coda
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
En İyi Orjinal Senaryo:
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
En İyi Uluslararası Film:
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
En İyi Yapım Tasarımı:
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
En İyi Kurgu:
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
En İyi Sinematografi:
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
En İyi Saç ve Makyaj Tasarımı:
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı:
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
En İyi Animasyon Filmi:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
En İyi Ses Miksajı:
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
En İyi Özgün Şarkı:
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
No Time to Die
Four Good Days
En İyi Kısa Film:
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
En İyi Belgesel:
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Riding with Fire
