ABD Adalet Bakanlığı Seçimler Hakkında Soruşturma Başlatıyor

The challenge would have focused on the southern state of Georgia, where Biden won by just under 12,000 votes out of the 5 million ballots that were cast, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since 1992. Even had Georgia, with 16 votes in the Electoral College, flipped to Trump, it would not have been enough to change the overall outcome.

But Trump was so fixated on the Georgia outcome, unexpected as Biden's victory was, that at one point in early January he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the 11,780 votes he would need to overtake Biden by a single vote.

Trump’ın Georgia eyaletinde en üst düzey seçim yetkilisi olan eyalet sekreteri Brad Raffensperger’e eyaletteki seçim sonucunu değiştirmesi için 11.780 oy bulması konusunda baskı yaptığı da ses kayıtlarıyla birlikte basına yansımıştı.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a staunch critic of Trump, had demanded that Horowitz start an investigation "into this attempted sedition" by Clark. The New York Democrat said it was "unconscionable a Trump Justice Department leader would conspire to subvert the people's will."

Trump’ı en sert şekilde eleştirenler arasında olan Senato Çoğunluk Lideri Demokrat Chuck Schumer da Horowitz’in Clark ile ilgili iddialar hakkında soruşturma başlatmasını talep etmişti.

The Times report said that Trump decided not to dismiss Rosen in favor of Clark after top Justice Department officials said they would stage a mass resignation if he fired Rosen.