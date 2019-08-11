HABER

Akdeniz'de 4 büyüklüğünde deprem

GÜNCEL HABERLERİ  | 11.08.2019 15:59 | Son Güncelleme

AFAD'dan yapılan açıklamaya göre Akdeniz'de 4 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

Akdeniz'de 4 büyüklüğünde deprem

Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığının (AFAD) internet sitesinde yer alan bilgiye göre, Akdeniz'de saat 15.35'te 4 büyüklüğünde deprem yaşandı.

Depremin 6,6 kilometre derinlikte olduğu belirlendi.

(AA)

Çeşme oluğunda yüzüp duvar üzerinde güneşleniyorlarÇeşme oluğunda yüzüp duvar üzerinde güneşleniyorlar
Kurbana kadın eli değdiKurbana kadın eli değdi
'Noel Baba' doğum gününde Demre'de anıldı (2)'Noel Baba' doğum gününde Demre'de anıldı (2)
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
AFAD deprem Son Depremler

En Çok Okunan Haberler

50 bin lira harcadı! Tam 10 yıldır topluyor

50 bin lira harcadı! Tam 10 yıldır topluyor

Mayolu poz verdi! Basenleri gündem oldu

Mayolu poz verdi! Basenleri gündem oldu

Babasını trans bireyin evinde öldürmüştü! Yeni gelişme

Babasını trans bireyin evinde öldürmüştü! Yeni gelişme

İmamoğlu uyardı: Suç işlemek anlamına geliyor

İmamoğlu uyardı: Suç işlemek anlamına geliyor

Adana'da çok acı olay... Annenin feryadı yürek yaktı

Adana'da çok acı olay... Annenin feryadı yürek yaktı

Komik bayram mesajları ile sevdiklerinizi güldürün!

Komik bayram mesajları ile sevdiklerinizi güldürün!

İlginizi Çekebilir

Dünyaca ünlü markalar en avantajlı fiyatlarla Morhipo'da!

Dünyaca ünlü markalar en avantajlı fiyatlarla Morhipo'da!

Komik bayram mesajları ile sevdiklerinizi güldürün!

Komik bayram mesajları ile sevdiklerinizi güldürün!

Son dakika tatil fırsatları erken rezervasyon fiyatları ile Tatilbudur'da!

Son dakika tatil fırsatları erken rezervasyon fiyatları ile Tatilbudur'da!

Niğde için bayram namazı saati kaç?

Niğde için bayram namazı saati kaç?

Yüzyıllardır oradaydılar! İki mahalle başka yere taşınıyor

Yüzyıllardır oradaydılar! İki mahalle başka yere taşınıyor

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
İstanbul'da minibüs takla attı: Yaralılar var

İstanbul'da minibüs takla attı: Yaralılar var

Son dakika! İstanbul Pendik'te orman yangını!

İstanbul'da orman yangını!

Bayram tatilinin ilk iki gününde acı bilanço: 24 kişi hayatını kaybetti

Bayram tatilinin ilk iki gününde acı bilanço

İstanbullular bayramın ilk gününde adalara akın etti

İstanbullular bayramın ilk gününde adalara akın etti

Silahlı kavgaya müdahale eden bekçi kaçan şüpheliyi ateş ederek durdurdu

İstanbul'da hareketlilik! Mahalle bekçisi ateş ederek durdurdu

4 yaşındaki kızı tren ezdi, annenin feryatları yürek yaktı

Adana'da çok acı olay... Annenin feryadı yürek yaktı

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.