Akdeniz'de 4 büyüklüğünde deprem

Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığı'nın (AFAD) internet sitesinde yer alan bilgiye göre, Akdeniz'de saat 15.35'te 4 büyüklüğünde deprem yaşandı.
Depremin 6,6 kilometre derinlikte olduğu belirlendi.
(AA)
