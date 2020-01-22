ASUS'dan ROG Strix, TUF Gaming ve Dual Radeon RX 5600 XT Ekran Kartları

· AMD Radeon™ Stream processors: 2304 · OC mode boost clock: ~1770 MHz · OC mode game clock[1]: up to 1670 MHz · Gaming mode boost clock: ~1750 MHz · Gaming mode game clock: up to 1670 MHz · 6 GB GDDR6 memory · Memory speed: 14 Gbps · PCIe® interface: 4.0 · 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output · 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4

ROG-STRIX-RX5600XT-O6G-GAMING

· AMD Radeon™ Stream processors: 2304

· OC mode boost clock: ~1770 MHz

· OC mode game clock : up to 1670 MHz

· Gaming mode boost clock: ~1750 MHz

· Gaming mode game clock: up to 1670 MHz

· 6 GB GDDR6 memory

· Memory speed: 14 Gbps

· PCIe® interface: 4.0

· 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output

· 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4

TUF 3-RX5600XT-O6G-EVO-GAMING

· AMD Radeon™ Stream processors: 2304

· OC mode boost clock: ~1770MHz

· OC mode game clock: up to 1660MHz

· Gaming mode boost clock: ~1750 MHz

· Gaming mode game clock: up to 1615 MHz

· 6 GB GDDR6 memory

· Memory speed: 12 Gbps

· PCIe® interface: 4.0

· 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output

· 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4

DUAL-RX5600XT-O6G-EVO

· AMD Radeon™ Stream processors: 2304

· 6 GB GDDR6 memory

· PCIe® interface: 4.0

· Memory speed: 12 Gbps

· 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output

· 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4

