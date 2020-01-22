HABER
  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. HABER
  3. Teknoloji
  4. ASUS'dan ROG Strix, TUF Gaming ve Dual Radeon RX 5600 XT Ekran Kartları

ASUS'dan ROG Strix, TUF Gaming ve Dual Radeon RX 5600 XT Ekran Kartları

TEKNOLOJİ HABERLERİ  | 22.01.2020 22:00 | Son Güncelleme

ASUS, aralarında ROG Strix, ASUS TUF Gaming X3 EVO ve ASUS Dual EVO Radeon RX 5600 XT modellerinin de yer aldığı üç yeni Radeon ekran kartını duyurdu. Yeni kart tasarımlarının özel PCB’leri, güç tasarımları ve soğutma sistemleri, AMD’nin yeni yonga setiyle bir araya geliyor.

ASUS'dan ROG Strix, TUF Gaming ve Dual Radeon RX 5600 XT Ekran Kartları

ROG Strix

ROG Strix Radeon RX 5600 XT, 1080p oyunlara yönelik özelliklerle geliyor. PCB yüzeyindeki bileşenler Auto-Extreme Teknolojisi ile lehimlenmiş durumda. GPU ise MaxContact özelliği ve büyük bir soğutma bloğu ile soğutuluyor. Üst kısımdaki üç fan yeni Eksen Teknolojisi tasarımına sahip. Bu katmanlar arasında 0 dB modu, sağlamlaştırılmış çerçeve, Super Alloy Power II bileşenler gibi birçok özellik yer alıyor.

TUF Gaming

TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5600 XT EVO, üç güçlü fana sahip. Auto-Extreme üretim süreciyle üretilen kartlar, PCB’nin eğilmesini önleyen bir arka plakaya ve çift rulmanlı fanlara sahip. Tüm bu bileşenler TUF ürünleriyle uyum için testlerden geçiriliyor.
Dual

ASUS Dual Radeon RX 5600 XT EVO, performans ve sadeliği birleştiriyor. Sıcaklıkları kontrol etmek için eksen teknolojili iki fan havayı soğutma bloğuna iletirken, Auto-Extreme teknolojisi de genel güvenilirlik sağlıyor.

2-1

AMD Radeon RX 5600 GPU Serisi Duyuruldu!

Teknik özellikler:

ROG-STRIX-RX5600XT-T6G-GAMING

·     AMD Radeon™ Stream processors: 2304
·     OC mode boost clock: ~1770 MHz
·     OC mode game clock[1]: up to 1670 MHz
·     Gaming mode boost clock:  ~1750 MHz
·     Gaming mode game clock: up to 1670 MHz
·     6 GB GDDR6 memory
·     Memory speed:  14 Gbps
·     PCIe® interface: 4.0
·     1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output
·     3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4

ROG-STRIX-RX5600XT-O6G-GAMING

·     AMD Radeon™ Stream processors: 2304
·     OC mode boost clock: ~1770 MHz
·     OC mode game clock : up to 1670 MHz
·     Gaming mode boost clock:  ~1750 MHz
·     Gaming mode game clock: up to 1670 MHz
·     6 GB GDDR6 memory
·     Memory speed:  14 Gbps
·     PCIe® interface: 4.0
·     1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output
·      3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4

TUF 3-RX5600XT-O6G-EVO-GAMING

·      AMD Radeon™ Stream processors: 2304
·      OC mode boost clock: ~1770MHz
·      OC mode game clock:  up to 1660MHz
·      Gaming mode boost clock:  ~1750 MHz
·      Gaming mode game clock: up to 1615 MHz
·      6 GB GDDR6 memory
·      Memory speed: 12 Gbps
·      PCIe® interface: 4.0
·      1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output
·     3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4

DUAL-RX5600XT-O6G-EVO

·     AMD Radeon™ Stream processors: 2304
·     6 GB GDDR6 memory
·     PCIe® interface: 4.0
·     Memory speed:  12 Gbps
·     1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output
·     3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4

ASUS, Dual GeForce RTX 2070 MINI Ekran Kartını Duyurdu!

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
PARTNER Ülkelere göre değişiyor! İşte kadınların güzellik standartları Ülkelere göre değişiyor! İşte kadınların güzellik standartları
WhatsApp’a karanlık mod geldi!WhatsApp’a karanlık mod geldi!
iPhone SE 2’nin çıkış tarihi belli oldu!iPhone SE 2’nin çıkış tarihi belli oldu!
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
pc ekran kartı AMD ASUS ASUS Dual Radeon RX 5600 XT EVO ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 5600 XT ASUS TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5600 XT EVO

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Nüfus Müdürlüğü duyurdu! Eski ehliyetlerle ilgili karar

Nüfus Müdürlüğü duyurdu! Eski ehliyetlerle ilgili karar

Ünlü şarkıcı 14 yaşında anne olmuş! İşte kızı

Ünlü şarkıcı 14 yaşında anne olmuş! İşte kızı

Akşener AK Parti'yle ittifak için şartını açıkladı

Akşener AK Parti'yle ittifak için şartını açıkladı

İBB'den İstanbul için kar ve buzlanma uyarısı!

İBB'den İstanbul için kar ve buzlanma uyarısı!

Denizden fırladı, ensesine saplandı!

Denizden fırladı, ensesine saplandı!

Bir annenin çaresizliği! Ölen oğlunun parçalarını topladı!

Bir annenin çaresizliği! Ölen oğlunun parçalarını topladı!

İlginizi Çekebilir

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Bugatti CEO’sunun otomobili bir Bugatti değil! Bakın hangi aracı kullanıyor?

Bugatti CEO’sunun otomobili bir Bugatti değil! Bakın hangi aracı kullanıyor?

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Ütülerde ve süpürgelerde kaçırılmayacak indirimler burada

Volkswagen’in üreteceği en büyük otomobil görüntülendi!

Volkswagen’in üreteceği en büyük otomobil görüntülendi!

Türkiye'de satışa sunuldu! İşte fiyatı...

Türkiye'de satışa sunuldu! İşte fiyatı...

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Half Life Oyunları Steam'de 2 Ay Boyunca Ücretsiz!

Half Life Oyunları Steam'de 2 Ay Boyunca Ücretsiz!

Dyson, Türkiye’deki İlk Servis Merkezini İstanbul’da Açtı!

Dyson, Türkiye’deki İlk Servis Merkezini İstanbul’da Açtı!

Akıllı Saat HONOR MagicWatch 2 Türkiye’ye Geliyor

Akıllı Saat HONOR MagicWatch 2 Türkiye’ye Geliyor

Çok bekledik ama değdi: WhatsApp’a karanlık mod geldi!

WhatsApp’a karanlık mod geldi!

Koptu geliyor: iPhone SE 2’nin çıkış tarihi belli oldu!

iPhone SE 2’nin çıkış tarihi belli oldu!

Facebook 2019 yılına damgasını vurdu!

2019'da en çok bu uygulamalar indirildi!

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.