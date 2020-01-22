ASUS'dan ROG Strix, TUF Gaming ve Dual Radeon RX 5600 XT Ekran Kartları

ROG Strix
ROG Strix Radeon RX 5600 XT, 1080p oyunlara yönelik özelliklerle geliyor. PCB yüzeyindeki bileşenler Auto-Extreme Teknolojisi ile lehimlenmiş durumda. GPU ise MaxContact özelliği ve büyük bir soğutma bloğu ile soğutuluyor. Üst kısımdaki üç fan yeni Eksen Teknolojisi tasarımına sahip. Bu katmanlar arasında 0 dB modu, sağlamlaştırılmış çerçeve, Super Alloy Power II bileşenler gibi birçok özellik yer alıyor.
TUF Gaming
TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5600 XT EVO, üç güçlü fana sahip. Auto-Extreme üretim süreciyle üretilen kartlar, PCB’nin eğilmesini önleyen bir arka plakaya ve çift rulmanlı fanlara sahip. Tüm bu bileşenler TUF ürünleriyle uyum için testlerden geçiriliyor.
Dual
ASUS Dual Radeon RX 5600 XT EVO, performans ve sadeliği birleştiriyor. Sıcaklıkları kontrol etmek için eksen teknolojili iki fan havayı soğutma bloğuna iletirken, Auto-Extreme teknolojisi de genel güvenilirlik sağlıyor.
Teknik özellikler:
ROG-STRIX-RX5600XT-T6G-GAMING
· AMD Radeon™ Stream processors: 2304
· OC mode boost clock: ~1770 MHz
· OC mode game clock[1]: up to 1670 MHz
· Gaming mode boost clock: ~1750 MHz
· Gaming mode game clock: up to 1670 MHz
· 6 GB GDDR6 memory
· Memory speed: 14 Gbps
· PCIe® interface: 4.0
· 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output
· 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4
ROG-STRIX-RX5600XT-O6G-GAMING
· AMD Radeon™ Stream processors: 2304
· OC mode boost clock: ~1770 MHz
· OC mode game clock : up to 1670 MHz
· Gaming mode boost clock: ~1750 MHz
· Gaming mode game clock: up to 1670 MHz
· 6 GB GDDR6 memory
· Memory speed: 14 Gbps
· PCIe® interface: 4.0
· 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output
· 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4
TUF 3-RX5600XT-O6G-EVO-GAMING
· AMD Radeon™ Stream processors: 2304
· OC mode boost clock: ~1770MHz
· OC mode game clock: up to 1660MHz
· Gaming mode boost clock: ~1750 MHz
· Gaming mode game clock: up to 1615 MHz
· 6 GB GDDR6 memory
· Memory speed: 12 Gbps
· PCIe® interface: 4.0
· 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output
· 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4
DUAL-RX5600XT-O6G-EVO
· AMD Radeon™ Stream processors: 2304
· 6 GB GDDR6 memory
· PCIe® interface: 4.0
· Memory speed: 12 Gbps
· 1 x Native HDMI 2.0b output
· 3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4
