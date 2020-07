Bir Twitter kullanıcısı Samsung Galaxy S20 FE'nin özelliklerini paylaştı!

Little update

Galaxy S20 FE confirmed

Samsung is considering using Snapdragon 865 instead of 855 or 765G to complete with the OnePlus 8T (yes, S20 FE main competitor is the OnePlus 8T)

Flat Full HD 60Hz (still doubt about the refresh rate) sAMOLED display

Samsung GD1 main sensor https://t.co/H4Uztzv4mH