HABER

Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar!

TEKNOLOJİ HABERLERİ  | 11.12.2018 10:44 | Son Güncelleme

Oyun severlerin büyük bir  sabırsızlıkla bekledikleri bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesi nihayet netlik kazandı. İşte konu hakkındaki tüm detaylar.

Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar!

Yaklaşık olarak 3 aydır merakla beklenen oyunlar birbiri ardına raflardaki yerlerini alıyor. Nitekim her baharın bir sonu olduğu gibi, bu oyun mevsiminin de yavaş yavaş sonu geliyor diyebiliriz.
Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesine baktığımızda öyle öne çıkan bir yapımın olmadığını görüyoruz. Nitekim önümüzdeki haftalarda da çok sivrilen bir oyun çıkmayacak. Lafı daha fazla uzatmadan sizleri bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesiyle başbaşa bırakalım.

10 Aralık

Guacamelee! 2 (Switch)

11 Aralık

Double Switch: 25th Anniversary Edition (PC)

Kingdom: Two Crowns (Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Desert Child (PS4, Switch, PC)

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)

Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition (PS4)

Smash Hit Plunder (PS4)

Red Matter (PS4)

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms (PS4)

The Videokid (PS4)

Warbot (PS4)

Dragonfly Chronicles (PS Vita)

Everspace (Switch)

Solar Flux (Switch)

12 Aralık

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC)

Kingdom: Two Crowns (PS4)

Richie’s Plank Experience (PS4)

Desert Child (Xbox One)

13 Aralık

GRIS (Switch, PC)

ATLAS (PC)

Double Switch: 25th Anniversary Edition (PS4)

Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition (PS Vita)

Sega Ages: Phantasy Star (Switch)

V-Rally 4 (Switch)

Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition (Switch)

Hunter’s Legacy (Switch)

Blue Rider (Switch)

Omensight (Switch)

14 Aralık

Below (Xbox One, PC)

Big Crown: Showdown (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story (Xbox One, Switch)

Rally Racers (Xbox One)

Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition (Xbox One)

Borderlands 2 VR (PS4)

Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne (PS4)

Bibi Blocksberg: The Great Witch Broom Race 3 (PS4)

Escape Game: Aloha (PS4)

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu incelemesi

PARTNERSosyal Medyanın Diğer Yüzü: Tanımadığı Birinin Fotoğraflarını İki Yıldır Birebir Taklit Eden KadınSosyal Medyanın Diğer Yüzü: Tanımadığı Birinin Fotoğraflarını İki Yıldır Birebir Taklit Eden Kadın
Nokia Android Pie güncellemesini yayınlamıyor!Nokia Android Pie güncellemesini yayınlamıyor!
Karadeniz'deki 2 balık türünde hastalık yapan parazit tespit edildiKaradeniz'deki 2 balık türünde hastalık yapan parazit tespit edildi
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
oyun teknoloji

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Hava sıcaklığı düşüyor! Kuvvetli kar ve yağmur geliyor (Meteoroloji 11 Aralık Salı güncel hava durumu raporu)

Hava sıcaklığı düşüyor! Kuvvetli kar ve yağmur geliyor (Meteoroloji 11 Aralık Salı güncel hava durumu raporu)

CHP-İYİ Parti ittifakında kritik gün! 'Görüşmeleri noktalayın' talimatı

CHP-İYİ Parti ittifakında kritik gün! 'Görüşmeleri noktalayın' talimatı

Hadise'nin kıyafeti olay oldu: Göğüsler fırlamış

Hadise'nin kıyafeti olay oldu: Göğüsler fırlamış

Ve Ersun Yanal tamam! Flaş Comolli kararı

Ve Ersun Yanal tamam! Flaş Comolli kararı

Selahattin Demirtaş: AKP'ye oy verin!

Selahattin Demirtaş: AKP'ye oy verin!

Resmi Gazete'de yayımlandı! Erdoğan'dan flaş atama

Resmi Gazete'de yayımlandı! Erdoğan'dan flaş atama

İlginizi Çekebilir

Ateş Böcekleri “kadınlara yönelik şiddete kayıtsız kalmayın” diyor!

Ateş Böcekleri “kadınlara yönelik şiddete kayıtsız kalmayın” diyor!

iPhone X fiyatı dip yaptı!

iPhone X fiyatı dip yaptı!

Liposuction sonrasında dikkat edilmesi gerekenler

Liposuction sonrasında dikkat edilmesi gerekenler

iPhone müjdesi! Büyük indirim geldi

iPhone müjdesi! Büyük indirim geldi

Huawei, Samsung’un planlarını alt üst etti!

Huawei, Samsung’un planlarını alt üst etti!

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Milyonlarca kullanıcı için kritik uyarı: Ben biliyorum diyenler yanılıyor!

Milyonlarca kullanıcı için çok kritik uyarı!

Hayatını Apple Watch Series 4’ün EKG özelliğine borçlu!

Apple Watch'ın müthiş özelliği hayat kurtardı!

A101 Honor 9 Lite satacak! Hem de uygun fiyata!

A101 yine bomba bir cihaz satacak! Dikkat çeken fiyat...

Samsung Galaxy A8s özellikleri neler?

Samsung ilk kez böylesini yaptı! Dikkat çeken özellik...

Polk MagniFi Mini modeline yakından bakıyoruz

Polk MagniFi Mini modeline yakından bakıyoruz

Google Chrome karalara bürünüyor

Google Chrome karalara bürünüyor

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.