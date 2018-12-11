Yaklaşık olarak 3 aydır merakla beklenen oyunlar birbiri ardına raflardaki yerlerini alıyor. Nitekim her baharın bir sonu olduğu gibi, bu oyun mevsiminin de yavaş yavaş sonu geliyor diyebiliriz.
Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesine baktığımızda öyle öne çıkan bir yapımın olmadığını görüyoruz. Nitekim önümüzdeki haftalarda da çok sivrilen bir oyun çıkmayacak. Lafı daha fazla uzatmadan sizleri bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesiyle başbaşa bırakalım.
10 Aralık
Guacamelee! 2 (Switch)
11 Aralık
Double Switch: 25th Anniversary Edition (PC)
Kingdom: Two Crowns (Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Desert Child (PS4, Switch, PC)
Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)
Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition (PS4)
Smash Hit Plunder (PS4)
Red Matter (PS4)
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms (PS4)
The Videokid (PS4)
Warbot (PS4)
Dragonfly Chronicles (PS Vita)
Everspace (Switch)
Solar Flux (Switch)
12 Aralık
Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC)
Kingdom: Two Crowns (PS4)
Richie’s Plank Experience (PS4)
Desert Child (Xbox One)
13 Aralık
GRIS (Switch, PC)
ATLAS (PC)
Double Switch: 25th Anniversary Edition (PS4)
Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition (PS Vita)
Sega Ages: Phantasy Star (Switch)
V-Rally 4 (Switch)
Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition (Switch)
Hunter’s Legacy (Switch)
Blue Rider (Switch)
Omensight (Switch)
14 Aralık
Below (Xbox One, PC)
Big Crown: Showdown (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story (Xbox One, Switch)
Rally Racers (Xbox One)
Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition (Xbox One)
Borderlands 2 VR (PS4)
Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne (PS4)
Bibi Blocksberg: The Great Witch Broom Race 3 (PS4)
Escape Game: Aloha (PS4)
