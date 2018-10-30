Bu haftanın oyunları

Oyun dünyasındaki hareketlilik son hızıyla devam ediyor. Yaz döneminde yaşanan durgunluğun ardından AAA kalitesindeki yapımlar ardı ardına raflardaki yerini almaya başladı.
Geçtiğimiz hafta merakla beklenen Red Dead Redemption 2 raflardaki yerini almıştı. Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesinde ise Call of Cthulhu ismi ön plana çıkıyor. Diğer oynların ise genel olarak giriş seviyesinde bulunduğunu söylemek mümkün. Lafı daha fazla uzatmadan sizleri bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesi ile başbaşa bırakalım.
İşte bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar;
30 Ekim Salı
Call of Cthulhu (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Infinite Adventures (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
My Riding Stables: Life with Horses (PS4, Switch)
Save me Mr Tako: Tasukete Tako-San (Switch, PC)
Chronus Arc (PS4, PS Vita)
Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far (PS4)
Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (PS4)
Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut (PS4)
Paper Dolls (PS4)
Transport Giant (Xbox One)
Project Hospital (PC)
OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes (Switch)
Hasbro Game Night for Nintendo Switch (Switch)
RISK (Switch)
Steven Universe: Save the Light (Switch)
Sports Party (Switch)
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! (Switch)
Trivial Pursuit Live! (Switch)
31 Ekim Çarşamba
Super Pixel Racers (PS4, Xbox One)
Black Bird (PC)
Orphan (PC)
The One We Found (Xbox One, PC)
Super Volley Blast (Xbox One)
Knock-Knock (Switch)
Hidden Folks (Switch)
Numbala (Switch)
1 Kasım Perşembe
The Quiet Man (PS4, PC)
Super Volley Blast (PS4)
Machinarium (Switch)
Transistor (Switch)
Kitty Love: Way to Look for Love (Switch)
2 Kasım Cuma
Football Manager 2019 (PC)
Crayola Scoot (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Xbox One, Switch)
Steven Universe: Save the Light / OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes 2 Games in 1 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Switch)
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Switch)
Gal Metal (Switch)
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! (PS4)
Shadow of Loot Box (PS4)
Legends of Catalonia: The Land of Barcelona (PS4)
Nekopara Vol. 1 (PS4)
