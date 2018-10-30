Bu haftanın oyunları

Call of Cthulhu (PS4, Xbox One, PC) Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) Infinite Adventures (PS4, Xbox One, PC) My Riding Stables: Life with Horses (PS4, Switch) Save me Mr Tako: Tasukete Tako-San (Switch, PC) Chronus Arc (PS4, PS Vita) Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far (PS4) Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (PS4) Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut (PS4) Paper Dolls (PS4) Transport Giant (Xbox One) Project Hospital (PC) OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes (Switch) Hasbro Game Night for Nintendo Switch (Switch) RISK (Switch) Steven Universe: Save the Light (Switch) Sports Party (Switch) America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! (Switch) Trivial Pursuit Live! (Switch)

31 Ekim Çarşamba

Super Pixel Racers (PS4, Xbox One)

Black Bird (PC)

Orphan (PC)

The One We Found (Xbox One, PC)

Super Volley Blast (Xbox One)

Knock-Knock (Switch)

Hidden Folks (Switch)

Numbala (Switch)

1 Kasım Perşembe

The Quiet Man (PS4, PC)

Super Volley Blast (PS4)

Machinarium (Switch)

Transistor (Switch)

Kitty Love: Way to Look for Love (Switch)

2 Kasım Cuma

Football Manager 2019 (PC)

Crayola Scoot (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Xbox One, Switch)

Steven Universe: Save the Light / OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes 2 Games in 1 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Switch)

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Switch)

Gal Metal (Switch)

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! (PS4)

Shadow of Loot Box (PS4)

Legends of Catalonia: The Land of Barcelona (PS4)

Nekopara Vol. 1 (PS4)

