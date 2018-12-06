HABER

Google Play’de 2018’in En İyi Oyun ve Uygulamaları

TEKNOLOJİ HABERLERİ  | 06.12.2018 08:11 | Son Güncelleme

Google Play, Oyun ve Genel kategorilerinde 2018’in Türkiye’de en çok tercih edilen Android uygulamalarını açıkladı.

Google Play’de 2018’in En İyi Oyun ve Uygulamaları

Genel kategoride ilk üçe dil öğrenmeye yönelik “Drops: Learn 31 new languages”,canlı fotoğraf ve animasyon düzenlemeye yönelik “Vimage” ve boyama uygulaması “No.Draw – Colors by Number 2018” girerken Oyun kategorisinde “PUBG Mobile”, “Lineage 2” ve “Asphalt 9” ilk sıralarda yer aldı.

2018’İN EN İYİ UYGULAMALARI

Drops: Learn 31 new languages
VIMAGE – cinemagraph creator & live photo animator
No.Draw – Colors by Number 2018
Drum Pads – Beat Maker Go
Tik Tok – including musical.ly
IGTV
Mimo: Learn to Code
Drops: Learn 31 new languages
Home Workout – No Equipment
Sleepo: Relaxing sounds, Sleep
Ultima Guitar
Tasty
Canva: Poster, banner, card maker & graphic design
Daylio
Pedometer -Step Counter Free & Calorie Burner
Facetune
CamToPlan
Unfold – Create Stories
Just a Line – Draw Anywhere, with AR
Filmr

2018’İN EN İYİ OYUNLARI

PUBG MOBILE
Lineage 2
Asphalt 9
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War
Head Ball 2
Gorogoa
Battlelands Royale
Jurassic World Alive
Hero Hunters
Umiro
Alto’s Odyssey
Reigns: GoT
Cube Escape Paradox
Hexologic
Evoland 2
The Sims Mobile
Orbia: Tap and Relax
Candy Crush Friends Saga
Faraway 3
Dream Walker

HABERİN DETAYI İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ

Canlı yayında dehşet: Adamlar sana dokundu mu?Canlı yayında dehşet: Adamlar sana dokundu mu?
Ubisoft, yeni Far Cry oyununu duyurmaya hazırlanıyorUbisoft, yeni Far Cry oyununu duyurmaya hazırlanıyor
Mars'taki kum tepecikleri görüntülendiMars'taki kum tepecikleri görüntülendi
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
Google oyun Uygulama

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Skandal: Gece kulübünde toplu tecavüz! Müdahale etmek yerine video çektiler

Skandal: Gece kulübünde toplu tecavüz! Müdahale etmek yerine video çektiler

Üniversite kampüsünde satırlı öğrenci dehşeti!

Üniversite kampüsünde satırlı öğrenci dehşeti!

Tottenham'dan Cengiz Ünder için 52 milyon Euro'luk teklif

Tottenham'dan Cengiz Ünder için 52 milyon Euro'luk teklif

Araçlarına kış lastiği takmayanlara ceza yağdı

Araçlarına kış lastiği takmayanlara ceza yağdı

Süleyman Soylu, 'Neden muhalefet ettiğiniz AK Parti'ye katıldınız?' sorusunu yanıtladı

Süleyman Soylu, 'Neden muhalefet ettiğiniz AK Parti'ye katıldınız?' sorusunu yanıtladı

Berat Albayrak'ın Tweet'i ortalığı karıştırdı! Muhalefet ayaklandı

Berat Albayrak'ın Tweet'i ortalığı karıştırdı! Muhalefet ayaklandı

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Ubisoft, yeni Far Cry oyununu duyurmaya hazırlanıyor

Ubisoft, yeni Far Cry oyununu duyurmaya hazırlanıyor

NASA Mars'taki kum tepelerini görüntüledi

Mars'taki kum tepecikleri görüntülendi

Google Play’de 2018’in en iyi oyun ve uygulamaları

Google Play’de 2018’in en iyi oyun ve uygulamaları

Genetiği değiştirilmiş bebeklerle gündeme gelen Çinli bilim insanı kayboldu

Genetiği değiştirilmiş bebeklerle gündeme gelen Çinli bilim insanı kayboldu

En çok Instagram kullanan ülkeler açıklandı! Peki Türkiye kaçıncı sırada?

En çok Instagram kullanan ülkeler açıklandı

The Last of Us Part 2'den üzücü haber geldi!

The Last of Us Part 2'den üzücü haber!

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.