Google Play’de 2018’in En İyi Oyun ve Uygulamaları

Genel kategoride ilk üçe dil öğrenmeye yönelik “Drops: Learn 31 new languages”,canlı fotoğraf ve animasyon düzenlemeye yönelik “Vimage” ve boyama uygulaması “No.Draw – Colors by Number 2018” girerken Oyun kategorisinde “PUBG Mobile”, “Lineage 2” ve “Asphalt 9” ilk sıralarda yer aldı.

2018’İN EN İYİ UYGULAMALARI



Drops: Learn 31 new languages

VIMAGE – cinemagraph creator & live photo animator

No.Draw – Colors by Number 2018

Drum Pads – Beat Maker Go

Tik Tok – including musical.ly

IGTV

Mimo: Learn to Code

Home Workout – No Equipment

Sleepo: Relaxing sounds, Sleep

Ultima Guitar

Tasty

Canva: Poster, banner, card maker & graphic design

Daylio

Pedometer -Step Counter Free & Calorie Burner

Facetune

CamToPlan

Unfold – Create Stories

Just a Line – Draw Anywhere, with AR

Filmr

2018’İN EN İYİ OYUNLARI



PUBG MOBILE

Lineage 2

Asphalt 9

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War

Head Ball 2

Gorogoa

Battlelands Royale

Jurassic World Alive

Hero Hunters

Umiro

Alto’s Odyssey

Reigns: GoT

Cube Escape Paradox

Hexologic

Evoland 2

The Sims Mobile

Orbia: Tap and Relax

Candy Crush Friends Saga

Faraway 3

Dream Walker

