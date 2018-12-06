Google Play’de 2018’in En İyi Oyun ve Uygulamaları

Genel kategoride ilk üçe dil öğrenmeye yönelik “Drops: Learn 31 new languages”,canlı fotoğraf ve animasyon düzenlemeye yönelik “Vimage” ve boyama uygulaması “No.Draw – Colors by Number 2018” girerken Oyun kategorisinde “PUBG Mobile”, “Lineage 2” ve “Asphalt 9” ilk sıralarda yer aldı.
2018’İN EN İYİ UYGULAMALARI
Drops: Learn 31 new languages
VIMAGE – cinemagraph creator & live photo animator
No.Draw – Colors by Number 2018
Drum Pads – Beat Maker Go
Tik Tok – including musical.ly
IGTV
Mimo: Learn to Code
Home Workout – No Equipment
Sleepo: Relaxing sounds, Sleep
Ultima Guitar
Tasty
Canva: Poster, banner, card maker & graphic design
Daylio
Pedometer -Step Counter Free & Calorie Burner
Facetune
CamToPlan
Unfold – Create Stories
Just a Line – Draw Anywhere, with AR
Filmr
2018’İN EN İYİ OYUNLARI
PUBG MOBILE
Lineage 2
Asphalt 9
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War
Head Ball 2
Gorogoa
Battlelands Royale
Jurassic World Alive
Hero Hunters
Umiro
Alto’s Odyssey
Reigns: GoT
Cube Escape Paradox
Hexologic
Evoland 2
The Sims Mobile
Orbia: Tap and Relax
Candy Crush Friends Saga
Faraway 3
Dream Walker
