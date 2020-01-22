İndirime giren Xbox One oyunları

Microsoft, Xbox One oyunlarında her hafta düzenlediği indirim furyasına hız kesmeden devam ediyor. Xbox Live Gold
sahiplerine sunulan bu indirim furyasında bu haftada da birbirinden güzel oyunlar yer alıyor.
21 Ocak 2020 – 28 Ocak 2020 tarihleri arasında indirime giren Xbox One oyunlarını sizler için bir araya getirdik. Bakalım bu oyunlar arasında hoşunuza gidecek olan bir yapım var mı?
11-11 Memories Retold
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement
Afterparty
Airport Simulator 2019
Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space
Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack
ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN
ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN
Arise: A simple story
ASCENDANCE – First Horizon
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
Azkend 2: The World Beneath
Bad North: Jotunn Edition
Ben 10 and Crayola Scoot Bundle
Beyond Eyes
BioShock: The Collection
Black The Fall
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night
Bloody Shooters Bundle
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
Car Mechanic Simulator
Cardpocalypse
Castlevania Anniversary Collection
Citizens of Space
Close to the Sun
Code Vein
Code Vein Deluxe Edition
Coffin Dodgers
Cold Silence
Contra Anniversary Collection
Contra: Rogue Corps
Control
Crayola Scoot
Creature in the Well
Creepy Road
Crypt of the Serpent King
Dark Quest 2
Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin
Dark Souls III
Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
Dark Souls: Remastered
Dead Or Alive 6 (Full Game)
Dead Or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe Edition
Dead Or Alive 6 Season Pass 1
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
Deadbeat Heroes
Debris: Xbox One Edition
Decay – The Mare
Deer Hunter Reloaded – Canada Region Pack
Deer Hunter: Reloaded
Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
Deponia Collection
Desert Child
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
Devil May Cry HD Collection
DRAGON BALL FighterZ
DRAGON BALL FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
Dragon Ball Xenoverse
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle
Drawful 2
Dreamworks Dragons Dawn of New Riders and Crayola Scoot
Driven Out
Dying Light
Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
Eastshade
eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition
eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition
Far Cry 4
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
Far Cry 5
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
Far Cry New Dawn
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
Far Cry Primal
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
FAR: Lone Sails
Farmer’s Dynasty
Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition
Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack
Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC
Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
Farming Simulator 19
Fear Effect Sedna
Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
For Honor Complete Edition
For Honor Marching Fire Edition
For Honor Standard Edition
Forgotton Anne
Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7 Bundle
Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition
Four Sided Fantasy
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
Gnomes Garden
Gnomes Garden 2
Grand Theft Auto V – Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash Card
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
Headliner: NoviNews
Hitman 2
Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
Hyper Sentinel
I And Me
Iconoclasts
Indivisible
InnerSpace
Inside
Jump Force
Jump Force – Deluxe Edition
Jump Force – Ultimate Edition
Just Cause 3
Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition
Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
Just Cause 4 – Reloaded
Just Dance 2020
Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
Kingdom Two Crowns
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris
LEGO CITY Undercover
LEGO Jurassic World
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
LEGO MARVEL’s Avengers
LEGO The Incredibles
LEGO Worlds
Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season
Life Is Strange 2 – Episode 1
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2-5 Bundle
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe Edition
Lilith-M
LIMBO
Little Nightmares Complete Edition
Little Triangle
Maize
MechaNika
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
Metal Gear Survive
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
Modern Tales: Age of Invention (Xbox One Version)
Momonga Pinball Adventures
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
Monster Hunter: World Iceborne – Deluxe Kit
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack
Monster Hunter: World – Deluxe Kit
Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
Monster Hunter: World – Monster Figure Nergigante
Monster Hunter: World – The Handlers Tyrant Costume
Mr. Pumpkin Adventure
Munchkin: Quacked Quest
Murdered: Soul Suspect
Mushroom Quest
My Time at Portia
NBA 2K20
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
Need For Speed Heat
Nevermind
Newt One
Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
Noir Chronicles: City of Crime
NORTH
Octahedron
Oh My Godheads
Old Man’s Journey
One Night Stand: Console Edition
One Piece World Seeker
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition
Outer Wilds
Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass
Overcooked! 2 – Surf ‘n’ Turf
Overcooked! 2
Override: Mech City Brawl
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
Oxenfree
PAC-MAN 256
PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2
Paw Patrol: On a Roll and Crayola Scoot
Peggle 2
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville
Poi
Project CARS 2
Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition
Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
Race The Sun
RAD
Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
Refunct
Rememoried
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
Resident Evil Triple Pack
Return of the Obra Dinn
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
Runestone Keeper
Scribblenauts Showdown
Sea Of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
Shape of the World
Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn
Shenmue I & II
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
Smoke And Sacrifice
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
SolSeraph
Soulcalibur VI
Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition
Sparklite
Spencer
Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition Upgrade
STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax
Starlink: Battle For Atlas
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition
STAY
STEEP
STEEP X Games Gold Edition
Stela
Stories of Bethem: Full Moon
Storm Boy
Street Outlaws: The List
Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection
Super Bomberman R
Sᴏle
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
Tekken 7
Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition
Teslagrad
The Adventures of Elena Temple
The Bridge
The Crew 2 Standard Edition
The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
The Disney Afternoon Collection
The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition
The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
The Gardens Between
The Journey Down Trilogy
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
The LEGO Movie Videogame
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
The Little Acre
The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
The Lost Legends of Redwall : The Scout
The Mooseman
The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
Thief
Thief of Thieves: Season One
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
Toy Odyssey
TRAX – Build it, Race it
Trials Rising
Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
Trine: Ultimate Collection
Tropico 6
Trüberbrook
Typoman
UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure
UnExplored – Unlocked Edition
Unruly Heroes
Verlet Swing
Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten
Wailing Heights
Watch Dogs 2
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
What Remains of Edith Finch
Where the Bees Make Honey
Where the Water Tastes Like Wine: Xbox Edition
Windscape
Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest
Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
Woven the Game
WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition
WWE 2K20
Yaga
Your Toy
Youtubers Life – OMG Edition
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip
