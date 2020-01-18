Japonya’da 2019 yılında en çok satan oyunlar açıklandı

Oyun medya kuruluşlarından olan Famitsu bugün Japonya’da geçtiğimiz yıl en çok satan 100 oyunu açıkladı. Listenin ilk üç sırasında Nintendo Switch için çıkan oyunların olması oldukça dikkat çekici.

Listenin ilk sırasında 2,988,134 adet satış ile Pokemon Sword & Shield yer alıyor. İkinci sırada 2019’da 1,092,397 adet satan toplamda da 3,453,052 satış gerçekleştiren Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bulunuyor. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’in Street Fighter 2’nin kırılmaz denilen rekorunu çoktan kırdığını belirtelim.

Listenin üçüncü sırasında ise 800,504 satış ile Super Mario Maker 2 yer alıyor. Dördüncü sırada 861,226 adet satış ile Kingdom Hearts 3 ve beşinci sırada ise 747,589 satış ile New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe bulunuyor.

En çok satan 100 oyunun 50 tanesinin Nintendo Switch oyunu olması, Nintendo’nun yüzünü bir hayli güldürecek gibi görünüyor. Dilerseniz lafı daha fazla uzatmayalım ve en çok satan oyunlar ile sizleri baş başa bırakalım.

Japonya’da geçen yıl en çok satan oyunlar

1.Pokemon Sword & Shield – Switch – 2,988,134

2.Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Switch – 1,092,397 [3,453,052]

3.Super Mario Maker 2 – Switch – 800,504

4.Kingdom Hearts 3 – PS4 – 861,226

5.New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Switch – 747,589

6.Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 628,712 [2,659,009]

7.Minecraft – Switch – 620,894 – [1,145,939]

8.Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Switch – 505,998

9.Super Mario Party – Switch – 498,857

10.Ring Fit Adventure – Switch – 495,639

11.Dragon Quest XI S – Switch – 463,699

12.Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! – Switch – 431,629 [1,685,306]

13.Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – PS4 – 417,462

14.Resident Evil 2 – PS4 – 403,833

15.Splatoon 2 – Switch – 378,340 [3,252,760]

16.Fishing Spirits – Switch – 336,995

17.The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 301,657 [1,481,349]

18.Yo-Kai Watch 4 – Switch – 291,878

19.Fire Emblem Three Houses – Switch – 273,905

20.Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – PS4 – 267,666

21.Death Stranding – PS4 – 262,827

22.Pro Baseball Spirits 2019 – PS4 – 259,227

23.The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Switch – 250,974

24.Persona 5 Royal – PS4 – 244,050

25.Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – PS4 – 220,195

26.Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – Switch – 210,259

27.Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – PS4 – 209,081

28.Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – Switch – 195,128

29.Days Gone – PS4 – 192,900

30.Devil May Cry 5 – PS4 – 189,121

31.Yoshi’s Crafted World – Switch – 186,065

32.Project Sakura Wars – PS4 – 161,288

33.Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – Switch – 150,167 [420,582]

34.Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 147,340 [2,047,546]

35.Super Dragon Ball Heroes:World Mission – Switch – 145,720

36.Jump Force – PS4 – 130,293

37.Disney Tsum Tsum Festival – Switch – 125,498

38.Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Switch – 124,837 [290,255]

39.eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 – PS4 – 119,715

40.Kirby Star Allies – Switch – 119,059 [783,874]

41.Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – Switch – 118,082

42.Anthem – PS4 – 117.418

43.The Division 2 – PS4 – 116,023

44.Doraemon Story of Seasons – Switch – 112,104

45.Super Robot Wars T – PS4 – 105,703

46.Code Vein – PS4 – 93,236

47.Earth Defense Foce: Iron Rain – PS4 – 88,600

48.Ghost Recon Breakpoint – PS4 – 86,781

49.SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – PS4 – 86,739

50.Dragon Quest Builders 2 – PS4 – 86,434 [250,316]

51.Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game – Switch – 81,491

52.Nintendo LABO Toy-Con 04: VR Kit – Switch – 81,440

53.Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon – 3DS – 80,309 [2,513,588]

54.Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – PS4 – 76,369

55.One Piece World Seeker – PS4 – 76,235

56.FIFA 20 – PS4 – 74,142

57.Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout – PS4 – 72,091

58.Pro Baseball Spirits 2019 – PS Vita – 70,763

59.Catherine Full Body – PS4 – 69,804

60.Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – PS4 – 68,428

61.GO Vacation – Switch – 67,801 [80,842]

62.Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition – PS4 – 66,648

63.Mario Tennis Aces – Switch – 66,512 [442,878]

64.Battlefield V – PS4 – 65,155 [209,464]

65.Borderlands 3 – PS4 – 64,568

66.Fit Boxing – Switch – 62,414 [66,193]

67.Rune Factory 4 Special – Switch – 62,412

68.Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – PS4 – 62,274 [293,249]

69.SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – Switch – 62,173

70.NieR: Automata – Game of the YoRHa Edition – PS4 – 59,848

71.Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition – PS4 – 59,435 [420,774]

72.Far Cry New Dawn – PS4 – 58,924

73.Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – PS4 – 55,062

74.Judgment – PS4 – 54,586 [278,634]

75.Astral Chain – Switch – 54,105

76.Super Robot Wars T – Switch – 53,810

77.Super Bomberman R (Smile Price Collection) – Switch – 53,720 [62,222]

78.Monster Hunter World (Best Price Edition) – PS4 – 52,846 [76,511]

79.World War Z – PS4 – 52,693

80.Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster – Switch – 52,670

81.Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! – Switch – 52,098

82.Daemon X Machina – Switch – 49,009

83.Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for Nintendo Switch (Best Price Edition) – Switch – 48,977 [55,223]

84.Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle – Switch – 48,904

85.Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – Switch – 48,348

86.PlayStation VR Worlds – Ps4 – 48,088 [101,907]

87.Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 3DS – 47,880 [472,862]

88.Grand Theft Auto 4 (New Price Edition) – PS4 – 47,777 [52,664]

89.13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – PS4 – 47,446

90.Yo-Kai Watch ++ – Switch – 46,896

91.Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Switch – 45,117 [201,507]

92.Yakuza 5 – PS4 – 44,593

93.Sumikko Gurashi: School Life Begins – Switch – 44,181

94.Monster Hunter: World (Berst Price Bargain Edition) – PS4 – 44,111

95.FIFA 20 Legacy Edition – Switch – 43,956

96.Yakuza 4 – PS4 – 43,782

97.Azur Lane: Crosswave – PS4 – 43,585

98.Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – Switch – 42,816

99.Dead by Daylight – PS4 – 41,682 [59,353]

100.Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! – PS4 – 41,354

Gözümüz aydın! Wikipedia erişime açıldı!

