BOGOTA (AA) - Kolombiya’da taksiciler, ülke genelinde yaptıkları eylemlerle Uber ve diğer taşıma uygulamalarını protesto etti. Başkent Bogota’nın yanı sıra Medellin, Cali, Bucaramanga, Barranquilla, Santander gibi büyük şehirlerde müşteri almayan ve trafiği yavaşlatan binlerce taksici, Uber ve benzeri uygulamaların yasaklanmasını istedi. Bogota’daki protestolarda taksiciler kentin en işlek bulvar ve caddelerinde konvoylar oluştururken polis trafiği tamamen durduran taksicilere ceza yazdı. Bu arada protesto eylemlerine katılmayan bazı taksiciler meslektaşlarının saldırısına uğradı. Güvenlik güçlerinin müdahale ettiği gerginlikler sırasında çalışan taksilere zarar verildi. Kolombiya’da yasal olmamasına rağmen Uber’in yanı sıra Beat ve Cabify gibi bazı uygulamalar aracılığı ile taşımacılık yapılıyor.

Kolombiya’da taksicilerden Uber protestosu

- Taksiciler başkent Bogota ile birçok kentte Uber ve diğer taşımacılık uygulamalarını protesto etti

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota