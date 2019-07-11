HABER

Kolombiya’da taksicilerden Uber protestosu

GÜNCEL HABERLERİ  | 11.07.2019 06:45 | Son Güncelleme

Taksiciler başkent Bogota ile birçok kentte Uber ve diğer taşımacılık uygulamalarını protesto etti

BOGOTA (AA) - Kolombiya’da taksiciler, ülke genelinde yaptıkları eylemlerle Uber ve diğer taşıma uygulamalarını protesto etti.

Başkent Bogota’nın yanı sıra Medellin, Cali, Bucaramanga, Barranquilla, Santander gibi büyük şehirlerde müşteri almayan ve trafiği yavaşlatan binlerce taksici, Uber ve benzeri uygulamaların yasaklanmasını istedi.

Bogota’daki protestolarda taksiciler kentin en işlek bulvar ve caddelerinde konvoylar oluştururken polis trafiği tamamen durduran taksicilere ceza yazdı.

Bu arada protesto eylemlerine katılmayan bazı taksiciler meslektaşlarının saldırısına uğradı. Güvenlik güçlerinin müdahale ettiği gerginlikler sırasında çalışan taksilere zarar verildi.

Kolombiya’da yasal olmamasına rağmen Uber’in yanı sıra Beat ve Cabify gibi bazı uygulamalar aracılığı ile taşımacılık yapılıyor.

Kolombiya’da taksicilerden Uber protestosu

- Taksiciler başkent Bogota ile birçok kentte Uber ve diğer taşımacılık uygulamalarını protesto etti

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Thousands of Taxis strike to protest against UBER app

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota

Protest against UBER in Bogota
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
"Uber" protestosu kolombiya Kolombiya'da taksicilerden Uber protestosu Uber

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Muğla'da korkutan yangın!

Muğla'da korkutan yangın!

Antalya'da vahşet! Boynunda iki plastik kelepçe ile denizde bulundu

Antalya'da vahşet! Boynunda iki plastik kelepçe ile denizde bulundu

Reynmen, Şeyma Subaşı'yla dalga geçti

Reynmen, Şeyma Subaşı'yla dalga geçti

89 yıllık firma konkordato ilan etti

89 yıllık firma konkordato ilan etti

Ankara'da 16 katlı binada yangın

Ankara'da 16 katlı binada yangın

İBB Başkanı İmamoğlu: Madem istifa ettiniz neden orada duruyorsunuz?

İBB Başkanı İmamoğlu: Madem istifa ettiniz neden orada duruyorsunuz?

İlginizi Çekebilir

Amazon Türkiye’nin saat başı değişen günün fırsatlarını keşfedin!

Amazon Türkiye’nin saat başı değişen günün fırsatlarını keşfedin!

Ailesini katletti! Astsubay kurşun yağdırdı

Ailesini katletti! Astsubay kurşun yağdırdı

Sadece 3 gün geçerli efsane fırsatlar ile Trendyol Alışveriş Festivali başladı!

Sadece 3 gün geçerli efsane fırsatlar ile Trendyol Alışveriş Festivali başladı!

Pendik'te hamile kadının bulunduğu araca saldıran 2 şüpheli tutuklandı

Pendik'te hamile kadının bulunduğu araca saldıran 2 şüpheli tutuklandı

Bilal Erdoğan'dan Okçular Vakfı ile ilgili iddialara yanıt

Bilal Erdoğan'dan Okçular Vakfı ile ilgili iddialara yanıt

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Akdeniz'de 4,4 büyüklüğünde deprem

Akdeniz'de 4,4 büyüklüğünde deprem

Alkollü sürücünün makas atma sevdası ortalığı savaş alanına çevirdi!

Makas atma sevdası ortalığı savaş alanına çevirdi!

Kastamonu'da zehir tacirlerine baskın! Çok sayıda gözaltı var!

Kastamonu'da zehir tacirlerine baskın!

Muğla'da korkutan yangın! Saatlerdir durdurulamıyor, Vali Civelek'ten açıklama geldi!

Muğla'da korkutan yangın!

MPİ 10 Temmuz Sayısal Loto sonuçları açıklandı! 1 milyon 77 bin 801 lira 55 kuruş devretti

MPİ 10 Temmuz Sayısal Loto sonuçları açıklandı! 1 milyon 77 bin 801 lira 55 kuruş devretti

Malatya'da bıçaklı kavga: Yaralılar var

Malatya'da bıçaklı kavga: Yaralılar var

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.