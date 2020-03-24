Koronavirüs belirtileri gösterdiklerini söyleyen Greta Thunberg ve babası kendilerini karantinaya aldı

New Scientist dergisine konuşan Thunberg, Avrupa seyahatlerinin ardından son iki haftadır kendisini evde izole ettiğini açıkladı.
Avrupa gezisinden sonra henüz hiçbir belirti yokken kendisini karantinaya aldığını söyleyen Thunberg, "Başlangıçta iyiydim. Ama birkaç gün sonra bazı belirtiler hissetmeye başladım" dedi.
Boğazının ağrıdığını, titrediği ve öksürdüğünü söyleyen 16 yaşındaki iklim aktivisti ayrıca, kendisiyle yolculuk yapan babası Svante Thunberg'de de bazı belirtiler olduğunu ifade etti.
Virüsü bulaştırmanın ne kadar kolay olduğu konusunda farkındalık yaratmak istediğini de sözlerine ekleyen Thunberg, "Eş zamanlı olarak bir başkasında virüs olmasaydı, hiçbir şeyden şüphelenmeyebilirdim bile. Sadece sıradışı bir yorgunluk ve biraz öksürük derdim. Ve durumu bu kadar tehlikeli hale getiren şey bu… Biz risk grubunda olmayanlar çok büyük bir sorumluluğu var. Bizim davranışlarımız, birçok başka kişi için ölümle yaşam arasındaki fark olabilir" dedi.
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Thunberg, İsveç'te hastanelerin acil tedavi gerekmedikçe Kovid-19 testi yapmadıklarını belirterek, "Tabii ki enfekte olduğumdan yüzde 100 emin değilim. Ama başka bir şey olamaz. Babam da tam olarak koronavirüs semptomları gösteriyor" dedi.
İsveç hükümeti, yeni tip koronavirüs (Covid-19) salgınıyla mücadele amacıyla 30 milyar euro bütçe ayrıldığını açıklamıştı. Ülkede şimdiye kadar koronavirüs nedeniyle 36 kişi öldü. Vaka sayısı ise 2 bin 272. (Sputnik)