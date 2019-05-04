Kuzey Kore'nin kısa menzilli füzeler ateşlemesi

HABER

Kuzey Kore'nin bu sabah Doğu Denizine doğru birden fazla kısa menzilli füze ateşlemesi üzerine ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Pompeo, Güney Kore Dışişleri Bakanı Kang ve Japonya Dışişleri Bakanı Kono ile telefonda görüştü

SEUL/ ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Mike Pompeo, Kuzey Kore'nin sabah saatlerinde Doğu Denizine (Japon Denizi) doğru birden fazla kısa menzilli füze ateşlemesinin ardından Güney Kore ve Japonya dışişleri bakanları ile telefonda istişarede bulundu.

Güney Kore Dışişleri Bakanlığından yapılan açıklamada, Kuzey Kore'nin füzeler ateşlemesi üzerine Dışişleri Bakanı Kang Kyung-wha ile Pompeo'nun telefonda görüştüğü ve bu durumu "ihtiyatlı şekilde" ele alma konusunda mutabık kaldığı bildirildi.

Açıklamada, "İki taraf, konuyu ihtiyatlı bir şekilde ele almak ve (fırlatılan füzelerle ilgili) ek incelemelere devam ederken iletişim kurmak konusunda mutabık kaldı." ifadesine yer verildi.

Japonya Dışişleri Bakanlığından yapılan açıklamada, Japonya Dışişleri Bakanı Taro Kono ile Pompeo'nun, Kuzey Kore'nin denize doğru kısa menzilli füzeler fırlatmasıyla ilgili olarak telefonda görüştüğü ve her iki tarafın da gelişme hakkında bilgi paylaşacağı ve yakın temasta kalacağı belirtildi.

İki bakanın, Güney Kore ile iş birliği içinde olmak konusunda da fikir birliğinde olduğunun aktarıldığı açıklamada, fırlatılan füzelerin ülke kara sularında gözlemlenmediği ve Japonya için güvenlik tehdidi olmadığı kaydedildi.

Kuzey Kore ordusu, yerel saatle 09.06 ve 09.27 arasında, ülkenin doğusundaki Wonsan kentinden birden fazla kısa menzilli füzeyi Doğu Denizi'ne (Japon Denizi) doğru ateşlemişti.

2:45 p.m.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have held telephone talks after North Korea launched several unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea.

Japan's Foreign Ministry says Kono, who is currently visiting Angola, and Pompeo talked for about 10 minutes Saturday and confirmed the two sides will share information on the development and stay in close contact.

The two ministers also agreed to cooperate with South Korea.

Japan's Defense Ministry says the projectiles weren't a security threat and didn't reach anywhere near the country's coast.

Japan will likely avoid any harsh response as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks to secure his own summit with Kim Jong Un.

___

11:45 a.m.

The White House says it is monitoring North Korean short-range missile launches.

In a terse statement, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says, "We are aware of North Korea's actions tonight. We will continue to monitor as necessary."

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says that North Korea early Saturday launched several short-range missiles off its eastern coast into the ocean.

If it's confirmed that the North fired banned ballistic missiles, it will be the first such launch since the North's November 2017 test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

___

11:15 a.m.

Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korean missiles have not reached anywhere near the country's coast and that Japan is not facing any security threat.

The ministry says it has not detected signs that any of the North Korean short-range missiles fired Saturday have reached in or around Japan's territory or its 200-nautical-mile (320-kilometer) exclusive economic zone.

It says at this point Japan does not face a situation that would pose any immediate risk to its national security.

Japan is seen as avoiding any harsh response as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks to secure a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

___

10:45 a.m.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says that North Korea has launched "several" short-range missiles off its eastern coast.

The military said in a statement Saturday that the missiles flew up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) before they landed in the water.

The South had previously said the North launched a single missile.

___

10:05 a.m.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea has fired an unidentified short-range missile from its eastern coast.

The firing Saturday comes amid a diplomatic breakdown that has followed the failed summit earlier this year between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the North's pursuit of a nuclear arsenal that can target the U.S. mainland.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the North's missile was fired from Wonsan on the east coast.

It says South Korean and U.S. authorities are analyzing the details of the launch.

