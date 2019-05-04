Kuzey Kore'nin kısa menzilli füzeler ateşlemesi

Kuzey Kore ordusu, yerel saatle 09.06 ve 09.27 arasında, ülkenin doğusundaki Wonsan kentinden birden fazla kısa menzilli füzeyi Doğu Denizi'ne (Japon Denizi) doğru ateşlemişti.

2:45 p.m.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have held telephone talks after North Korea launched several unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea.

Japan's Foreign Ministry says Kono, who is currently visiting Angola, and Pompeo talked for about 10 minutes Saturday and confirmed the two sides will share information on the development and stay in close contact.

The two ministers also agreed to cooperate with South Korea.

Japan's Defense Ministry says the projectiles weren't a security threat and didn't reach anywhere near the country's coast.

Japan will likely avoid any harsh response as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks to secure his own summit with Kim Jong Un.

___

11:45 a.m.

The White House says it is monitoring North Korean short-range missile launches.