Moda dergisinde 'yanlış siyah manken' skandalı!

Güney Sudan doğumlu, Avustralya vatandaşı manken Adut Akech, WHO dergisinin yaptığı hatadan çok etkilendiğini ve Avustralya'nın 'bu alanda yapması gereken çok iş olduğunu' söyledi.
Akech, söyleşide hem moda dünyasındaki kariyerinden hem de siyah meslektaşlarına karşı gösterilen tavırdan bahsediyordu.
WHO dergisi, bir özür mesajı yayımladı ve yanlış fotoğrafı, söyleşiyi yapan halkla ilişkiler ajansının verdiğini söyledi.
Akech söyleşiyi Melbourne Moda Haftası'nın halkla ilişkiler ajansı OPR'a etkinlikten önce vermişti.
Ancak dergi Akech yerine, moda haftasında yer alan bir diğer siyah manken Flavia Lazarus'un fotoğrafını kullandı.
Akech söyleşide, moda dünyasındaki şöhretini insanların mültecilere bakışı konusunda bir tartışma başlatmak için kullanmasından da bahsetmişti.
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör
I’ve have given some deep thoughts the past few days on how to approach this situation that isn’t sitting well with me. For those who are not aware, last week @whomagazine (Australia) published a feature article about me. In the interview I spoke about how people view refugees and peoples attitude to colour in general. With the article they published a large photo saying it was me. But it was of another black girl. This has upset me, has made me angry, it has made me feel very disrespected and to me is unacceptable and inexcusable under any circumstances. Not only do I personally feel insulted and disrespected but I feel like my entire race has been disrespected too and it is why I feel it is important that I address this issue. Whoever did this clearly the thought that was me in that picture and that’s not okay. This is a big deal because of what I spoke about in my interview. By this happening I feel like it defeated the purpose of what I stand for and spoke about. It goes to show that people are very ignorant and narrowminded that they think every black girl or African people looks the same. I feel as though this would’ve not happened to a white model. My aim for this post is not to bash Who Magazine -they have apologised to me directly - but I feel like I need to express publicly how I feel. This has deeply affected me and we need to start an important conversation that needs to happen. I’m sure that I’m not the first person that’s experienced this and it needs to stop. I’ve been called by the name of another models who happens to be of the same Ethnicity, I find it very ignorant, rude and disrespectful towards both of us simply because we know that this doesn’t happen with white models. I want this to be somewhat of a wake up call to people within the industry it’s not OK and you need to do better. Big publications need to make sure that they fact check things before publishing them especially when its real stories and interviews and not just some made up rumors. To those who work at shows and shoots it’s important that you don’t mix up models names. Australia you’ve a lot of work to do and you’ve got to do better and that goes to the rest of the industry
Adut Akech, ailesiyle birlikte Güney Sudan'dan, bir mülteci kampında kaldığı Kenya'ya geçmiş ve 2008'de Avustralya'ya sığınma başvurusu yapmıştı.
Dergideki hatanın ardından, Instagram hesabında bir paylaşım yapan manken "Bu, söyleşide bahsettiklerimden dolayı büyük bir olay. Bu yaşananla, savunduğum ve bahsettiğim şeylerin yenilgiye uğratıldığını hissettim." dedi.
Akech ayrıca, "bunun sektördeki insanlar için bir ikaz olması gerektiğini" belirtti.
WHO dergisi ise, Akech'le doğrudan konuşulup, özür dilendiğini ve "hatanın nasıl yapıldığının açıklandığını" bildirdi.
Melbouren Moda Haftası da Instagram hesabından bir özür mesajı yayımladı ve hatanın kabul edilemez olduğunu söyledi ve hem WHO dergisinin hem de halkla ilişkiler ajansı OPR'ın özür dilediği vurgulandı.
OPR'ın açıklamasında da, hatanın kasıt olmadan yapıldığı ve mankenlerden ve Melbourne Moda Haftası'ndan özür dilendiği kaydedil
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum