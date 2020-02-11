Nintendo Switch indirim furyasında fiyatı düşen oyunlar

Nintendo. Şubat ayına bomba gibi bir giriş yaptı. Nintendo Switch için eShop üzerinde birbirinden güzel oyunların fiyatlarında yüzde 50’ye varan indirimler yapıldı.
Bu indirim furyasında, Dead Cells, Doom 3, NBA 2K20, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled ve Shakedown: Hawaii gibi mutlaka oynamanız gereken oyunların fiyatları alınabilir seviyelere geldi.
Biz de sizler için eShop üzerinde indirime giren oyunları bir araya getirdik. Eğer oyun almayı düşünüyorsanız bu kampanyayı mutlaka değerlendirmenizi şiddetle tavsiye ediyoruz.
Agatha Knife
AI: The Somnium Files
American Fugitive
Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition
Anthill
Black The Fall
Bleed
Bleed 2
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
Bomb Chicken
Bomber Crew
Children of Morta
Civilization VI
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
Dead Cells
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
For the King
Framed Collection
Guacamelee! 2
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
Hand of Fate 2
Human: Fall Flat
Inside My Radio
Kid Tripp
LEGO City Undercover
LEGO DC Super-Villains
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
LEGO Jurassic World
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
LEGO The Incredibles
LEGO Worlds
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
My Brother Rabbit
My Time at Portia
Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
NBA 2K20
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
Nefarious
Neo Cab
Nine Parchments
Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
Odallus: The Dark Call
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition
Phantom Doctrine
Picross Lord of the Nazarick
PixelJunk Monsters 2
Quarantine Circular
Riot: Civil Unrest
RIVE: Ultimate Edition
Rogue Aces
Scribblenauts: Showdown
Scribblenauts Mega Pack
Serial Cleaner
Severed
Shakedown: Hawaii
Slain: Back From Hell
Snake Pass
Solo: Islands of the Heart
Spice and Wolf VR
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Steins;Gate 0
Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace
Steins;Gate Elite
Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe
Super Blood Hockey
Swords & Soldiers
Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
The Bridge
The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition
The Forbidden Arts
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
The Sinking City
Toki Tori
Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition
Trine 2: Complete Story
Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
Trine Enchanted Edition
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
Velocity 2X
Venture Kid
Worms W.M.D
Yoku’s Island Express
Yooka-Laylee
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Yu-No: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
