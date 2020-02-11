HABER
  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. HABER
  3. Teknoloji
  4. Nintendo Switch indirim furyasında fiyatı düşen oyunlar

Nintendo Switch indirim furyasında fiyatı düşen oyunlar

TEKNOLOJİ HABERLERİ  | 11.02.2020 09:24 | Son Güncelleme

Nintendo Switch eShop indirimleri başladı. Birbirinden güzel oyunlar bu indirim kapsamında oldukça uygun fiyatlar ile satılıyor.

Nintendo Switch indirim furyasında fiyatı düşen oyunlar

Nintendo. Şubat ayına bomba gibi bir giriş yaptı. Nintendo Switch için eShop üzerinde birbirinden güzel oyunların fiyatlarında yüzde 50’ye varan indirimler yapıldı.

Bu indirim furyasında, Dead Cells, Doom 3, NBA 2K20, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled ve Shakedown: Hawaii gibi mutlaka oynamanız gereken oyunların fiyatları alınabilir seviyelere geldi.

Biz de sizler için eShop üzerinde indirime giren oyunları bir araya getirdik. Eğer oyun almayı düşünüyorsanız bu kampanyayı mutlaka değerlendirmenizi şiddetle tavsiye ediyoruz.

Agatha Knife
AI: The Somnium Files
American Fugitive
Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition
Anthill
Black The Fall
Bleed
Bleed 2
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
Bomb Chicken
Bomber Crew
Children of Morta
Civilization VI
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
Dead Cells
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
For the King
Framed Collection
Guacamelee! 2
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
Hand of Fate 2
Human: Fall Flat
Inside My Radio
Kid Tripp
LEGO City Undercover
LEGO DC Super-Villains
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
LEGO Jurassic World
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
LEGO The Incredibles
LEGO Worlds
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
My Brother Rabbit
My Time at Portia
Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
NBA 2K20
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
Nefarious
Neo Cab
Nine Parchments
Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
Odallus: The Dark Call
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition
Phantom Doctrine
Picross Lord of the Nazarick
PixelJunk Monsters 2
Quarantine Circular
Riot: Civil Unrest
RIVE: Ultimate Edition
Rogue Aces
Scribblenauts: Showdown
Scribblenauts Mega Pack
Serial Cleaner
Severed
Shakedown: Hawaii
Slain: Back From Hell
Snake Pass
Solo: Islands of the Heart
Spice and Wolf VR
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Steins;Gate 0
Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace
Steins;Gate Elite
Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe
Super Blood Hockey
Swords & Soldiers
Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
The Bridge
The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition
The Forbidden Arts
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
The Sinking City
Toki Tori
Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition
Trine 2: Complete Story
Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
Trine Enchanted Edition
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
Velocity 2X
Venture Kid
Worms W.M.D
Yoku’s Island Express
Yooka-Laylee
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Yu-No: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World

Xiaomi ön yüklü uygulamaları kaldırma nasıl yapılır?

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
Ceviz suyunun mucizesiCeviz suyunun mucizesi
PARTNERCennet Mahallesi'nin Helga'sı Yunanistan'a gelin gitti! İşte son haliCennet Mahallesi'nin Helga'sı Yunanistan'a gelin gitti! İşte son hali
Bilgisayarını temizle günü: 10 adımda bilgisayarınızı hızlandırın!Bilgisayarını temizle günü: 10 adımda bilgisayarınızı hızlandırın!
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
nintendo swtich eshop Nintendo

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Erdoğan başkanlığındaki İdlib toplantısında kritik karar!

Erdoğan başkanlığındaki İdlib toplantısında kritik karar!

İdlib şehitlerinin kimlikleri belli oldu!

İdlib şehitlerinin kimlikleri belli oldu!

Çukur'a damga vuran öpüşme sahnesi!

Çukur'a damga vuran öpüşme sahnesi!

Yasak Elma'da şoke eden evlilik kararı! Sosyal medyayı salladı

Yasak Elma'da şoke eden evlilik kararı! Sosyal medyayı salladı

5 şehit verdiğimiz saldırı sonrası Rusya'dan ilk açıklama

5 şehit verdiğimiz saldırı sonrası Rusya'dan ilk açıklama

Manisa'da depremler devam edecek mi?

Manisa'da depremler devam edecek mi?

İlginizi Çekebilir

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Harika fırsat! 4K Ultra HD televizyonlarda %35'e varan büyük indirim

Realme 5 Pro ve Redmi Note 8 Pro karşılaştırması

Realme 5 Pro ve Redmi Note 8 Pro karşılaştırması

Son teknoloji telefonlarda Sevgililer Günü'ne özel fırsatlar!

Son teknoloji telefonlarda Sevgililer Günü'ne özel fırsatlar!

Huawei P30 Lite tekrar sahnede

Huawei P30 Lite tekrar sahnede

WhatsApp’a karanlık mod geldi!

WhatsApp’a karanlık mod geldi!

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Uber Kaliforniya testleri ile güven tazelemek istiyor

Uber Kaliforniya testleri ile güven tazelemek istiyor

Apple MacBook üzerinde AMD’yi test ediyor!

Apple'dan AMD sinyali! Testler başladı

Huawei Mate 30 Pro’ya Google Play Store nasıl yüklenir?

Huawei Mate 30 Pro’ya Google Play Store nasıl yüklenir?

Uygun fiyatlı IP kamera

Türkiye'de satışa sunuldu

MWC 2020 katılmama kararına Sony’de dahil oldu

Sony'den MWC 2020 kararı

Vivo durdu durdu suskunluğunu bozma kararı aldı

İşte Vivo iQOO 3'ün özellikleri

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.