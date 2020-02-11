Nintendo Switch indirim furyasında fiyatı düşen oyunlar

Nintendo. Şubat ayına bomba gibi bir giriş yaptı. Nintendo Switch için eShop üzerinde birbirinden güzel oyunların fiyatlarında yüzde 50’ye varan indirimler yapıldı.

Bu indirim furyasında, Dead Cells, Doom 3, NBA 2K20, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled ve Shakedown: Hawaii gibi mutlaka oynamanız gereken oyunların fiyatları alınabilir seviyelere geldi.

Biz de sizler için eShop üzerinde indirime giren oyunları bir araya getirdik. Eğer oyun almayı düşünüyorsanız bu kampanyayı mutlaka değerlendirmenizi şiddetle tavsiye ediyoruz.

Agatha Knife

AI: The Somnium Files

American Fugitive

Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition

Anthill

Black The Fall

Bleed

Bleed 2

Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King

Bomb Chicken

Bomber Crew

Children of Morta

Civilization VI

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition

Dead Cells

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

For the King

Framed Collection

Guacamelee! 2

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

Hand of Fate 2

Human: Fall Flat

Inside My Radio

Kid Tripp

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game

LEGO The Incredibles

LEGO Worlds

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

My Brother Rabbit

My Time at Portia

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels

NBA 2K20

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Nefarious

Neo Cab

Nine Parchments

Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas

Odallus: The Dark Call

Oniken: Unstoppable Edition

Phantom Doctrine

Picross Lord of the Nazarick

PixelJunk Monsters 2

Quarantine Circular

Riot: Civil Unrest

RIVE: Ultimate Edition

Rogue Aces

Scribblenauts: Showdown

Scribblenauts Mega Pack

Serial Cleaner

Severed

Shakedown: Hawaii

Slain: Back From Hell

Snake Pass

Solo: Islands of the Heart

Spice and Wolf VR

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Steins;Gate 0

Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace

Steins;Gate Elite

Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe

Super Blood Hockey

Swords & Soldiers

Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

The Bridge

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition

The Forbidden Arts

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

The Sinking City

Toki Tori

Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition

Trine 2: Complete Story

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power

Trine Enchanted Edition

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure

Velocity 2X

Venture Kid

Worms W.M.D

Yoku’s Island Express

Yooka-Laylee

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Yu-No: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World

