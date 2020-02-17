Nintendo Switch oyunlarında Blockbuster indirimleri başladı

Bugünden itibaren başlayacak olan indirim furyası Mart ayının başına kadar sürecek. Biz de sizler için indirime giren tüm oyunları bir araya getirdik. Bakalım bu oyunlar arasında satın almak istediğiniz bir yapım yer alıyor mu?

İNDİRİME GİREN OYUNLAR



Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Odyssey

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition

Unravel Two

Team Sonic Racing

NBA 2K20

LEGO CITY Undercover

Mortal Kombat 11

Florence

Darksiders Genesis

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold

Dead Cells: The Bad Seed

Neo Cab

Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle

Darkest Dungeon

This War of Mine: Complete Edition

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Iconoclasts

Slime-san

Wizard of Legend

Wandersong

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Trine: Ultimate Collection

BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE

BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition

Songbird Symphony

Outlast 2

Outlast: Bundle of Terror

Sonic Mania

Worms W.M.D

ABZÛ

