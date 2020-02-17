Nintendo Switch oyunlarında Blockbuster indirimleri başladı

Bugünden itibaren başlayacak olan indirim furyası Mart ayının başına kadar sürecek. Biz de sizler için indirime giren tüm oyunları bir araya getirdik. Bakalım bu oyunlar arasında satın almak istediğiniz bir yapım yer alıyor mu?
İNDİRİME GİREN OYUNLAR
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Overwatch: Legendary Edition
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Mario Odyssey
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition
Unravel Two
Team Sonic Racing
NBA 2K20
LEGO CITY Undercover
Mortal Kombat 11
Florence
Darksiders Genesis
Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold
Dead Cells: The Bad Seed
Neo Cab
Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle
Darkest Dungeon
This War of Mine: Complete Edition
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Iconoclasts
Slime-san
Wizard of Legend
Wandersong
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
Trine: Ultimate Collection
BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE
BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition
Songbird Symphony
Outlast 2
Outlast: Bundle of Terror
Sonic Mania
Worms W.M.D
ABZÛ
