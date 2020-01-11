HABER
  4. Oyun Geliştiricileri Seçimi Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

Oyun Geliştiricileri Seçimi Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

TEKNOLOJİ HABERLERİ  | 11.01.2020 09:57 | Son Güncelleme

2020’nin ilk ödül etkinliği için bugün geri sayım başladı. 19 Mart 2020 tarihinde Türkiye saati ile 05:30’da düzenlenecek olan törende Oyun Geliştiricileri Seçimi Ödülleri verilecek. Bugün ise bu ödüllere aday olan oyunlar açıklandı.

Oyun Geliştiricileri Seçimi Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

Farklı kategoriler altında toplanan oyunlar arasında en çok merak edileni tabii ki yılın oyunu. Yılın oyunu ödüllerine Death Stranding, Control, Sekiro, Untitled Goose Game ve Outer Wilds aday gösterildi. The Game Awards 2019’un listesine benzer bi yapıda olan Game Developers Choice Award 2020’nin aday oyunlarına aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Yılın Oyunu

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

En İyi Başlangıç Yapan Stüdyo ve Oyunu

  • ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)
  • Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)
  • William Chyr Studios (Manifold Garden)
  • Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)
  • Chance Agency (Neo Cab)

En İyi Tasarım

  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing, FromSoftware)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

En İyi Teknoloji

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
  • Noita (Nolla Games)

En İyi Ses

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

İnovasyon Ödülü

  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna İnteractive)

En İyi Görsel Sanat

  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik/Artırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu

  • Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney)
  • Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)
  • Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)

En İyi Mobil Oyunu

  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited)
  • Grindstone (Capybara Games)
  • Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)
  • Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Nintendo Switch satışları 50 milyonu geçti

GÜNÜN ÖNEMLİ HABERLERİ
PARTNERAnnesinin intikamını alıyor!Annesinin intikamını alıyor!
Lenovo, ThinkPad X1 Fold ile karşımıza çıktı!Lenovo, ThinkPad X1 Fold ile karşımıza çıktı!
30 bin TL’lik CNC tezgahını 5 bin TL’ye yaptılar30 bin TL’lik CNC tezgahını 5 bin TL’ye yaptılar
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
oyun Oyun Geliştiricileri Seçimi Ödülleri

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Fox TV'de Kadın dizisi için şok karar!

Fox TV'de Kadın dizisi için şok karar!

MasterChef Güzide Mertcan, 7 milyon TL'lik lüks evini anlattı

MasterChef Güzide Mertcan, 7 milyon TL'lik lüks evini anlattı

Öğrenciler acı içinde bağırdı! Vücutlarında yanıklar oluştu

Öğrenciler acı içinde bağırdı! Vücutlarında yanıklar oluştu

İran'dan flaş açıklama: Uçak kazara vuruldu

İran'dan flaş açıklama: Uçak kazara vuruldu

Erkek çocuklara cinsel istismarda bulunduğu iddia edilmişti! Feci halde bulundu

Erkek çocuklara cinsel istismarda bulunduğu iddia edilmişti! Feci halde bulundu

Eğlence mekanında silahlı kavga: Yaralılar ve gözaltılar var

Eğlence mekanında silahlı kavga: Yaralılar ve gözaltılar var

İlginizi Çekebilir

Elektronik aksesuarlarda %40’a varan indirim!

Elektronik aksesuarlarda %40’a varan indirim!

İşte 2019 yurt dışı telefon kayıt ücreti!

İşte 2019 yurt dışı telefon kayıt ücreti!

Hemen alışverişe başla! Yeni yılı indirimlerle karşıla.

Hemen alışverişe başla! Yeni yılı indirimlerle karşıla.

Duygu moduna göre Whatsapp durumları

Duygu moduna göre Whatsapp durumları

Facebook hesap silme nasıl yapılır?

Facebook hesap silme nasıl yapılır?

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Resident Evil 3 Remake tamamlanmak üzere

Resident Evil 3 Remake tamamlanmak üzere

Redmi Note 8 Pro için yeni renk seçeneği olan alacakaranlık turuncuyu duyurdu

Redmi Note 8 Pro için yeni renk seçeneği olan alacakaranlık turuncuyu duyurdu

Apple uygulama mağazası rekor gelire imza attı

Apple uygulama mağazası rekor gelire imza attı

FBI yine Apple tarafından red mi edildi?

FBI yine Apple tarafından red mi edildi?

TikTok kullanıcıları dikkat!

TikTok kullanıcıları dikkat!

Galaxy Fold 2 hakkında bazı sızıntılar gerçekleşti

Galaxy Fold 2 hakkında bazı sızıntılar gerçekleşti

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.