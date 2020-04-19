HABER
  4. Son dakika! Akdeniz'de 4,1 büyüklüğünde deprem

GÜNCEL HABERLERİ  | 19.04.2020 15:40 | Son Güncelleme

Son dakika haberine göre Akdeniz'de 4,1 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığının (AFAD) internet sitesinde yer alan bilgiye göre, saat 15.00'te 4,1 büyüklüğünde yer sarsıntısı kaydedildi.

Depremin, 6,91 kilometre derinlikte olduğu belirlendi.

Anahtar Kelimeler:
AFAD Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığı Akdeniz deprem

