The Game Awards 2018 adayları belli oldu!

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Octopath Traveler Red Dead Redemption 2 God of War Return of the Obra Dinn

Best Score and Music

Celeste God of War Marvel’s Spider-Man Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Octopath Traveler Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Performance

Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Roger Clark as Arthur Mogan, Red Dead Redemption 2 Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

Best Independent Game Nominees

Celeste Dead Cells Into the Breach Return of the Obra Dinn The Messenger

Best e-sports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Dota 2 Fortnite League of Legends Overwatch

Best Narrative

Detroit: Become Human God of War Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 Marvel’s Spider-Man Red Dead Redemption 2

Games for Impact

11-11 Memories Retold Celeste Florence Life is Strange 2 Episode 1 The Missing J.J.MacField and the Island of Memories

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Forza Horizon 4 God of War Marvel’s Spider-Man Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Debut Independent Game

Donut County Florence Moss The Messenger Yoku’s Island Express

Best Mobile Game

Donut County Florence Fortnite PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Reigns Game of Thrones

Best VR/AR Game

Astro Bot Rescue Mission Beat Saber Firewall Zero Hour Moss Tetris Effect

Best Action Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Dead Cells Destiny 2: Forsaken Far Cry 5 Megaman 11

Best Action Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey God of War Marvel’s Spider-Man Red Dead Redemption 2 Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Best RPG

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Monster Hunter World Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Octopath Traveler Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire

Best Fighting Game

Blazeblue Cross Tag Battle Dragonball Fighter Z Soul Calibur VI Street Fighter V Arcade Edition

Best Family Game

Mario Tennis Aces Nintendo Labo Overcooked 2 Starlink Battle for Atlas Super Mario Party

Best Strategy Game

Battletech Frost Punk Into the Breach The Banner Saga 3 Valkyria Chronicles 4

Best Sports/Racing Game

FIFA 19 Forza Horizon 4 Mario Tennis Aces NBA 2K19 Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Destiny 2: Forsaken Fortnite Monster Hunter World Sea of Thieves

Best e-sports Player

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi Jian “Uzi” Zihao Alexander “S1mple” Kostylev Bang “Jjonak” Sungh Hyeon

Best e-sports Team

Fnatic, League of Legends Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Cloud 9, League of Legends London Spitfire, Overwatch OG, Dota 2

Best e-sports Coach

Bok “Repeared” Han Gyu, Cloud 9, League of Legends Danny “Zonic” Sorensen, Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Dylan Falco, Fnatic, League of Legends Yamato Cannon, Team Vitality, League of Legends Janko “YNk” Paunovic, MIBR, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Cristian “Ppasarel” Banaseanu, OG, Dota 2

Best e-sports Event

Overwatch League Grand Finals League of Legends World Championship ELEAGUE Major (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) The International Dota 2 Championships The Evolution Championship Series (EVO)

Best e-sports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere Alex “Machine” Richardson Paul “Redeye” Chaloner Anders Blume Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Best e-sports Moment

OG’s upset at Dota 2 Finals KT versus IG’s Base Race at the LL worlds Cloud 9’s triple-overtime comeback win at ELeague G2 beating RnG at League Worlds SonicFox’s side switch and win at EVO

Content Creator of the Year

Dr. Lupo Myth Ninja Pokimane Willyrex

Best Student Game

Combat 2018 from Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences Dash Quasar from University of California Santa Cruz Gera from Digipen Institute of Technology in Spain LIFF from iStart Digital in France RE: Charge from the Massachusetts Institue of Technology.

Best Ongoing game

Destiny 2: Forsaken Fortnite No Man’s Sky Overwatch Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

The Game Awards 2018 etkinliği 6 Aralık 2018'de toplamda 40 platformdan canlı olarak izlenebilecek.

