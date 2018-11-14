The Game Awards 2018 adayları belli oldu!

The Game Awards 2018 etkinliğinin 6 Aralık 2018'de yapılacağını biliyor ancak ''Yılın Oyunu'' adaylarını maalesef bilmiyorduk. Yapılan açıklama ile artık tüm adayları da öğrenmiş olduk.
Yılın oyunu adayları arasında God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Monster Hunter: World, ve Red Dead Redemption 2 gibi oldukça büyük isimler var. Anlaşılan bu sene The Game Awards etkinliği bizler için biraz fazla terli geçecek.
Sony Interactive Entertainment'ın PlayStation 4'e özel olarak sunduğu birçok yapım ise multi kategorilerde boy göstermekte. Belki ''Yılın Oyunu'' ödülünü alamayacak ancak etkinlikten eli boş dönmeyecek diyebiliriz.
The Game Awards, beş yıldır faaliyetlerini yürüten önemli bir etkinlik oyun dünyası için. e-spor kategorisinin de eklenmiş olması açıkçası gözümüzden kaçmadı. Kim bilir? Belki gelecek sene bir e-spor oyunu ''Yılın Oyunu'' ödülüne aday bile olabilir.
Listenin tamamına göz atacak olursak;
Game of The Year
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Celeste
Monster Hunter: World
Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Game Direction
A Way Out
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Art Direction
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
God of War
Return of the Obra Dinn
Best Score and Music
Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Performance
Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human
Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War
Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Roger Clark as Arthur Mogan, Red Dead Redemption 2
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man
Best Independent Game Nominees
Celeste
Dead Cells
Into the Breach
Return of the Obra Dinn
The Messenger
Best e-sports Game
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch
Best Narrative
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Life is Strange 2 Episode 1
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Games for Impact
11-11 Memories Retold
Celeste
Florence
Life is Strange 2 Episode 1
The Missing J.J.MacField and the Island of Memories
Best Audio Design
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Forza Horizon 4
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Debut Independent Game
Donut County
Florence
Moss
The Messenger
Yoku’s Island Express
Best Mobile Game
Donut County
Florence
Fortnite
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Reigns Game of Thrones
Best VR/AR Game
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Firewall Zero Hour
Moss
Tetris Effect
Best Action Game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Dead Cells
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Megaman 11
Best Action Adventure Game
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Best RPG
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Monster Hunter World
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Octopath Traveler
Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire
Best Fighting Game
Blazeblue Cross Tag Battle
Dragonball Fighter Z
Soul Calibur VI
Street Fighter V Arcade Edition
Best Family Game
Mario Tennis Aces
Nintendo Labo
Overcooked 2
Starlink Battle for Atlas
Super Mario Party
Best Strategy Game
Battletech
Frost Punk
Into the Breach
The Banner Saga 3
Valkyria Chronicles 4
Best Sports/Racing Game
FIFA 19
Forza Horizon 4
Mario Tennis Aces
NBA 2K19
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
Best Multiplayer Game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Fortnite
Monster Hunter World
Sea of Thieves
Best e-sports Player
Dominique “SonicFox” McLean
Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi
Jian “Uzi” Zihao
Alexander “S1mple” Kostylev
Bang “Jjonak” Sungh Hyeon
Best e-sports Team
Fnatic, League of Legends
Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Cloud 9, League of Legends
London Spitfire, Overwatch
OG, Dota 2
Best e-sports Coach
Bok “Repeared” Han Gyu, Cloud 9, League of Legends
Danny “Zonic” Sorensen, Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dylan Falco, Fnatic, League of Legends
Yamato Cannon, Team Vitality, League of Legends
Janko “YNk” Paunovic, MIBR, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Cristian “Ppasarel” Banaseanu, OG, Dota 2
Best e-sports Event
Overwatch League Grand Finals
League of Legends World Championship
ELEAGUE Major (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
The International Dota 2 Championships
The Evolution Championship Series (EVO)
Best e-sports Host
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
Anders Blume
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Best e-sports Moment
OG’s upset at Dota 2 Finals
KT versus IG’s Base Race at the LL worlds
Cloud 9’s triple-overtime comeback win at ELeague
G2 beating RnG at League Worlds
SonicFox’s side switch and win at EVO
Content Creator of the Year
Dr. Lupo
Myth
Ninja
Pokimane
Willyrex
Best Student Game
Combat 2018 from Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences
Dash Quasar from University of California Santa Cruz
Gera from Digipen Institute of Technology in Spain
LIFF from iStart Digital in France
RE: Charge from the Massachusetts Institue of Technology.
Best Ongoing game
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Halk olarak oy vermek ve sevdiğiniz oyunun ödül almasını sağlamak için burayı tıklayınız. The Game Awards 2018 etkinliği 6 Aralık 2018'de toplamda 40 platformdan canlı olarak izlenebilecek. - Ünsal Sarıtoprak
Kaynak: Teknolojioku
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum