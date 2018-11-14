HABER

The Game Awards 2018 adayları belli oldu!

TEKNOLOJİ HABERLERİ  | 14.11.2018 15:55 | Son Güncelleme

The Game Awards 2018 adayları arasında oldukça iddialı yapımlar mevcut. Peki ''Yılın Oyunu'' ödülü kime gidecek? İşte yayınlanan adaylar listesi!

The Game Awards 2018 adayları belli oldu!

The Game Awards 2018 etkinliğinin 6 Aralık 2018'de yapılacağını biliyor ancak ''Yılın Oyunu'' adaylarını maalesef bilmiyorduk. Yapılan açıklama ile artık tüm adayları da öğrenmiş olduk.

Yılın oyunu adayları arasında God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Monster Hunter: World, ve Red Dead Redemption 2 gibi oldukça büyük isimler var. Anlaşılan bu sene The Game Awards etkinliği bizler için biraz fazla terli geçecek.

Sony Interactive Entertainment'ın PlayStation 4'e özel olarak sunduğu birçok yapım ise multi kategorilerde boy göstermekte. Belki ''Yılın Oyunu'' ödülünü alamayacak ancak etkinlikten eli boş dönmeyecek diyebiliriz.

The Game Awards, beş yıldır faaliyetlerini yürüten önemli bir etkinlik oyun dünyası için. e-spor kategorisinin de eklenmiş olması açıkçası gözümüzden kaçmadı. Kim bilir? Belki gelecek sene bir e-spor oyunu ''Yılın Oyunu'' ödülüne aday bile olabilir.

Listenin tamamına göz atacak olursak;

Game of The Year

God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Celeste
Monster Hunter: World
Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Game Direction

A Way Out
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Art Direction

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
God of War
Return of the Obra Dinn

Best Score and Music

Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Performance

Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human 
Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War
Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Roger Clark as Arthur Mogan, Red Dead Redemption 2
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

Best Independent Game Nominees

Celeste
Dead Cells
Into the Breach
Return of the Obra Dinn
The Messenger

Best e-sports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch

Best Narrative

Detroit: Become Human 
God of War
Life is Strange 2 Episode 1
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2

Games for Impact

11-11 Memories Retold
Celeste
Florence
Life is Strange 2 Episode 1
The Missing J.J.MacField and the Island of Memories

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Forza Horizon 4
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Debut Independent Game

Donut County 
Florence
Moss
The Messenger
Yoku’s Island Express

Best Mobile Game

Donut County 
Florence
Fortnite
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Reigns Game of Thrones

Best VR/AR Game

Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Firewall Zero Hour
Moss
Tetris Effect

Best Action Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Dead Cells
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Megaman 11

Best Action Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Best RPG

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Monster Hunter World
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Octopath Traveler
Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire

Best Fighting Game

Blazeblue Cross Tag Battle
Dragonball Fighter Z
Soul Calibur VI
Street Fighter V Arcade Edition

Best Family Game

Mario Tennis Aces
Nintendo Labo
Overcooked 2
Starlink Battle for Atlas
Super Mario Party

Best Strategy Game

Battletech
Frost Punk
Into the Breach
The Banner Saga 3
Valkyria Chronicles 4

Best Sports/Racing Game

FIFA 19
Forza Horizon 4
Mario Tennis Aces
NBA 2K19
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Fortnite
Monster Hunter World
Sea of Thieves

Best e-sports Player

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean
Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi
Jian “Uzi” Zihao
Alexander “S1mple” Kostylev
Bang “Jjonak” Sungh Hyeon

Best e-sports Team

Fnatic, League of Legends
Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Cloud 9, League of Legends
London Spitfire, Overwatch
OG, Dota 2

Best e-sports Coach

Bok “Repeared” Han Gyu, Cloud 9, League of Legends
Danny “Zonic” Sorensen, Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dylan Falco, Fnatic, League of Legends
Yamato Cannon, Team Vitality, League of Legends
Janko “YNk” Paunovic, MIBR, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Cristian “Ppasarel” Banaseanu, OG, Dota 2

Best e-sports Event

Overwatch League Grand Finals
League of Legends World Championship
ELEAGUE Major (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
The International Dota 2 Championships
The Evolution Championship Series (EVO)

Best e-sports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
Anders Blume
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Best e-sports Moment

OG’s upset at Dota 2 Finals
KT versus IG’s Base Race at the LL worlds
Cloud 9’s triple-overtime comeback win at ELeague
G2 beating RnG at League Worlds
SonicFox’s side switch and win at EVO

Content Creator of the Year

Dr. Lupo
Myth
Ninja
Pokimane
Willyrex

Best Student Game

Combat 2018 from Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences
Dash Quasar from University of California Santa Cruz
Gera from Digipen Institute of Technology in Spain
LIFF from iStart Digital in France
RE: Charge from the Massachusetts Institue of Technology.

Best Ongoing game

Destiny 2: Forsaken
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Halk olarak oy vermek ve sevdiğiniz oyunun ödül almasını sağlamak için burayı tıklayınız. The Game Awards 2018 etkinliği 6 Aralık 2018'de toplamda 40 platformdan canlı olarak izlenebilecek. - Ünsal Sarıtoprak

Kaynak: Teknolojioku

PARTNERHemşireliği bırakıp yetişkin film yıldızı oldu, kasabayı ikiye böldüHemşireliği bırakıp yetişkin film yıldızı oldu, kasabayı ikiye böldü
Hitman 2 ücretsiz oldu!Hitman 2 ücretsiz oldu!
Apple Watch sahiplerine Spotify müjdesi!Apple Watch sahiplerine Spotify müjdesi!
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
The Game Awards 2018 teknoloji

En Çok Okunan Haberler

MasterChef'ten diskalifiye olan Murat Özdemir canlı yayında küfür etti! Murat Survivor'a gidecek mi?

MasterChef'ten diskalifiye olan Murat Özdemir canlı yayında küfür etti! Murat Survivor'a gidecek mi?

2019 maaş zammı ortalaması belli oldu!

2019 maaş zammı ortalaması belli oldu!

MEB'den flaş 'öğrenci andı' adımı: Görevden aldı

MEB'den flaş 'öğrenci andı' adımı: Görevden aldı

Ormanda çırılçıplak halde cesedi bulundu! Eski eşi cinsel ilişkiye girip...

Ormanda çırılçıplak halde cesedi bulundu! Eski eşi cinsel ilişkiye girip...

Komşuları gece yarısı pencereye gelip... 'Biz böyle çok yaptık'

Komşuları gece yarısı pencereye gelip... 'Biz böyle çok yaptık'

AK Parti Sözcüsü Ömer Çelik'ten, 'Kadir Mısıroğlu' ziyareti açıklaması

AK Parti Sözcüsü Ömer Çelik'ten, 'Kadir Mısıroğlu' ziyareti açıklaması

İlginizi Çekebilir

Herkes bunu bekliyordu! Whatsapp'a yeni özellik geliyor

Herkes bunu bekliyordu! Whatsapp'a yeni özellik geliyor

Yeni Galaxy R, uygun fiyatıyla dikkat çekiyor

Yeni Galaxy R, uygun fiyatıyla dikkat çekiyor

Whatsapp'ta en çok konuştuğunuz kişi...

Whatsapp'ta en çok konuştuğunuz kişi...

Hawking uyarmıştı ama... Tarihi adım atılıyor!

Hawking uyarmıştı ama... Tarihi adım atılıyor!

Yıllardır konuşuluyordu... Samsung'un katlanabilen telefonu Galaxy X sonunda geliyor!

Yıllardır konuşuluyordu... Samsung'un katlanabilen telefonu Galaxy X sonunda geliyor!

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Marvel's Spider Man Turf Wars ile geri dönüyor!

Marvel's Spider Man Turf Wars ile geri dönüyor!

Windows 10 Ekim 2018 güncellemesi geri döndü!

Windows 10 Ekim 2018 güncellemesi geri döndü!

Hitman 2 ücretsiz oldu!

Hitman 2 ücretsiz oldu!

Apple Watch sahiplerine Spotify müjdesi!

Apple Watch sahiplerine Spotify müjdesi!

Anime mi yoksa gerçek insan mı kimse ayırt edemiyor

Anime mi yoksa gerçek insan mı kimse ayırt edemiyor

WhatsApp arkadaşlarınızı notlayacak!

WhatsApp arkadaşlarınızı notlayacak!

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.