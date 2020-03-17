HABER
The Witcher Goodies Collection GOG'de Ücretsiz!

TEKNOLOJİ HABERLERİ  | 17.03.2020 17:37 | Son Güncelleme

GOG'de bahar indirimleri başladı ve bunun şerefine oyunculara ücretsiz The Witcher Goodies Collection veriliyor.

Koleksiyonun içinde Witcher hayranlarını memnun edecek birçok öge bulunuyor:

  • Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (720p)
  • Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (DVD)
  • Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (1080p)
  • Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (4K)
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition - Goodie Pack
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition - Goodie Pack
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game Of The Year Edition - Goodie Pack
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - Goodie Pack
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game Of The Year Edition - Bonus Pack

Son tarih 18 Mart.

Epic Games Store’da Üç Oyun Ücretsiz!

