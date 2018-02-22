MAGAZİN

2018'in en popüler dizileri! Liste başında tabii ki o var

DİZİ HABERLERİ  | 22.02.2018 11:22 | Son Güncelleme

2018 yabancı diziler için hareketli başladı. Zirve sürekli el değiştiriyor. Son olarak Netflix'in yeni dizi zirveye yerleşti...

İşte IMDb verilerine göre şubat ayına zirvede giren en popüler 50 yabancı dizi...

En popüler yabancı diziler

1 / 50

50- The 100 (2014) 7,8

50- The 100 (2014) 7,8
2 / 50

49- Rick and Morty (2013) 9,3

49- Rick and Morty (2013) 9,3
3 / 50

48- Dark (2017) 8,7

48- Dark (2017) 8,7
4 / 50

47- The Resident (2018) 6,3

47- The Resident (2018) 6,3
5 / 50

46- Gotham (2014) 7,9

46- Gotham (2014) 7,9
6 / 50

45- Waco (2018) 7,9

45- Waco (2018) 7,9
7 / 50

44- Suits (2011) 8,6

44- Suits (2011) 8,6
8 / 50

43- The Crown (2016) 8,7

43- The Crown (2016) 8,7
9 / 50

42- Counterpart (2018) 8,3

42- Counterpart (2018) 8,3
10 / 50

41- Breaking Bad (2008) 9,5

41- Breaking Bad (2008) 9,5
11 / 50

40- The Alienist (2018) 7,8

40- The Alienist (2018) 7,8
12 / 50

39- NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003) 7,9

39- NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003) 7,9
13 / 50

38- Homeland (2011) 8,4

38- Homeland (2011) 8,4
14 / 50

37- The Big Bang Theory (2007) 8,3

37- The Big Bang Theory (2007) 8,3
15 / 50

36- The Good Place (2016) 8,0

36- The Good Place (2016) 8,0
16 / 50

35- Modern Family (2009) 8,5

35- Modern Family (2009) 8,5
17 / 50

34- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999) 8,1

34- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999) 8,1
18 / 50

33- Cinayetten Paçayı Kurtarmak (2014) 8,2

33- Cinayetten Paçayı Kurtarmak (2014) 8,2
19 / 50

32- The Office (2005) 8,8

32- The Office (2005) 8,8
20 / 50

31- Lethal Weapon (2016) 8,1

31- Lethal Weapon (2016) 8,1
21 / 50

30-Criminal Minds (2005) 8,1

30-Criminal Minds (2005) 8,1
22 / 50

29- The End of the F***ing World (2017) 8,3

29- The End of the F***ing World (2017) 8,3
23 / 50

28- Britannia (2017) 6,5

28- Britannia (2017) 6,5
24 / 50

27- Supergirl (2015) 6,5

27- Supergirl (2015) 6,5
25 / 50

26- Gizli Dosyalar (1993) 8,7

26- Gizli Dosyalar (1993) 8,7
26 / 50

25- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013) 7,5

25- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013) 7,5
27 / 50

24- Sıkı Dostlar (1994) 8,9

24- Sıkı Dostlar (1994) 8,9
28 / 50

23- The Blacklist (2013) 8,1

23- The Blacklist (2013) 8,1
29 / 50

22- La casa de papel (2017) 8,8

22- La casa de papel (2017) 8,8
30 / 50

21- American Crime Story (2016) 8,5

21- American Crime Story (2016) 8,5
31 / 50

20- Black Lightning (2018) 6,6

20- Black Lightning (2018) 6,6
32 / 50

19- Lucifer (2015) 8,2

19- Lucifer (2015) 8,2
33 / 50

18- Westworld (2016) 8,9

18- Westworld (2016) 8,9
34 / 50

17- Riverdale (2016) 7,7

17- Riverdale (2016) 7,7
35 / 50

16- Peaky Blinders (2013) 8,8

16- Peaky Blinders (2013) 8,8
36 / 50

15- Doğaüstü (2005) 8,5

15- Doğaüstü (2005) 8,5
37 / 50

14- 9-1-1 (2018) 7,2

14- 9-1-1 (2018) 7,2
38 / 50

13- Yürüyen Ölüler (2010) 8,4

13- Yürüyen Ölüler (2010) 8,4
39 / 50

12- Tuhaf Şeyler (2016) 9,0

12- Tuhaf Şeyler (2016) 9,0
40 / 50

11- The Good Doctor (2017) 8,4

11- The Good Doctor (2017) 8,4
41 / 50

10- Arrow (2012) 7,8

10- Arrow (2012) 7,8
42 / 50

9- Star Trek: Discovery (2017) 7,4

9- Star Trek: Discovery (2017) 7,4
43 / 50

8- The Flash (2014) 8,0

8- The Flash (2014) 8,0
44 / 50

7- Utanmaz (2011) 8,7

7- Utanmaz (2011) 8,7
45 / 50

6- Kara Ayna (2011) 8,9

6- Kara Ayna (2011) 8,9
46 / 50

5- Grey's Anatomy (2005) 7,6

5- Grey's Anatomy (2005) 7,6
47 / 50

4- Vikingler (2013) 8,6

4- Vikingler (2013) 8,6
48 / 50

3- Taht Oyunları (2011) 9,5

3- Taht Oyunları (2011) 9,5
49 / 50

2- This Is Us (2016) 8,8

2- This Is Us (2016) 8,8
50 / 50

1- Altered Carbon (2018) 8,5

1- Altered Carbon (2018) 8,5
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
en popüler diziler en iyi diziler netflix

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Ünlü türkücü lüks araçta yakalandı

Ünlü türkücü lüks araçta yakalandı

Erdoğan hakkında bomba iddia!

Erdoğan hakkında bomba iddia!

Esra Erol'un programında şok! Babası öz dayısı çıktı

Esra Erol'un programında şok! Babası öz dayısı çıktı

Son dakika! Merkel'den Suriye açıklaması

Son dakika! Merkel'den Suriye açıklaması

Emina Sandal boşanmayı beklemedi

Emina Sandal boşanmayı beklemedi

Cinsel ilişkide cinayet soruşturmasında tutuklama

Cinsel ilişkide cinayet soruşturmasında tutuklama

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Diğer Haberler
Jet Sosyete 2. yeni bölüm 2. fragmanı yayınlandı! Yaşar isyan ediyor! (Jet Sosyete ilk bölüm izle)

Jet Sosyete 2. yeni bölüm 2. fragmanı yayınlandı! Yaşar isyan ediyor! (Jet Sosyete ilk bölüm izle)

Yuvamdaki Düşman 5. yeni bölüm izle: Yasemin ile Murat düşman düşman çatlatıyorlar!

Yuvamdaki Düşman 5. yeni bölüm izle: Yasemin ile Murat düşman düşman çatlatıyorlar!

Söz 35. yeni bölüm fragmanı: Çaylak ve Nazlı yaşayacak mı? (Söz 34. son bölüm izle)

Söz 35. yeni bölüm fragmanı: Çaylak ve Nazlı yaşayacak mı? (Söz 34. son bölüm izle)

Diriliş Ertuğrul 107. son bölüm izle: Şok sahne: Sultan, Ertuğrul Bey'i tutuklatıyor! (Diriliş Ertuğrul 108. yeni bölüm fragmanı yayınlandı!)

Diriliş Ertuğrul 107. son bölüm izle: Şok sahne: Sultan, Ertuğrul Bey'i tutuklatıyor! (Diriliş Ertuğrul 108. yeni bölüm fragmanı yayınlandı!)

Sen Anlat Karadeniz 5. bölümde psikopat koca Vedat'a büyük şok

Sen Anlat Karadeniz 5. bölümde psikopat koca Vedat'a büyük şok

Börü 1. bölümden yeni öz izleme! Börü'de tüyler ürperten Reina katliamı sahnesi

Börü 1. bölümden yeni öz izleme! Börü'de tüyler ürperten Reina katliamı sahnesi

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.