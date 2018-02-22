2018'in en popüler dizileri! Liste başında tabii ki o var

İşte IMDb verilerine göre şubat ayına zirvede giren en popüler 50 yabancı dizi...
En popüler yabancı diziler
50- The 100 (2014) 7,8
49- Rick and Morty (2013) 9,3
48- Dark (2017) 8,7
47- The Resident (2018) 6,3
46- Gotham (2014) 7,9
45- Waco (2018) 7,9
44- Suits (2011) 8,6
43- The Crown (2016) 8,7
42- Counterpart (2018) 8,3
41- Breaking Bad (2008) 9,5
40- The Alienist (2018) 7,8
39- NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003) 7,9
38- Homeland (2011) 8,4
37- The Big Bang Theory (2007) 8,3
36- The Good Place (2016) 8,0
35- Modern Family (2009) 8,5
34- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999) 8,1
33- Cinayetten Paçayı Kurtarmak (2014) 8,2
32- The Office (2005) 8,8
31- Lethal Weapon (2016) 8,1
30-Criminal Minds (2005) 8,1
29- The End of the F***ing World (2017) 8,3
28- Britannia (2017) 6,5
27- Supergirl (2015) 6,5
26- Gizli Dosyalar (1993) 8,7
25- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013) 7,5
24- Sıkı Dostlar (1994) 8,9
23- The Blacklist (2013) 8,1
22- La casa de papel (2017) 8,8
21- American Crime Story (2016) 8,5
20- Black Lightning (2018) 6,6
19- Lucifer (2015) 8,2
18- Westworld (2016) 8,9
17- Riverdale (2016) 7,7
16- Peaky Blinders (2013) 8,8
15- Doğaüstü (2005) 8,5
14- 9-1-1 (2018) 7,2
13- Yürüyen Ölüler (2010) 8,4
12- Tuhaf Şeyler (2016) 9,0
11- The Good Doctor (2017) 8,4
10- Arrow (2012) 7,8
9- Star Trek: Discovery (2017) 7,4
8- The Flash (2014) 8,0
7- Utanmaz (2011) 8,7
6- Kara Ayna (2011) 8,9
5- Grey's Anatomy (2005) 7,6
4- Vikingler (2013) 8,6
3- Taht Oyunları (2011) 9,5
2- This Is Us (2016) 8,8
1- Altered Carbon (2018) 8,5
