Kulüplerin 2018-2019 sezonu formaları

Süper Lig ve Avrupa'nın önemli takımları 2018-2019 sezonunda giyeceği formaları açıklamaya devam ediyor. İşte kulüplerin yeni sezon formaları...

1 / 32

Bayern Münih (Ev sahibi forması)

2 / 32

Barcelona (Ev sahibi forması)

3 / 32

Chelsea (Ev sahibi forması)

4 / 32

Roma (Ev sahibi forması)

5 / 32

Galatasaray (Ev sahibi forması)

6 / 32

Manchester City (Ev sahibi forması)

7 / 32

PSG (Ev sahibi forması)

8 / 32

Everton (Ev sahibi forması)

9 / 32

Borussia Dortmund (Ev sahibi forması)

10 / 32

Liverpool (Ev sahibi forması)

11 / 32

Juventus (Ev sahibi forması)

12 / 32

Manchester United - (Alternatif forma)

13 / 32

Lyon (Ev sahibi forması)

14 / 32

Inter (Ev sahibi forması)

15 / 32

AÇIKLANMASI BEKLENENLER | Real Madrid (Ev sahibi forması)

16 / 32

Real Madrid (Deplasman forması)

17 / 32

Manchester United (Ev sahibi forması)

18 / 32

Manchester United (Deplasman forması)

19 / 32

Milan (Ev sahibi forması)

20 / 32

Milan (Deplasman forması)

21 / 32

Arsenal (Ev sahibi forması)

22 / 32

Arsenal (Deplasman forması)

23 / 32

Marsilya (Ev sahibi forması)

24 / 32

Marsilya (Deplasman forması)

25 / 32

Tottenham Hotspur (Ev sahibi forması)

26 / 32

Tottenham Hotspur (Deplasman forması)

27 / 32

Chelsea (Deplasman forması)

28 / 32

Borussia Dortmund (Deplasman forması)

29 / 32

Manchester City (Deplasman forması)

30 / 32

Liverpool (Deplasman forması)

31 / 32

Atletico Madrid (Deplasman forması)

32 / 32

Leicester City (Ev sahibi forması)

