Kulüplerin 2018-2019 sezonu formaları
1 / 32
Bayern Münih (Ev sahibi forması)
2 / 32
Barcelona (Ev sahibi forması)
3 / 32
Chelsea (Ev sahibi forması)
4 / 32
Roma (Ev sahibi forması)
5 / 32
Galatasaray (Ev sahibi forması)
6 / 32
Manchester City (Ev sahibi forması)
7 / 32
PSG (Ev sahibi forması)
8 / 32
Everton (Ev sahibi forması)
9 / 32
Borussia Dortmund (Ev sahibi forması)
10 / 32
Liverpool (Ev sahibi forması)
11 / 32
Juventus (Ev sahibi forması)
12 / 32
Manchester United - (Alternatif forma)
13 / 32
Lyon (Ev sahibi forması)
14 / 32
Inter (Ev sahibi forması)
15 / 32
AÇIKLANMASI BEKLENENLER | Real Madrid (Ev sahibi forması)
16 / 32
Real Madrid (Deplasman forması)
17 / 32
Manchester United (Ev sahibi forması)
18 / 32
Manchester United (Deplasman forması)
19 / 32
Milan (Ev sahibi forması)
20 / 32
Milan (Deplasman forması)
21 / 32
Arsenal (Ev sahibi forması)
22 / 32
Arsenal (Deplasman forması)
23 / 32
Marsilya (Ev sahibi forması)
24 / 32
Marsilya (Deplasman forması)
25 / 32
Tottenham Hotspur (Ev sahibi forması)
26 / 32
Tottenham Hotspur (Deplasman forması)
27 / 32
Chelsea (Deplasman forması)
28 / 32
Borussia Dortmund (Deplasman forması)
29 / 32
Manchester City (Deplasman forması)
30 / 32
Liverpool (Deplasman forması)
31 / 32
Atletico Madrid (Deplasman forması)
32 / 32
Leicester City (Ev sahibi forması)