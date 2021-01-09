ÖZET | ASVEL - Anadolu Efes maç sonucu: 80- 102

SPOR
THY EURO LEAGUE HABERLERİ  | 09.01.2021 09:24 | Son Güncelleme

Anadolu Efes Erkek Basketbol Takımı, Euroleague'in 18. haftasında konuk olduğu Fransa temsilcisi ASVEL'i 102-80 yendi. Bu sonuçla Anadolu Efes ligde 9. galibiyetine ulaşırken, ASVEL ise 12. yenilgisini aldı.

Euroleague 18. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, deplasmanda Fransa temsilcisi ASVEL’i 102-80 mağlup etti.

ASVEL - ANADOLU EFES

Salon: Astroballe
Hakemler: Boris Ryzhyk xx, Carlos Cortes xx, Spiros Gkontas xx

ASVEL: Diot xx 2, Bako xx 4, Lighty xx 5, Yabusele xx 5, Cole xxx 22, Freeman xx 11, Kahudi xx 11, Lacombe x 6, Hayes x 2, Walton Jr. x 1, Howard xx 11, Strazel xx
Başantrenör: Tj Parker

Anadolu Efes: Larkin xxx 16, Singleton xx 16, Micic 23, Anderson xxx 12, Dunston xxx 14, Beaubois xx 9, Doğuş Balbay x, Tolga Geçim x, Sertaç Şanlı x 8, Moerman x 4, Buğrahan Tuncer x
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

  1. Periyot: 15-29 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Devre: 34-54 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

  1. Periyot: 59-82 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

KAYNAK: İHA / AA
FOTOĞRAF: AA

