ÖZET | ASVEL - Anadolu Efes maç sonucu: 80- 102

Euroleague 18. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, deplasmanda Fransa temsilcisi ASVEL’i 102-80 mağlup etti.
Salon: Astroballe
Hakemler: Boris Ryzhyk xx, Carlos Cortes xx, Spiros Gkontas xx
ASVEL: Diot xx 2, Bako xx 4, Lighty xx 5, Yabusele xx 5, Cole xxx 22, Freeman xx 11, Kahudi xx 11, Lacombe x 6, Hayes x 2, Walton Jr. x 1, Howard xx 11, Strazel xx
Başantrenör: Tj Parker
Anadolu Efes: Larkin xxx 16, Singleton xx 16, Micic 23, Anderson xxx 12, Dunston xxx 14, Beaubois xx 9, Doğuş Balbay x, Tolga Geçim x, Sertaç Şanlı x 8, Moerman x 4, Buğrahan Tuncer x
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
Devre: 34-54 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
KAYNAK: İHA / AA
FOTOĞRAF: AA
