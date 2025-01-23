2025 Oscar adayları açıklandı! İşte tam liste...

Bu yıl 97'ncisi düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenin sunuculuğunu talk şov sunucusu Conan O'Brien üstlenecek.
Ödüller, Dolby Theatre'da gerçekleşen törenle 2 Mart 2025'te sahiplerini bulacak.
İşte 2025 Oscar Ödülleri adayları...
Anora
Emilia Perez
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part 2
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Tores, I'm Still Here
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown, James Mangold,
Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard,
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
The Brutalist
Conclave
Nosferatu
Dune: Part 2
Wicked
A Different Man
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked
Gladiator 2
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emiliz Perez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
The Brutalist
Dune: Part 2
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
“El Mal”, Emilia Pérez
“The Journey”, The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird”, Sing Sing
“Mi Camino”, Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late”, Elton John: Never Too Late
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part 2
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part 2
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
I'm Still Here
The Girl With The Needle
Emilia Perez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Flow
Memoirs of A Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Inside Out 2
The Wild Robot
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
