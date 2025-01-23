MAGAZİN

  2025 Oscar adayları açıklandı! İşte tam liste...

2025 Oscar adayları açıklandı! İşte tam liste...

Cansu Akalp
23.01.2025 17:46
Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve film dünyasının enlerinin seçildiği Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. Oscar Ödülleri’nin sunucusu ABD’li ünlü talk şov sunucusu Conan O'Brien olacak. 97. Oscar Ödülleri 2 Mart 2025'te sahiplerini bulacak.

Bu yıl 97'ncisi düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenin sunuculuğunu talk şov sunucusu Conan O'Brien üstlenecek.

Ödüller, Dolby Theatre'da gerçekleşen törenle 2 Mart 2025'te sahiplerini bulacak.

İşte 2025 Oscar Ödülleri adayları...

EN İYİ FİLM

Anora
Emilia Perez
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part 2
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Tores, I'm Still Here

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown, James Mangold,
Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard,
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

The Brutalist
Conclave
Nosferatu
Dune: Part 2
Wicked

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ

A Different Man
Emilia Perez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked
Gladiator 2

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emiliz Perez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

The Brutalist
Dune: Part 2
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

“El Mal”, Emilia Pérez
“The Journey”, The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird”, Sing Sing
“Mi Camino”, Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late”, Elton John: Never Too Late

EN İYİ SES

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part 2
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

EN İYİ KURGU

Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part 2
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

I'm Still Here
The Girl With The Needle
Emilia Perez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ

Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ

Flow
Memoirs of A Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Inside Out 2
The Wild Robot

EN İYİ KISA LIVE ACTION FİMİ

A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

