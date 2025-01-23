2025 Oscar adayları açıklandı! İşte tam liste...

Bu yıl 97'ncisi düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenin sunuculuğunu talk şov sunucusu Conan O'Brien üstlenecek.

Ödüller, Dolby Theatre'da gerçekleşen törenle 2 Mart 2025'te sahiplerini bulacak.

İşte 2025 Oscar Ödülleri adayları...

EN İYİ FİLM

Anora

Emilia Perez

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Tores, I'm Still Here

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown, James Mangold,

Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard,

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

The Brutalist

Conclave

Nosferatu

Dune: Part 2

Wicked

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ

A Different Man

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked

Gladiator 2

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emiliz Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

The Brutalist

Dune: Part 2

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

“El Mal”, Emilia Pérez

“The Journey”, The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird”, Sing Sing

“Mi Camino”, Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late”, Elton John: Never Too Late

EN İYİ SES

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part 2

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

EN İYİ KURGU

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part 2

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

I'm Still Here

The Girl With The Needle

Emilia Perez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ

Flow

Memoirs of A Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Inside Out 2

The Wild Robot

EN İYİ KISA LIVE ACTION FİMİ

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent