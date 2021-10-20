MAGAZİN

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. MAGAZİN
  3. Dizi
  4. Son 20 yılın en iyi 100 dizisi açıklandı!

Son 20 yılın en iyi 100 dizisi açıklandı!

20.10.2021 21:52 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

BBC Culture tarafından hazırlanan ve 43 ülkeden 200'ü aşkın televizyon uzmanının katılımıyla yapılan anket sonucunda son 20 yılın en iyi 100 dizisi belli oldu. Amerikan suç draması The Wire, son 21 yılın en iyi dizisi seçilirken, ikinci sırada Mad Men ve üçüncü sırada Breaking Bad yer aldı.

Son 20 yılın en iyi 100 dizisi açıklandı!

BBC Culture tarafından hazırlanan anketin sonucunda son 20 yılın en iyi 100 dizisi belirlendi.

43 farklı ülkeden sayıları 206'yı bulan film eleştirmeni, akademisyen, gazeteci ve TV uzmanlarının görüşlerini bildirdiği anket sonucunda devasa bir liste ortaya çıktı.

BBC Culture tarafından derlenen listeye göre, 2002-2008 yılları arasında yayınlanan Amerikan suç draması The Wire, son 20 yılın en iyi dizisi seçilirken, ikinci sırada Mad Men ve üçüncü sırada Breaking Bad yer aldı.

breaking

DRAMA DİZİLERİ DOMİNE ETTİ

Türkiye'de izlenme rekorları kıran ve tüm dünyada geniş bir hayran kitlesi bulunan Game Of Thrones, listeye beşinci sıradan giriş yaptı. Geçtiğimiz yıl Netflix'te vizyona giren ''Queen's Gambit'' adlı dizi ise kendine 100'üncü sırada yer buldu.

game-of-thrones-kit-harington-1280x720

BBC Culture'ın yaptığı ankete göre, ilk 10'da sadece iki komedi dizisi yer aldı. Listede ağırlıklı olarak drama dizileri göze çarptı.

İŞTE SON 20 YILIN EN İYİ DİZİLERİ

1- The Wire (2002-2008)

2- Mad Men (2007-2015)

3- Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

4- Fleabag (2016-2019)

5- Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6- I May Destroy You (2020)

7- The Leftovers (2014-2017)

8- The Americans (2013-2018)

9- The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

10- Succession (2018-)

11- BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

12- Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

13- Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

14- Atlanta (2016-)

15- Chernobyl (2019)

16- The Crown (2016-)

17- 30 Rock (2006-2013)

18- Deadwood (2004-2006)

19- Lost (2004-2010)

lost-filmloverss-1

20- The Thick of It (2005-2012)

21- Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

22- Black Mirror (2011-)

23- Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

24- Veep (2012-2019)

25- Sherlock (2010-2017)

26- Watchmen (2019)

27- Line of Duty (2012-2021)

28- Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

29- Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

30- Girls (2012-2017)

31- True Detective (2014-2019)

32- Arrested Development (2003-2019)

33- The Good Wife (2009-2016)

34- The Bridge (2011-2018)

35- Fargo (2014-)

36- Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

37- Band of Brothers (2001)

38- The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-)

39- The Office (US) (2005-2013)

40- Borgen (2010-2022)

41- Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

42- Peep Show (2003-2015)

43- Money Heist (2017-2021)

44- Community (2009-2015)

45- The Good Fight (2017-)

46- Homeland (2011-2020)

47- Grey’s Anatomy (2005-)

48- Inside No 9 (2014-)

49- The Bureau (2015-)

50- Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

51- Small Axe (2020)

52- This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)

53- Call My Agent! (2015-2020)

54- Happy Valley (2014-)

55- The Shield (2002-2008)

56- The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

57- The Young Pope (2016)

58- Dark (2017-2020)

59- The Underground Railroad (2021)

60- House of Cards (2013-2018)

61- Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

62- The Good Place (2016-2020)

63- Pose (2018-2021)

64- Detectorists (2014-2017)

65- Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

66- Mare of Easttown (2021)

67- RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)

68- Stranger Things (2016-)

69- 24 (2001-2010)

70- Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

71- Enlightened (2011-2013)

72- Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

73- Planet Earth (2006)

74- Utopia (2013-2014)

75- Babylon Berlin (2017-)

76- Rick and Morty (2013-)

77- American Crime Story (2016-)

78- The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)

79- Mindhunter (2017-2019)

80- House (2004-2012)

81- OJ: Made in America (2016)

82- Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

83- Insecure (2016-2021)

84- Normal People (2020)

85- Narcos (2015-2017)

86- How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

87- The Comeback (2005-2014)

88- The OA (2016-2019)

89- Dexter (2006-2013)

90- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

91- Westworld (2016-)

92- Show Me a Hero (2015)

93- Treme (2010-2013)

94- Louie (2010-2015)

95- Luther (2010-2019)

96- Catastrophe (2015-2019)

97- Hannibal (2013-2015)

98- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

99- Steven Universe (2013-2020)

100- The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Leyla ile Mecnun'daki 9 yıllık küslüğün perde arkası şoke ettiLeyla ile Mecnun'daki 9 yıllık küslüğün perde arkası şoke etti
Tekirdağ'da mide bulandıran olay! İki kız çocuğunu da taciz etmişTekirdağ'da mide bulandıran olay! İki kız çocuğunu da taciz etmiş
Üç Kuruş'un kadın oyuncuları Nesrin Cavadzade, Aslıhan Malbora ile Nursel Köse, yeni rollerini anlattıÜç Kuruş'un kadın oyuncuları Nesrin Cavadzade, Aslıhan Malbora ile Nursel Köse, yeni rollerini anlattı
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum

En Çok Okunan Trend Haberler

Koronavirüsü bilmişlerdi! 2022 kehanetleri şaşırttı

Koronavirüsü bilmişlerdi! 2022 kehanetleri şaşırttı

Ünlü restoranda üniforma krizi! Kısalığı çalışanları kızdırdı

Ünlü restoranda üniforma krizi! Kısalığı çalışanları kızdırdı

En zeki iller belli oldu! Listenin zirvesindeki il şaşırttı

En zeki iller belli oldu! Listenin zirvesindeki il şaşırttı

“Utanılacak bir şey yok” dedi! En doğal halini paylaştı

“Utanılacak bir şey yok” dedi! En doğal halini paylaştı

İlginizi Çekebilir

Kuyruğu üzerinde duran kanguru viral oldu

Kuyruğu üzerinde duran kanguru viral oldu

Kavga açıklaması! "Cumhurbaşkanı'nın berberiyim! Ben bu sokağın sahibiyim" diyor

Kavga açıklaması! "Cumhurbaşkanı'nın berberiyim! Ben bu sokağın sahibiyim" diyor

2020’nin en çok tartışılan filmleri

2020’nin en çok tartışılan filmleri

Demet Akalın, Okan Kurt için yardım istedi: Can güvenliği yok, nerede bu polisler?

Demet Akalın, Okan Kurt için yardım istedi: Can güvenliği yok, nerede bu polisler?

Son halini görenler şaşırdı! Bambaşka biri

Son halini görenler şaşırdı! Bambaşka biri

Annesi destek verdi! Yeni pozuyla olay oldu

Annesi destek verdi! Yeni pozuyla olay oldu

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.