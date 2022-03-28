2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu! İşte 94. Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananlar

EN İYİ FİLM

Kazanan: CODA

Diğer adaylar

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Kazanan: Will Smith - King Richard

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Kazanan: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

KAZANAN: Drive My Car



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Troy Kotsur - CODA

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

KAZANAN: CODA

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

KAZANAN: Encanto

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

EN İYİ KISA CANLI AKSİYON FİLMİ

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

EN İYİ KURGU

KAZANAN: Dune

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick... BOOM!

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ

KAZANAN: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

“Be Alive” (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

KAZANAN: Dune

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

KAZANAN: Dune

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story



