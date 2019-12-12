Mynet Trend

26. SAG Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

Ekran Oyuncuları Birliği’nin her yıl dağıttığı yılın en önemli ödüllerinden olan SAG Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. İşte 2020 SAG Ödülleri adayları…

2020 SAG Ödülleri adayları belli oldu. 2020 SAG Ödülleri için Quentin Tarantino’nun Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’u, Martin Scorsese’nin The Irishman’i, Jay Roach’un Bombshell’i en çok adaylıkla yarışı önde götüren beyazperde yapımları oldu. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel de TV yapımları arasında öne çıktı.

Robert De Niro'nun ekrandaki çalışmaları nedeniyle Yaşam Boyu Başarı Ödülü ile onurlandırılacağı 26. SAG Ödülleri, 19 Ocak 2020'de sahiplerini bulacak.

İşte 26. SAG Ödülleri için adaylar...

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Lupita Nyong’o (Us)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

EN İYİ OYUNCU KADROSU

Bombshell (Lionsgate)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (TV FİLMİ YA DA MİNİ DİZİ)

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (TV FİLMİ YA DA MİNİ DİZİ)

Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Joey King (The Act)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA DİZİSİ)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA DİZİSİ)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ DİZİSİ)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ DİZİSİ)

Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

EN İYİ DİZİ KADROSU (DRAMA)

Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)

EN İYİ DİZİ KADROSU (KOMEDİ)

Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television)

EN İYİ AKSİYON PERFORMANSI (KOMEDİ YA DA DRAMA DİZİSİ)

Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchman

EN İYİ AKSİYON PERFORMANSI (FİLM)

Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood


