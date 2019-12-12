26. SAG Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy) Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) Al Pacino (The Irishman) Joe Pesci (The Irishman) Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

2020 SAG Ödülleri adayları belli oldu. 2020 SAG Ödülleri için Quentin Tarantino’nun Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’u, Martin Scorsese’nin The Irishman’i, Jay Roach’un Bombshell’i en çok adaylıkla yarışı önde götüren beyazperde yapımları oldu. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel de TV yapımları arasında öne çıktı.

EN İYİ OYUNCU KADROSU

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (TV FİLMİ YA DA MİNİ DİZİ)

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (TV FİLMİ YA DA MİNİ DİZİ)

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA DİZİSİ)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA DİZİSİ)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ DİZİSİ)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ DİZİSİ)

Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)