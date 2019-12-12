26. SAG Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

2020 SAG Ödülleri adayları belli oldu. 2020 SAG Ödülleri için Quentin Tarantino’nun Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’u, Martin Scorsese’nin The Irishman’i, Jay Roach’un Bombshell’i en çok adaylıkla yarışı önde götüren beyazperde yapımları oldu. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel de TV yapımları arasında öne çıktı.
Robert De Niro'nun ekrandaki çalışmaları nedeniyle Yaşam Boyu Başarı Ödülü ile onurlandırılacağı 26. SAG Ödülleri, 19 Ocak 2020'de sahiplerini bulacak.
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Lupita Nyong’o (Us)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Joey King (The Act)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television)
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchman
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
