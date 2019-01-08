Dünyanın en büyüleyici bölgeleri

Dünyada tüm ihtişamıyla ziyaretçilerini kendine hayran bırakan 100 yeri derledik. İşte dünyada güzelliğini koruyan ve görülmesi gereken büyüleyici yerler...
Dünyanın en büyüleyici 100 mekanı
Aqua Azul waterfall, Chiapas, Meksika
Atacama Desert, Oasis of Huacachina, Peru
Attraction of middle, Atlantic Road, Norveç
Ayasofya, Istanbul, Türkiye
Bamboo Forest, Arashiyama, Kyoto, Japonya
Baobab trees at the avenue of the baobabs, Madagascar
Basilica and the leaning tower, Pisa, İtalya
Besakih Temple, Endonezya
Bridge at natural rainforest park, Kosta Rika
Castle Scilla, Calabria, İtalya
Cathedral Cove, Coromandel Peninsula, Yeni Zelanda
Cenote Azul small lake of Mayan jungle,Yucatan, Meksika
Cenote Samula, Yucatan, Meksika
Cenote Zaci, Valladolid, Meksika
Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare, İrlanda
Colorful mountains, Danxia landform, Zhangye, Gansu of China
Cosmos and Kochia, Japonya
Crystal mosque, Kuala Terengganu, Malezya
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Fire Falls, Yosemite National Park, California
Floating fishing village, Halong Bay, Vietnam
Giant Buddha, Leshan, Sichuan province
Giant's Causeway, Antrim, Northern Ireland
Glass Beach, Sonoma Coast, California
Golden Gate Bridge, San francisco
Iguazu Falls, border of Brazil and Argentina
Ik-Kil Cenote near Chichen Itza, Mexico
Jal Mahal, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Lake District, Cumbria, England
Landscape with tulips, Netherlands
Lauterbrunnen, Bernese Oberland, Switzerland
Long path lined oak trees, Savannah, Georgia
Manarola, Cinque Terre, Italy
Maya bay, Phi Phi Leh island, Thailand
Memorial Hall, Tapiei, Taiwan
Mesa Arch, Canyonlands National Park near Moab, Utah
Moais at Ahu Tongariki, Easter island, Chile
Moeraki Boulders, New Zealand
Mont Saint Michele, France
Mt. Popa, Mandalay Division, Myanmar
Natural travertine pools and terraces, Pamukkale, Turkey
Navagio Beach, Zakynthos Island, Greece
Nemophila, Hitachi Seaside Park, Japan
Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany
Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emiratesy
Park Guell, Barcelona, Spain
Perito Moreno Glacier, Argentina
Prambanan Temple, Java island, Indonesia
Pura Ulun Danu Bratan, Bali, Indonesia
Purple lavender field, Valensole, France
Rice fields on terraced, Mu Cang Chai, Vietnam
Road switchbacks, Canyonlands National Park, Utah
Roraima Tepui, Venezuela, Guyana, Brazil
Ruins of Tikal, Guatemala
Saint Peter's Square, Vatican, Rome
Seven Sisters, Sussex, white cliffs, England
Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Sigiriya Lion Rock, Sri Lanka
Skyscraper with plants growing on the facade, Sydney, Australia
Southeastern Icelandic coast, Iceland
St.Basil's Cathedral, Moscow, Russia
Swallow's Nest castle on the rock, Gaspra, Crimea, Russia
Taj Mahal, Agra, Uttar Pradesh
Temple of the Emerald Buddha, Bangkok, Thailand
Teotihuacan, Mexico, North America
The Angel of Independence, Mexico City, Mexico
The Subway, Zion National Park, Utah
Tiger's Nest Monastery, Bhutan
Torre de Belem, Lisbon , Portugal
Torrevieja Gölü - İspanya
Trolltunga rock, Ringedalsvatnet lake, Norway
Uluwatu cliff, Bali, Indonesia
Unique sandstone, The Wave, Arizona
Village of Kagbeni, Upper Mustang, Nepal
Wat Benchamabophit Dusit Wanaram, Bangkok, Thailand
Winding road, Hunan province, China
Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, Hunan, Çin Halk Cumhuriyeti
Zhangjiajie National Forest Park
