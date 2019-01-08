TREND

Dünyanın en büyüleyici bölgeleri

Dünyanın en güzel en büyüleyici bölgelerinin fotoğraflarını görünce yollara düşmek isteyeceksiniz.

Dünyada tüm ihtişamıyla ziyaretçilerini kendine hayran bırakan 100 yeri derledik. İşte dünyada güzelliğini koruyan ve görülmesi gereken büyüleyici yerler...

Dünyanın en büyüleyici 100 mekanı

Ai Petri, Ukrayna

Ai Petri, Ukrayna

Antelope Canyon, Arizona

Antelope Canyon, Arizona

Aqua Azul waterfall, Chiapas, Meksika

Aqua Azul waterfall, Chiapas, Meksika

Atacama Desert, Oasis of Huacachina, Peru

Atacama Desert, Oasis of Huacachina, Peru

Attraction of middle, Atlantic Road, Norveç

Attraction of middle, Atlantic Road, Norveç

Ayasofya, Istanbul, Türkiye

Ayasofya, Istanbul, Türkiye

Bamboo Forest, Arashiyama, Kyoto, Japonya

Bamboo Forest, Arashiyama, Kyoto, Japonya

Baobab trees at the avenue of the baobabs, Madagascar

Baobab trees at the avenue of the baobabs, Madagascar

Basilica and the leaning tower, Pisa, İtalya

Basilica and the leaning tower, Pisa, İtalya

Besakih Temple, Endonezya

Besakih Temple, Endonezya

Bridge at natural rainforest park, Kosta Rika

Bridge at natural rainforest park, Kosta Rika

Cappadocia, Türkiye

Cappadocia, Türkiye

Castle Scilla, Calabria, İtalya

Castle Scilla, Calabria, İtalya

Cathedral Cove, Coromandel Peninsula, Yeni Zelanda

Cathedral Cove, Coromandel Peninsula, Yeni Zelanda

Cenote Azul small lake of Mayan jungle,Yucatan, Meksika

Cenote Azul small lake of Mayan jungle,Yucatan, Meksika

Cenote Samula, Yucatan, Meksika

Cenote Samula, Yucatan, Meksika

Cenote Zaci, Valladolid, Meksika

Cenote Zaci, Valladolid, Meksika

Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare, İrlanda

Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare, İrlanda

Colloseum, Rome, İtalya

Colloseum, Rome, İtalya

Colorful mountains, Danxia landform, Zhangye, Gansu of China

Colorful mountains, Danxia landform, Zhangye, Gansu of China

Cosmos and Kochia, Japonya

Cosmos and Kochia, Japonya

Crooked forest, Polonya

Crooked forest, Polonya

Crystal mosque, Kuala Terengganu, Malezya

Crystal mosque, Kuala Terengganu, Malezya

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Duomo, Milan, Italy

Duomo, Milan, Italy

Filipinler

Filipinler

Fire Falls, Yosemite National Park, California

Fire Falls, Yosemite National Park, California

Floating fishing village, Halong Bay, Vietnam

Floating fishing village, Halong Bay, Vietnam

Giant Buddha, Leshan, Sichuan province

Giant Buddha, Leshan, Sichuan province

Giant's Causeway, Antrim, Northern Ireland

Giant's Causeway, Antrim, Northern Ireland

Glass Beach, Sonoma Coast, California

Glass Beach, Sonoma Coast, California

Golden Gate Bridge, San francisco

Golden Gate Bridge, San francisco

Great Wall, China

Great Wall, China

Iguazu Falls, border of Brazil and Argentina

Iguazu Falls, border of Brazil and Argentina

Ik-Kil Cenote near Chichen Itza, Mexico

Ik-Kil Cenote near Chichen Itza, Mexico

Jal Mahal, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Jal Mahal, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Lake District, Cumbria, England

Lake District, Cumbria, England

Landscape with tulips, Netherlands

Landscape with tulips, Netherlands

Landscape, Langkawi

Landscape, Langkawi

Lauterbrunnen, Bernese Oberland, Switzerland

Lauterbrunnen, Bernese Oberland, Switzerland

Long path lined oak trees, Savannah, Georgia

Long path lined oak trees, Savannah, Georgia

Machu Picchu, Peru

Machu Picchu, Peru

Manarola, Cinque Terre, Italy

Manarola, Cinque Terre, Italy

Maya bay, Phi Phi Leh island, Thailand

Maya bay, Phi Phi Leh island, Thailand

Memorial Hall, Tapiei, Taiwan

Memorial Hall, Tapiei, Taiwan

Mesa Arch, Canyonlands National Park near Moab, Utah

Mesa Arch, Canyonlands National Park near Moab, Utah

Moais at Ahu Tongariki, Easter island, Chile

Moais at Ahu Tongariki, Easter island, Chile

Moeraki Boulders, New Zealand

Moeraki Boulders, New Zealand

Mont Saint Michele, France

Mont Saint Michele, France

Mt. Popa, Mandalay Division, Myanmar

Mt. Popa, Mandalay Division, Myanmar

Natural travertine pools and terraces, Pamukkale, Turkey

Natural travertine pools and terraces, Pamukkale, Turkey

Navagio Beach, Zakynthos Island, Greece

Navagio Beach, Zakynthos Island, Greece

Nemophila, Hitachi Seaside Park, Japan

Nemophila, Hitachi Seaside Park, Japan

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

Northern Lights, Norway

Northern Lights, Norway

Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emiratesy

Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emiratesy

Park Guell, Barcelona, Spain

Park Guell, Barcelona, Spain

Perito Moreno Glacier, Argentina

Perito Moreno Glacier, Argentina

Petra - Ürdün

Petra - Ürdün

Prambanan Temple, Java island, Indonesia

Prambanan Temple, Java island, Indonesia

Preachers Rock, Norway

Preachers Rock, Norway

Pura Ulun Danu Bratan, Bali, Indonesia

Pura Ulun Danu Bratan, Bali, Indonesia

Purple lavender field, Valensole, France

Purple lavender field, Valensole, France

Pyramids, Giza, Egypt

Pyramids, Giza, Egypt

Rice fields on terraced, Mu Cang Chai, Vietnam

Rice fields on terraced, Mu Cang Chai, Vietnam

Road switchbacks, Canyonlands National Park, Utah

Road switchbacks, Canyonlands National Park, Utah

Rock Islands, Palau

Rock Islands, Palau

Roraima Tepui, Venezuela, Guyana, Brazil

Roraima Tepui, Venezuela, Guyana, Brazil

Ruins of Tikal, Guatemala

Ruins of Tikal, Guatemala

Saint Peter's Square, Vatican, Rome

Saint Peter's Square, Vatican, Rome

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

Seven Sisters, Sussex, white cliffs, England

Seven Sisters, Sussex, white cliffs, England

Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Sigiriya Lion Rock, Sri Lanka

Sigiriya Lion Rock, Sri Lanka

Skyscraper with plants growing on the facade, Sydney, Australia

Skyscraper with plants growing on the facade, Sydney, Australia

Southeastern Icelandic coast, Iceland

Southeastern Icelandic coast, Iceland

St.Basil's Cathedral, Moscow, Russia

St.Basil's Cathedral, Moscow, Russia

Stonehenge, England

Stonehenge, England

Swallow's Nest castle on the rock, Gaspra, Crimea, Russia

Swallow's Nest castle on the rock, Gaspra, Crimea, Russia

Taj Mahal, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Taj Mahal, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Temple of the Emerald Buddha, Bangkok, Thailand

Temple of the Emerald Buddha, Bangkok, Thailand

Teotihuacan, Mexico, North America

Teotihuacan, Mexico, North America

The Angel of Independence, Mexico City, Mexico

The Angel of Independence, Mexico City, Mexico

The Subway, Zion National Park, Utah

The Subway, Zion National Park, Utah

Tiger's Nest Monastery, Bhutan

Tiger's Nest Monastery, Bhutan

Torre de Belem, Lisbon , Portugal

Torre de Belem, Lisbon , Portugal

Torrevieja Gölü - İspanya

Torrevieja Gölü - İspanya

Trolltunga rock, Ringedalsvatnet lake, Norway

Trolltunga rock, Ringedalsvatnet lake, Norway

Uluwatu cliff, Bali, Indonesia

Uluwatu cliff, Bali, Indonesia

Unique sandstone, The Wave, Arizona

Unique sandstone, The Wave, Arizona

Village of Kagbeni, Upper Mustang, Nepal

Village of Kagbeni, Upper Mustang, Nepal

Wat Benchamabophit Dusit Wanaram, Bangkok, Thailand

Wat Benchamabophit Dusit Wanaram, Bangkok, Thailand

Winding road, Hunan province, China

Winding road, Hunan province, China

Wisteria tunnel, Japan

Wisteria tunnel, Japan

Yellowstone Ulusal Parkı

Yellowstone Ulusal Parkı

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, Hunan, Çin Halk Cumhuriyeti

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, Hunan, Çin Halk Cumhuriyeti

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park

Zhangjiajie

Zhangjiajie
dünyanın en güzel yerleri

