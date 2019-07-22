Mynet Trend

Instagram’dan Van Gölü Ekspresi paylaşımı

TCDD Taşımacılık'ın işlettiği Van Gölü Ekspresi'nin, Ankara-Tatvan-Van seferi sırasında Bitlis'in Tatvan ilçesinde karlar arasından geçerken fotoğraf sanatçısı Hüseyin Taşkın tarafından çekilen fotoğrafı Instagram’ın resmi hesabından paylaşıldı.

Instagram'ın resmi hesabından Van Gölü Ekspresi ile ilgili bir paylaşımda bulunuldu. Paylaşımda "Hüseyin Taşkın'a göre başkent Ankara’dan Türkiye’nin doğusuna seyahat etmenin en iyi yolu Van Gölü Ekspresi'dir" ifadesine de yer verildi.

"#HelloFrom" etiketli paylaşım yaklaşık 450 bin beğeni alırken çok sayıda da yorum yapıldı.

Kaynak: AA


Okuyucu Yorumları 1 yorum
Şu van gölü ekspresi hikayesinde buram buram kıskançlık kokusu geliyor... Türkiye de bir tane en güzel tren yolculuğu var o da DOĞU EXPRESİ...
