Instagram’dan Van Gölü Ekspresi paylaşımı

Instagram'ın resmi hesabından Van Gölü Ekspresi ile ilgili bir paylaşımda bulunuldu. Paylaşımda "Hüseyin Taşkın'a göre başkent Ankara’dan Türkiye’nin doğusuna seyahat etmenin en iyi yolu Van Gölü Ekspresi'dir" ifadesine de yer verildi.
"#HelloFrom" etiketli paylaşım yaklaşık 450 bin beğeni alırken çok sayıda da yorum yapıldı.
#HelloFrom the Van Lake Express train with a view of Tatvan, Turkey. According to photographer Hüseyin Taşkın (@huseyintaskin), it’s the best way to travel east from the capital city of Ankara. ???? Say #HelloFrom your part of the world. ❤️ Please submit your own photos and videos to the project using the #HelloFrom hashtag. Any tagged visual shared with the hashtag is eligible for the project and, if selected, to be featured. Photo by @huseyintaskin
Kaynak: AA
Okuyucu Yorumları 1 yorum