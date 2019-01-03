İşte güncel verilere ilk 10'da bir Türk dizisinin de olduğu en popüler 50 yabancı dizi...
İşte en popüler 50 yabancı dizi
50. Westworld Westworld (2016)
8,8
49. Midnight, Texas (2017)
7,5
48. Modern Family (2009)
8,4
47. The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
8,6
46.Breaking Bad (2008)
9,5
45. The Good Place (2016)
8,1
42. Narcos: Mexico (2018)
8,6
41. True Detective (2014)
9,0
40. American Horror Story (2011)
8,1
39. Killing Eve (2018)
8,3
38. Fuller House (2016)
6,9
35. Criminal Minds (2005)
8,1
34. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016)
8,9
31. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)
7,8
29. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
7,6
28. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
8,4
26. Escape at Dannemora
8,3
25. Sıkı Dostlar (1994)
8,9
24. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)
8,8
22. Peaky Blinders (2013)
8,8
21. The Office (2005)
8,8
19. The Last Kingdom (2015)
8,3
17. Doctor Who (2005)
8,7
15. The ABC Murders (2018)
6,7
14. The Big Bang Theory (2007)
8,2
12. Ray Donovan (2013)
8,3
11. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010)
8,4
10. Watership Down (2018)
7,2
9. Hakan: Muhafız (2018)
7,8
7. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
8,7
1. Taht Oyunları (2011)
9,5
