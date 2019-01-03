TREND

İşte en popüler 50 yabancı dizi

SİNEMA TV  | 03.01.2019 09:49 | Son Güncelleme

Yabancı dizi izlemek isteyip karar veremeyenler içi; tüm ülkelerin ve tüm dönemlerin sinema ve televizyon filmleri, film yıldızları ve dizileri hakkında bilgiler barındıran çevrimiçi bir veri tabanı IMDb (Internet Movie Database) ocak ayı verileri fikir verici olabilir.

İşte güncel verilere ilk 10'da bir Türk dizisinin de olduğu en popüler 50 yabancı dizi...

50. Westworld Westworld (2016) 8,8
49. Midnight, Texas (2017) 7,5
48. Modern Family (2009) 8,4
47. The Handmaid's Tale (2017) 8,6
46.Breaking Bad (2008) 9,5
45. The Good Place (2016) 8,1
44. Gotham (2014) 7,9
43. Jack Ryan (2018) 8,2
42. Narcos: Mexico (2018) 8,6
41. True Detective (2014) 9,0
40. American Horror Story (2011) 8,1
39. Killing Eve (2018) 8,3
38. Fuller House (2016) 6,9
37. Bodyguard (2018) 8,2
36. The Ranch (2016) 7,6
35. Criminal Minds (2005) 8,1
34. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016) 8,9
33. Utanmaz (2011) 8,7
32. Parfum (2018) 7,0
31. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018) 7,8
30. Arrow (2012) 7,7
29. Grey's Anatomy (2005) 7,6
28. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013) 8,4
27. Riverdale (2016) 7,5
26. Escape at Dannemora 8,3
25. Sıkı Dostlar (1994) 8,9
24. The Haunting of Hill House (2018) 8,8
23.Doğaüstü (2005) 8,5
22. Peaky Blinders (2013) 8,8
21. The Office (2005) 8,8
20. The Flash (2014) 7,9
19. The Last Kingdom (2015) 8,3
18. Tidelands (2018) 7,1
17. Doctor Who (2005) 8,7
16. Lucifer (2015) 8,2
15. The ABC Murders (2018) 6,7
14. The Big Bang Theory (2007) 8,2
13. Travelers (2016) 8,1
12. Ray Donovan (2013) 8,3
11. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010) 8,4
10. Watership Down (2018) 7,2
9. Hakan: Muhafız (2018) 7,8
8. Outlander (2014) 8,5
7. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017) 8,7
6. Runaways (2017) 7,3
5. You (2018) 8,1
4. Titans (2018) 8,3
3. Kara Ayna (2011) 8,9
2. Vikingler (2013) 8,6
1. Taht Oyunları (2011) 9,5
