İşte 2018'e damga vuran yapımlar...
2018'e damga vuran diziler
100. Blue Bloods (2010– )
7,5
99. Big Little Lies (2017– )
8,6
98. Sherlock (2010– )
9,2
96. The Americans (2013–2018)
8,4
95. Manifest (2018– )
7,4
94. Killing Eve (2018– )
8,3
93. The Alienist (2018)
7,8
91. Black Lightning (2018– )
6,4
89. The Resident (2018– )
7,3
88. The Gifted (2017– )
7,6
87. The Expanse (2015– )
8,4
86. The Punisher (2017– )
8,6
85. New Girl (2011–2018)
7,7
84. The Affair (2014– )
8
83. Designated Survivor (2016–2019)
7,7
82. Narcos (2015–2017)
8,8
81. American Crime Story (2016– )
8,5
80. Gizli Dosyalar (1993– )
8,7
79. The Good Place (2016– )
8,1
78. Demir Yumruk (2017–2018)
6,7
77. Vampir Gunlukleri (2009–2017)
7,7
75. Yellowstone (2018– )
8,3
74. Lethal Weapon (2016– )
8
73. Cinayetten PaçayI Kurtarmak (2014– )
8,2
72. Hawaii Five-0 (2010– )
7,4
71. Roseanne (1988–2018)
7
70. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005– )
8,7
69. Bir Varmış Bir Yokmuş (2011–2018)
7,8
68. GeleceĞin Efsaneleri (2016– )
6,9
67. Rick and Morty (2013– )
9,3
66. Talihsiz Serüvenler Dizisi (2017– )
7,8
65. The Terror (2018– )
8,1
64. The Originals (2013–2018)
8,3
63. Outlander (2014– )
8,5
62. House of Cards (2013–2018)
8,9
60. Billions (2016– )
8,4
59. Big Mouth (2017– )
8,1
58. Mayans M.C. (2018– )
7,5
57. The Crown (2016– )
8,7
56. Modern Family (2009– )
8,4
55. Star Trek: Discovery (2017– )
7,4
54. Jessica Jones (2015– )
8,1
53. Bodyguard (2018– )
8,2
52. Luke Cage (2016–2018)
7,5
51. Cobra Kai (2018– )
8,9
50. Fear the Walking Dead (2015– )
7
49. Supergirl (2015– )
6,5
48. The Sinner (2017– )
8
47. Doctor Who (2005– )
8,7
46. The Good Doctor (2017– )
8,3
45. Insatiable (2018– )
6,7
44. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999– )
8
43. La casa de papel (2017– )
8,6
42. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003– )
7,9
41. The Blacklist (2013– )
8,1
39. The End of the F***ing World (2017– )
8,2
38. Titans (I) (2018– )
8,3
37. Sharp Objects (2018– )
8,2
36. Daredevil (2015–2018)
8,7
35. Criminal Minds (2005– )
8,1
33. The Big Bang Theory (2007– )
8,2
32. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013– )
7,5
31. Homeland (2011– )
8,3
29. Better Call Saul (2015– )
8,7
28. Peaky Blinders (2013– )
8,8
27. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013– )
8,4
26. Disenchantment (2018– )
7,3
25. Castle Rock (2018– )
7,8
22. This Is Us (2016– )
8,7
21. Riverdale (2016– )
7,5
19. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018– )
7,8
18. Orange Is the New Black (2013– )
8,1
16. The Flash (2014– )
7,9
15. Doğaüstü (2005– )
8,5
14. Lost in Space (2018– )
7,2
13. Jack Ryan (2018– )
8,2
12. Altered Carbon (2018– )
8,2
10. 13 Reasons Why (2017– )
8,1
8. Vikingler (2013– )
8,6
7. American Horror Story (2011– )
8,1
6. The Haunting of Hill House (2018– )
8,8
5. Grey's Anatomy (2005– )
7,6
4. The Handmaid's Tale (2017– )
8,6
3. Westworld (2016– )
8,8
2. Kara Ayna (2011– )
8,9
1. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010– )
8,4