TREND

2018'e damga vuran diziler

Serap Karakış Serap Karakış
SİNEMA TV  | 27.12.2018 10:30 | Son Güncelleme

Yeryüzündeki tüm ülkelerin ve tüm dönemlerin sinema ve televizyon filmleri, film yıldızları ve dizileri hakkında bilgiler barındıran çevrimiçi bir veri tabanı IMDb, yılın en popüler dizilerini sıraladı.

İşte 2018'e damga vuran yapımlar...

2018'e damga vuran diziler

100. Blue Bloods (2010– ) 7,5
99. Big Little Lies (2017– ) 8,6
98. Sherlock (2010– ) 9,2
97. Fargo (2014– ) 9
96. The Americans (2013–2018) 8,4
95. Manifest (2018– ) 7,4
94. Killing Eve (2018– ) 8,3
93. The Alienist (2018) 7,8
92. GLOW (2017– ) 8,1
91. Black Lightning (2018– ) 6,4
90. Dark (2017– ) 8,6
89. The Resident (2018– ) 7,3
88. The Gifted (2017– ) 7,6
87. The Expanse (2015– ) 8,4
86. The Punisher (2017– ) 8,6
85. New Girl (2011–2018) 7,7
84. The Affair (2014– ) 8
83. Designated Survivor (2016–2019) 7,7
82. Narcos (2015–2017) 8,8
81. American Crime Story (2016– ) 8,5
80. Gizli Dosyalar (1993– ) 8,7
79. The Good Place (2016– ) 8,1
78. Demir Yumruk (2017–2018) 6,7
77. Vampir Gunlukleri (2009–2017) 7,7
76. Legion (2017– ) 8,4
75. Yellowstone (2018– ) 8,3
74. Lethal Weapon (2016– ) 8
73. Cinayetten PaçayI Kurtarmak (2014– ) 8,2
72. Hawaii Five-0 (2010– ) 7,4
71. Roseanne (1988–2018) 7
70. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005– ) 8,7
69. Bir Varmış Bir Yokmuş (2011–2018) 7,8
68. GeleceĞin Efsaneleri (2016– ) 6,9
67. Rick and Morty (2013– ) 9,3
66. Talihsiz Serüvenler Dizisi (2017– ) 7,8
65. The Terror (2018– ) 8,1
64. The Originals (2013–2018) 8,3
63. Outlander (2014– ) 8,5
62. House of Cards (2013–2018) 8,9
61. 9-1-1 (2018– ) 7,5
60. Billions (2016– ) 8,4
59. Big Mouth (2017– ) 8,1
58. Mayans M.C. (2018– ) 7,5
57. The Crown (2016– ) 8,7
56. Modern Family (2009– ) 8,4
55. Star Trek: Discovery (2017– ) 7,4
54. Jessica Jones (2015– ) 8,1
53. Bodyguard (2018– ) 8,2
52. Luke Cage (2016–2018) 7,5
51. Cobra Kai (2018– ) 8,9
50. Fear the Walking Dead (2015– ) 7
49. Supergirl (2015– ) 6,5
48. The Sinner (2017– ) 8
47. Doctor Who (2005– ) 8,7
46. The Good Doctor (2017– ) 8,3
45. Insatiable (2018– ) 6,7
44. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999– ) 8
43. La casa de papel (2017– ) 8,6
42. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003– ) 7,9
41. The Blacklist (2013– ) 8,1
40. Gotham (2014– ) 7,9
39. The End of the F***ing World (2017– ) 8,2
38. Titans (I) (2018– ) 8,3
37. Sharp Objects (2018– ) 8,2
36. Daredevil (2015–2018) 8,7
35. Criminal Minds (2005– ) 8,1
34. The 100 (2014– ) 7,8
33. The Big Bang Theory (2007– ) 8,2
32. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013– ) 7,5
31. Homeland (2011– ) 8,3
30. Lucifer (2015– ) 8,2
29. Better Call Saul (2015– ) 8,7
28. Peaky Blinders (2013– ) 8,8
27. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013– ) 8,4
26. Disenchantment (2018– ) 7,3
25. Castle Rock (2018– ) 7,8
24. Arrow (2012– ) 7,7
23. Ozark (2017– ) 8,4
22. This Is Us (2016– ) 8,7
21. Riverdale (2016– ) 7,5
20. Maniac (2018– ) 8.0
19. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018– ) 7,8
18. Orange Is the New Black (2013– ) 8,1
17. Suits (2011– ) 8,6
16. The Flash (2014– ) 7,9
15. Doğaüstü (2005– ) 8,5
14. Lost in Space (2018– ) 7,2
13. Jack Ryan (2018– ) 8,2
12. Altered Carbon (2018– ) 8,2
11. Utanmaz (2011– ) 8,7
10. 13 Reasons Why (2017– ) 8,1
8. Vikingler (2013– ) 8,6
7. American Horror Story (2011– ) 8,1
6. The Haunting of Hill House (2018– ) 8,8
5. Grey's Anatomy (2005– ) 7,6
4. The Handmaid's Tale (2017– ) 8,6
3. Westworld (2016– ) 8,8
2. Kara Ayna (2011– ) 8,9
1. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010– ) 8,4
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
dizi yabancı dizi IMDb popüler

En Çok Okunan Trend Haberler

Kafasına poşet geçirip mastürbasyon yapıyorlar! İşte sebebi

Kafasına poşet geçirip mastürbasyon yapıyorlar! İşte sebebi

'Herkes 9 TL ödeyecek' açıklaması ortalığı karıştırdı! Karar...

'Herkes 9 TL ödeyecek' açıklaması ortalığı karıştırdı! Karar...

Acun Ilıcalı bombayı patlattı MasterChef yarışmacısı Survivor 2019'da

Acun Ilıcalı bombayı patlattı MasterChef yarışmacısı Survivor 2019'da

"Seda Sayan Cuma'ya gittiğim için kovdu" Sayan'dan jet yanıt

"Seda Sayan Cuma'ya gittiğim için kovdu" Sayan'dan jet yanıt

İlginizi Çekebilir

Tüm zamanların en izlenesi 7 romantik filmi

Tüm zamanların en izlenesi 7 romantik filmi

Yeni nesil Hababam Sınıfı'ndan ilk kareler

Yeni nesil Hababam Sınıfı'ndan ilk kareler

Acele edin, Amazon yılbaşı fırsatları için son günler

Acele edin, Amazon yılbaşı fırsatları için son günler

Kim bu gizemli sarışın

Kim bu gizemli sarışın

Müslüm’ü kaç kişi izledi?

Müslüm’ü kaç kişi izledi?

Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Sinemaseverler 2018'de Türk filmlerini tercih etti

Sinemaseverler 2018'de Türk filmlerini tercih etti

Cem Yılmaz'ın Deli filminden yeni kareler

Cem Yılmaz'ın Deli filminden yeni kareler

Dominic West: Yeni James Bond trans birey olmalı

Dominic West: Yeni James Bond trans birey olmalı

Yeni evli çifte Jason Momoa sürprizi

Yeni evli çifte Jason Momoa sürprizi

Oscarlı aktörden cinsel taciz iddialarına videolu cevap

Oscarlı aktörden cinsel taciz iddialarına videolu cevap

Gal Gadot çok heyecanlı

Gal Gadot çok heyecanlı

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.