İşte 2018'e damga vuran yapımlar...

2018'e damga vuran diziler

100. Blue Bloods (2010– ) 7,5

99. Big Little Lies (2017– ) 8,6

98. Sherlock (2010– ) 9,2

97. Fargo (2014– ) 9

96. The Americans (2013–2018) 8,4

95. Manifest (2018– ) 7,4

94. Killing Eve (2018– ) 8,3

93. The Alienist (2018) 7,8

92. GLOW (2017– ) 8,1

91. Black Lightning (2018– ) 6,4

90. Dark (2017– ) 8,6

89. The Resident (2018– ) 7,3

88. The Gifted (2017– ) 7,6

87. The Expanse (2015– ) 8,4

86. The Punisher (2017– ) 8,6

85. New Girl (2011–2018) 7,7

84. The Affair (2014– ) 8

83. Designated Survivor (2016–2019) 7,7

82. Narcos (2015–2017) 8,8

81. American Crime Story (2016– ) 8,5

80. Gizli Dosyalar (1993– ) 8,7

79. The Good Place (2016– ) 8,1

78. Demir Yumruk (2017–2018) 6,7

77. Vampir Gunlukleri (2009–2017) 7,7

76. Legion (2017– ) 8,4

75. Yellowstone (2018– ) 8,3

74. Lethal Weapon (2016– ) 8

73. Cinayetten PaçayI Kurtarmak (2014– ) 8,2

72. Hawaii Five-0 (2010– ) 7,4

71. Roseanne (1988–2018) 7

70. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005– ) 8,7

69. Bir Varmış Bir Yokmuş (2011–2018) 7,8

68. GeleceĞin Efsaneleri (2016– ) 6,9

67. Rick and Morty (2013– ) 9,3

66. Talihsiz Serüvenler Dizisi (2017– ) 7,8

65. The Terror (2018– ) 8,1

64. The Originals (2013–2018) 8,3

63. Outlander (2014– ) 8,5

62. House of Cards (2013–2018) 8,9

61. 9-1-1 (2018– ) 7,5

60. Billions (2016– ) 8,4

59. Big Mouth (2017– ) 8,1

58. Mayans M.C. (2018– ) 7,5

57. The Crown (2016– ) 8,7

56. Modern Family (2009– ) 8,4

55. Star Trek: Discovery (2017– ) 7,4

54. Jessica Jones (2015– ) 8,1

53. Bodyguard (2018– ) 8,2

52. Luke Cage (2016–2018) 7,5

51. Cobra Kai (2018– ) 8,9

50. Fear the Walking Dead (2015– ) 7

49. Supergirl (2015– ) 6,5

48. The Sinner (2017– ) 8

47. Doctor Who (2005– ) 8,7

46. The Good Doctor (2017– ) 8,3

45. Insatiable (2018– ) 6,7

44. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999– ) 8

43. La casa de papel (2017– ) 8,6

42. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003– ) 7,9

41. The Blacklist (2013– ) 8,1

40. Gotham (2014– ) 7,9

39. The End of the F***ing World (2017– ) 8,2

38. Titans (I) (2018– ) 8,3

37. Sharp Objects (2018– ) 8,2

36. Daredevil (2015–2018) 8,7

35. Criminal Minds (2005– ) 8,1

34. The 100 (2014– ) 7,8

33. The Big Bang Theory (2007– ) 8,2

32. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013– ) 7,5

31. Homeland (2011– ) 8,3

30. Lucifer (2015– ) 8,2

29. Better Call Saul (2015– ) 8,7

28. Peaky Blinders (2013– ) 8,8

27. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013– ) 8,4

26. Disenchantment (2018– ) 7,3

25. Castle Rock (2018– ) 7,8

24. Arrow (2012– ) 7,7

23. Ozark (2017– ) 8,4

22. This Is Us (2016– ) 8,7

21. Riverdale (2016– ) 7,5

20. Maniac (2018– ) 8.0

19. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018– ) 7,8

18. Orange Is the New Black (2013– ) 8,1

17. Suits (2011– ) 8,6

16. The Flash (2014– ) 7,9

15. Doğaüstü (2005– ) 8,5

14. Lost in Space (2018– ) 7,2

13. Jack Ryan (2018– ) 8,2

12. Altered Carbon (2018– ) 8,2

11. Utanmaz (2011– ) 8,7

10. 13 Reasons Why (2017– ) 8,1

8. Vikingler (2013– ) 8,6

7. American Horror Story (2011– ) 8,1

6. The Haunting of Hill House (2018– ) 8,8

5. Grey's Anatomy (2005– ) 7,6

4. The Handmaid's Tale (2017– ) 8,6

3. Westworld (2016– ) 8,8

2. Kara Ayna (2011– ) 8,9