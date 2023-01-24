MAGAZİN

  1. Haberler Haberler
  2. MAGAZİN
  3. Kültür Sanat
  4. 2023 yılı Oscar adayları açıklandı! İşte 95. Oscar Ödülleri Töreni'nde yarışacak en iyi film, en iyi kadın ve erkek oyuncu adayları

2023 yılı Oscar adayları açıklandı! İşte 95. Oscar Ödülleri Töreni'nde yarışacak en iyi film, en iyi kadın ve erkek oyuncu adayları

24.01.2023 19:53 | Son Güncelleme: TAKİP ET Google News'i Takip Et

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi, film sektörünün en önemli ödüllerinden biri kabul edilen 2023 yılı Oscar adaylarını açıkladı. Elvis Presley’in hayatını konu alan Elvis, Avatar: Suyun Yolu ve Top Gun: Maverick filmleri önemli ödüllerden biri olan En İyi Film Oscar’ı dalında adaylar arasında yer aldı. Bu sene Jimmy Kimmel'ın sunuculuğunda Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenle 95'inci kez sahiplerini bulacak.

2023 yılı Oscar adayları açıklandı! İşte 95. Oscar Ödülleri Töreni'nde yarışacak en iyi film, en iyi kadın ve erkek oyuncu adayları

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl Jimmy Kimmel'ın sunuculuğunda Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenle 95'inci kez sahiplerini bulacak. 23 kategoride Oscar adayları Riz Ahmed ve Alison Williams tarafından açıklandı. Altın Küre ödüllü "Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda" (Everything Everywhere All At Once) filmi, Oscar'da 11 adaylıkla dikkat çekti.

Oscar adayları arasında “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick" filmleri öne çıktı.

avatar

Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu ve Ke Huy Quan'ın rol aldığı; Daniel Kwan ve Daniel Scheinert'in yönetmenliğini üstlendiği "Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda" (Everything Everywhere All At Once) filmi, En İyi Film kategorisinin yanı sıra Kostüm, Orijinal Film Müziği, Orijinal Senaryo, Orijinal Şarkı, Kurgu ve Yönetmen kategorilerinde de Oscar'a aday gösterildi.

The Banshees of Inisherin

İşte 2023 Oscar Ödülleri için açıklanan En İyi Film, En İyi Kadın Oyuncu, En İyi Erkek Oyuncu ve diğer kategorilerdeki adaylar...

EN İYİ FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Top Gun Maverick

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Martin McDonagh -The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cate Blanchett- Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis -Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Brendan Gleeson - Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish

The Sea Best

Turning Red

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

"Applause" - Tell It Like a Woman

"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu" - RRR

"This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ KISA CANLI AKSİYON FİLMİ

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı (95. Oscar Ödülleri) - 17

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Marsha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

EN İYİ SES

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

EN İYİ KURGU

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

ANASAYFAYA DÖNMEK İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
Çağrıda bulundu! 5. sezon geliyor mu?Çağrıda bulundu! 5. sezon geliyor mu?
Hamileyim diyerek tepki toplamıştı! TikTok fenomeni Mükremin estetik operasyonlarla bambaşka birine dönüştü! Son hali inanılmazHamileyim diyerek tepki toplamıştı! TikTok fenomeni Mükremin estetik operasyonlarla bambaşka birine dönüştü! Son hali inanılmaz
Yılanla cinsel ilişki sahnesi olay oldu! Sosyal medyayı ikiye böldüYılanla cinsel ilişki sahnesi olay oldu! Sosyal medyayı ikiye böldü
Anahtar Kelimeler:
oscar oscar adayları oscar alan filmler ele top gun maverick

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Vergi borcuna, kredilere yapılandırma! Bakan Nebati detayları açıkladı: 48 ay taksit imkanı getiriliyor

Vergi borcuna, kredilere yapılandırma! Bakan Nebati detayları açıkladı: 48 ay taksit imkanı getiriliyor

Türkiye talep etti! İsveç ve Finlandiya ile toplantılar iptal edildi

Türkiye talep etti! İsveç ve Finlandiya ile toplantılar iptal edildi

Son dakika: Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda eşleşmeler belli oldu!

Son dakika: Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda eşleşmeler belli oldu!

CHP'den sosyal medyada yeni akım! O sözlerden sonra harekete geçtiler

CHP'den sosyal medyada yeni akım! O sözlerden sonra harekete geçtiler

Memur emeklisi zam farkını ne zaman alacak? Bakanlık beklenen tarihi duyurdu

Memur emeklisi zam farkını ne zaman alacak? Bakanlık beklenen tarihi duyurdu

Araç sahipleri dikkat! Yargıtay'dan emsal karar: Mahrumiyet bedeli ödenecek

Araç sahipleri dikkat! Yargıtay'dan emsal karar: Mahrumiyet bedeli ödenecek

İlginizi Çekebilir

Dekolteler, kalça dansları ve dahası... 2022 yılında en çok onları konuştuk

Dekolteler, kalça dansları ve dahası... 2022 yılında en çok onları konuştuk

9 yaşındaki çocuğun bağırsaklarında öyle bir şey bulundu ki...

9 yaşındaki çocuğun bağırsaklarında öyle bir şey bulundu ki...

Puma spor ayakkabıda 540 TL indirim! Bu fırsat kaçmaz

Puma spor ayakkabıda 540 TL indirim! Bu fırsat kaçmaz

Transseksüel kadın 9 yaşındaki kız ve annesiyle...

Transseksüel kadın 9 yaşındaki kız ve annesiyle...

Camdaki Kız'a veda eder etmez bakın hangi diziyle anlaştı

Camdaki Kız'a veda eder etmez bakın hangi diziyle anlaştı

The North Face'den New Balance'a dünyaca ünlü markalarda kaçırılmayacak kış indirimi

The North Face'den New Balance'a dünyaca ünlü markalarda kaçırılmayacak kış indirimi

Geri Dön

En Çok Aranan Haberler

Uygulamada Aç
Facebook'da Takip Et Twitter'da Takip Et Instagram'da Takip Et Linkedin'de Takip Et Youtube'da Takip Et
İletişim Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Politikası Yasal Uyarı RSS
Son Dakika haber, spor, astroloji ve magazinden siyasete, ekonomiden finansa, seyahatten televizyon dünyasına bütün konuların tek adresi mynet.com; mynet.com haber içerikleri kaynak gösterilmeden alıntı yapılamaz, kanuna aykırı ve izinsiz olarak kopyalanamaz, başka yerde yayınlanamaz.

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.