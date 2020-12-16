Mynet Trend

  Bu listede Esaretin Bedeli yok! Eleştirmenlere göre tüm zamanların en iyi 50 filmi

Bu listede Esaretin Bedeli yok! Eleştirmenlere göre tüm zamanların en iyi 50 filmi

Yasemin Artunc Yasemin Artunc 16.12.2020 16:00 | Son Güncelleme:
Metacritic, tüm zamanların en iyi 50 filmini seçti. Yeni dönemden Moonlight, Parasite ve Alev Almış Bir Genç Kızın Portresi gibi filmlerin yer aldığı listenin zirvesinde bir klasik olan Citizen Kane yer aldı.

Film eleştiri platformu Metacritic, tüm zamanların en iyi 50 filmini seçti. Oscar'lı Moonlight ve Parasite gibi filmler ile sinema klasikleri The Godfather ve Citizen Kane gibi yapımlar da listeye girdi.

Tüm zamanların en iyi 50 filmi listesine IMDb listesinin yıllarca zirvesinde yer alan Esaretin Bedeli giremedi. Aynı zamanda Christopher Nolan’ın Batman üçlemesinden Kara Şövalye Yükseliyor filmi de listede yer almadı. Genel olarak sinema klasiklerinin yer aldığı listede göze çarpan filmler ise Manchester by the Sea, Oscar tarihine damga vuran Parasite ve Cannes Film Festivali’nde En İyi Senaryo ödülüne layık görülen Alev Almış Bir Genç Kızın Portresi filmleri oldu.

Ne Vizontele ne de 7. Koğuştaki Mucize... Son 20 yılın en beğenilen Türk filmini tahmin bile edemezsiniz!Ne Vizontele ne de 7. Koğuştaki Mucize... Son 20 yılın en beğenilen Türk filmini tahmin bile edemezsiniz!

İşte eleştirmenlerin ve seyircilerin verdiği notlara göre seçilen tüm zamanların en iyi filmi...

Eleştirmenlere göre tüm zamanların en iyi 50 filmi

1. Citizen Kane (1941)

1. Citizen Kane (1941)
Eleştirmen notu: 100/100 Seyirci notu: 8.5/10

2. The Godfather (1972)

2. The Godfather (1972)
Eleştirmen notu: 100/100 Seyirci notu: 9.2/10

3. Rear Window (1954)

3. Rear Window (1954)
Eleştirmen notu: 100/100 Seyirci notu: 8.8/10

4. Casablanca (1943)

4. Casablanca (1943)
Eleştirmen notu: 100/100 Seyirci notu: 9.0/10

5. Boyhood (2014)

5. Boyhood (2014)
Eleştirmen notu: 100/100 Seyirci notu: 7.7/10

6. Three Colors Red (1994)

6. Three Colors Red (1994)
Eleştirmen notu:100/100 Seyirci notu: 8.8/10

7. Vertigo (1958)

7. Vertigo (1958)
Eleştirmen notu: 100/100 Seyirci notu: 8.8/10

8. Notorious (1946)

8. Notorious (1946)
Eleştirmen notu: 100/100 Seyirci notu: 8.0/10

9. Singin' In The Rain (1952)

9. Singin' In The Rain (1952)
Eleştirmen notu: 99/100 Seyirci notu: 8.8/10

10. City Lights (1931)

10. City Lights (1931)
Eleştirmen notu: 99/100 Seyirci notu: 8.8/10

11. Moonlight (2016)

11. Moonlight (2016)
Eleştirmen notu: 99/100 Seyirci notu: 7.2/10

12. Intolerance (1916)

12. Intolerance (1916)
Eleştirmen notu: 99/100 Seyirci notu: 8.7/10

13. Pinocchio (1940)

13. Pinocchio (1940)
13. Pinocchio (1940) Eleştirmen notu: 99/100 Seyirci notu: 8.2/10

14. Touch of Evil (1958)

14. Touch of Evil (1958)
Eleştirmen notu: 99/100 Seyirci notu: 8/5/10

15. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

15. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
Eleştirmen notu: 98/100 Seyirci notu: 8.5/10

16. Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

16. Pan's Labyrinth (2006)
Eleştirmen notu: 98/100 Seyirci notu: 8.7/10

17. Some Like It Hot (1959)

17. Some Like It Hot (1959)
Eleştirmen notu: 98/100 Seyirci notu: 8.3/10

18. North by Northwest (1959)

18. North by Northwest (1959)
Eleştirmen notu: 98/100 Seyirci notu: 8.1/10

19. Rashomon (1951)

19. Rashomon (1951)
Eleştirmen notu: 98/100 Seyirci notu: 8.8/10

20. All About Eve (1950)

20. All About Eve (1950)
Eleştirmen notu: 98/100 Seyirci notu: 8.8/10

21. Hoop Dreams (1994)

21. Hoop Dreams (1994)
Eleştirmen notu: 98/100 Seyirci notu: 8.0/10

22. The Wild Bunch (1969)

22. The Wild Bunch (1969)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100 Seyirci notu: 7.5/10

23. My Left Foot (1990)

23. My Left Foot (1990)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100 Seyirci notu: 8.5/10

24. The Third Man (1949)

24. The Third Man (1949)
Eleştirmen notu: 95/100 Seyirci notu: 8.4/10

25. Dr. Strangelove (1964)

25. Dr. Strangelove (1964)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100 Seyirci notu: 8.3/10

26. Gone With The Wind (1940)

26. Gone With The Wind (1940)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100 Seyirci notu: 8.5/10

27. 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (2008)

27. 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (2008)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100 Seyirci notu: 8.0/10

28. Psycho (1960)

28. Psycho (1960)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100 Seyirci notu: 9.1/10

29. A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

29. A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100 Seyirci notu: 8.7/10

30. American Graffiti (1973)

30. American Graffiti (1973)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100 Seyirci notu: 7.8/10

31. Dumbo (1941)

31. Dumbo (1941)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: Yok

32. Roma (2018)

32. Roma (2018)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: 7.9/10

33. Killer of Sheep (2007)

33. Killer of Sheep (2007)
Eleştirmen notu: 94/100 Seyirci notu: Yok

34. Ran (1985)

34. Ran (1985)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: 8.4/10

35. 12 Angry Men (1957)

35. 12 Angry Men (1957)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: 9.3/10

36. Manchester by the Sea (2016)

36. Manchester by the Sea (2016)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: 8.2/10

37. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

37. Rosemary's Baby (1968)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: 8.4/10

38. The Maltese Falcon (1941)

38. The Maltese Falcon (1941)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: 8.2/10

39. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

39. 12 Years a Slave (2013)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: 8.0/10

40. Nashville (1975)

40. Nashville (1975)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: 8.3/10

41. Ratatouille (2007)

41. Ratatouille (2007)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: 8.6/10

42. Parasite (2019)

42. Parasite (2019)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: 8.9/10

43. The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

43. The Grapes of Wrath (1940)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: 9.0/10

44. Mean Streets (1973)

44. Mean Streets (1973)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: 7.9/10

45. Gravity (2013)

45. Gravity (2013)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: 7.8/10

46. Fantasia (1940)

46. Fantasia (1940)
Eleştirmen notu: 94/100 Seyirci notu: 8.4/10

47. Spirited Away (2001)

47. Spirited Away (2001)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100 Seyirci notu: 9.0/10

48. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

48. Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Eleştirmen notu: 95/100 Seyirci notu: 8.6/10

49. Toy Story (1995)

49. Toy Story (1995)
Eleştirmen notu: 95/100 Seyirci notu: 9.0/10

50. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

50. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
Eleştirmen notu: 95/100 Seyirci notu: 8.5/10
