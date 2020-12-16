Bu listede Esaretin Bedeli yok! Eleştirmenlere göre tüm zamanların en iyi 50 filmi

Film eleştiri platformu Metacritic, tüm zamanların en iyi 50 filmini seçti. Oscar'lı Moonlight ve Parasite gibi filmler ile sinema klasikleri The Godfather ve Citizen Kane gibi yapımlar da listeye girdi.
Tüm zamanların en iyi 50 filmi listesine IMDb listesinin yıllarca zirvesinde yer alan Esaretin Bedeli giremedi. Aynı zamanda Christopher Nolan’ın Batman üçlemesinden Kara Şövalye Yükseliyor filmi de listede yer almadı. Genel olarak sinema klasiklerinin yer aldığı listede göze çarpan filmler ise Manchester by the Sea, Oscar tarihine damga vuran Parasite ve Cannes Film Festivali’nde En İyi Senaryo ödülüne layık görülen Alev Almış Bir Genç Kızın Portresi filmleri oldu.
İşte eleştirmenlerin ve seyircilerin verdiği notlara göre seçilen tüm zamanların en iyi filmi...
Eleştirmenlere göre tüm zamanların en iyi 50 filmi
1. Citizen Kane (1941)
Eleştirmen notu: 100/100
Seyirci notu: 8.5/10
2. The Godfather (1972)
Eleştirmen notu: 100/100
Seyirci notu: 9.2/10
3. Rear Window (1954)
Eleştirmen notu: 100/100
Seyirci notu: 8.8/10
4. Casablanca (1943)
Eleştirmen notu: 100/100
Seyirci notu: 9.0/10
5. Boyhood (2014)
Eleştirmen notu: 100/100
Seyirci notu: 7.7/10
6. Three Colors Red (1994)
Eleştirmen notu:100/100
Seyirci notu: 8.8/10
7. Vertigo (1958)
Eleştirmen notu: 100/100
Seyirci notu: 8.8/10
8. Notorious (1946)
Eleştirmen notu: 100/100
Seyirci notu: 8.0/10
9. Singin' In The Rain (1952)
Eleştirmen notu: 99/100
Seyirci notu: 8.8/10
10. City Lights (1931)
Eleştirmen notu: 99/100
Seyirci notu: 8.8/10
11. Moonlight (2016)
Eleştirmen notu: 99/100
Seyirci notu: 7.2/10
12. Intolerance (1916)
Eleştirmen notu: 99/100
Seyirci notu: 8.7/10
13. Pinocchio (1940)
Eleştirmen notu: 99/100
Seyirci notu: 8.2/10
14. Touch of Evil (1958)
Eleştirmen notu: 99/100
Seyirci notu: 8/5/10
15. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
Eleştirmen notu: 98/100
Seyirci notu: 8.5/10
16. Pan's Labyrinth (2006)
Eleştirmen notu: 98/100
Seyirci notu: 8.7/10
17. Some Like It Hot (1959)
Eleştirmen notu: 98/100
Seyirci notu: 8.3/10
18. North by Northwest (1959)
Eleştirmen notu: 98/100
Seyirci notu: 8.1/10
19. Rashomon (1951)
Eleştirmen notu: 98/100
Seyirci notu: 8.8/10
20. All About Eve (1950)
Eleştirmen notu: 98/100
Seyirci notu: 8.8/10
21. Hoop Dreams (1994)
Eleştirmen notu: 98/100
Seyirci notu: 8.0/10
22. The Wild Bunch (1969)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100
Seyirci notu: 7.5/10
23. My Left Foot (1990)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100
Seyirci notu: 8.5/10
24. The Third Man (1949)
Eleştirmen notu: 95/100
Seyirci notu: 8.4/10
25. Dr. Strangelove (1964)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100
Seyirci notu: 8.3/10
26. Gone With The Wind (1940)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100
Seyirci notu: 8.5/10
27. 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (2008)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100
Seyirci notu: 8.0/10
28. Psycho (1960)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100
Seyirci notu: 9.1/10
29. A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100
Seyirci notu: 8.7/10
30. American Graffiti (1973)
Eleştirmen notu: 97/100
Seyirci notu: 7.8/10
31. Dumbo (1941)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: Yok
32. Roma (2018)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: 7.9/10
33. Killer of Sheep (2007)
Eleştirmen notu: 94/100
Seyirci notu: Yok
34. Ran (1985)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: 8.4/10
35. 12 Angry Men (1957)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: 9.3/10
36. Manchester by the Sea (2016)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: 8.2/10
37. Rosemary's Baby (1968)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: 8.4/10
38. The Maltese Falcon (1941)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: 8.2/10
39. 12 Years a Slave (2013)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: 8.0/10
40. Nashville (1975)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: 8.3/10
41. Ratatouille (2007)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: 8.6/10
42. Parasite (2019)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: 8.9/10
43. The Grapes of Wrath (1940)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: 9.0/10
44. Mean Streets (1973)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: 7.9/10
45. Gravity (2013)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: 7.8/10
46. Fantasia (1940)
Eleştirmen notu: 94/100
Seyirci notu: 8.4/10
47. Spirited Away (2001)
Eleştirmen notu: 96/100
Seyirci notu: 9.0/10
48. Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Eleştirmen notu: 95/100
Seyirci notu: 8.6/10
49. Toy Story (1995)
Eleştirmen notu: 95/100
Seyirci notu: 9.0/10
50. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
Eleştirmen notu: 95/100
Seyirci notu: 8.5/10
