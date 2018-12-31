Sinema sanatında yönetmenler her zaman oyuncularından en iyi performansı görmek ister ve bazı sahneler için sınır tanımak istemezler. Bu sahneler çıplaklık içerse bile... İşte sinema tarihinin en çok konuşulan çıplak sahneleri.
En iyi çıplak sahneler
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
A Room With a View (1986)
A Shot in the Dark (1964)
Austin Powers International Man of Mystery (1997)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Hammers Over the Anvil (1993)
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)
National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
That Awkward Moment (2014)
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1989)
The Disaster Artist (2017)
The Hangover Part II (2011)
The Simpsons Movie (2007)
The Terminator trilogy (1984, 1991, 2003)
Walk Hard The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)
Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum