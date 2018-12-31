TREND

En iyi çıplak sahneler

31.12.2018

Grinin Elli Tonu serisinden Temel İçgüdü’ye sinema tarihinin en çok konuşulan çıplak sahneleri.

Sinema sanatında yönetmenler her zaman oyuncularından en iyi performansı görmek ister ve bazı sahneler için sınır tanımak istemezler. Bu sahneler çıplaklık içerse bile... İşte sinema tarihinin en çok konuşulan çıplak sahneleri.

En iyi çıplak sahneler

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Room With a View (1986)

A Room With a View (1986)

A Shot in the Dark (1964)

A Shot in the Dark (1964)

About Schmidt (2002)

About Schmidt (2002)

Animal House (1978)

Animal House (1978)

Austin Powers International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers International Man of Mystery (1997)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Borat (2006)

Borat (2006)

Calendar Girl (2003)

Calendar Girl (2003)

Carol (2015)

Carol (2015)

Casino Royale (2006)

Casino Royale (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Demolition Man (1993)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dope (2015)

Dope (2015)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Ex Machina (2015)

Ex Machina (2015)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl (2014)

Hammers Over the Anvil (1993)

Hammers Over the Anvil (1993)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

I Smile Back (2015)

I Smile Back (2015)

Le Mépris (1963)

Le Mépris (1963)

Life of Brian (1979)

Life of Brian (1979)

Machete (2010)

Machete (2010)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

Mildred Pierce (2011)

Mildred Pierce (2011)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Neighbors (2014)

Neighbors (2014)

Nymphomaniac (2014)

Nymphomaniac (2014)

Old School (2003)

Old School (2003)

On the Road (2012)

On the Road (2012)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Paradise (1982)

Paradise (1982)

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Saturn 3 (1980)

Saturn 3 (1980)

Sex Tape (2014)

Sex Tape (2014)

Shame (2011)

Shame (2011)

Short Cuts (1993)

Short Cuts (1993)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Splash (1984)

Splash (1984)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1989)

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1989)

The Crying Game (1992)

The Crying Game (1992)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

The Dreamers (2003)

The Dreamers (2003)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Handmaiden (2016)

The Handmaiden (2016)

The Hangover Part II (2011)

The Hangover Part II (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

The Proposal (2009)

The Simpsons Movie (2007)

The Simpsons Movie (2007)

The Terminator trilogy (1984, 1991, 2003)

The Terminator trilogy (1984, 1991, 2003)

The Vow (2012)

The Vow (2012)

Titanic (1997)

Titanic (1997)

Trainspotting (1996)

Trainspotting (1996)

True Blood (2013)

True Blood (2013)

Under the Skin (2013)

Under the Skin (2013)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Walk Hard The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Walk Hard The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Wanderlust (2012)

Wanderlust (2012)

Welcome to Me (2015)

Welcome to Me (2015)

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)
En iyi çıplak sahneler

0 yorum
