YEMEK

Gerçeğini aratmıyorlar! Görüntüleriyle hayrete düşüren pasta tasarımları

Eren Kuyucubaşı Eren Kuyucubaşı
KEŞFET HABERLERİ  | 04.10.2019 16:13 | Son Güncelleme

Bu pastalar tasarımlarıyla baş döndürüyor! Pasta şeflerinin yaptığı tasarımlar, inanılmaz derecede gerçekçi. Görüntülere ilk baktığımızda pasta olduklarını anlamamız imkansız gibi. İşte yetenekli insanların lezzetinden önce görüntüleriyle göz dolduran pasta tasarımları.

Gerçeğini aratmıyorlar! Görüntüleriyle hayrete düşüren pasta tasarımları

Pasta sanatçıları, yeteneklerini konuşturdu ve ortaya şaşırtan görüntüler çıkarmayı başardı. Yumurta kolisi, dinazor, kum kovası ve çiçekler alıştığımızın dışında, kek formunda karşımızda.

KİM YEMEYE KIYABİLİR Kİ? ZATEN HERKES İLK OLARAK OYUNCAK SANACAĞI İÇİN YEMEYE KALKAŞAMAZ :)

HİÇBİR YUMURTA KOLİSİ BU KADAR SEMPATİK OLAMAZ

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

Just about always craving a fat diner omelette ????????

Luke Vincentini (@lukevincentini)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

GERÇEK BİR SOĞANIN AKSİNE SİZİ ASLA AĞLATMAYACAK BİR PASTA

BİR ÇOCUĞUN DOĞUM GÜNÜ İÇİN HARİKA BİR SÜRPRİZ

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

B U C K E T & S P A D E C A K E ????// The sun is shining today so it feels like the perfect time to upload my newest cake which is now live on my YouTube channel. (????cakesbylynz) . I really wanted to create a summery themed, fun cake, so here is my bucket and spade cake. The bucket is made from 3 layers of vanilla sponge cake, which is carved to look like the bucket. In the video I show you exactly how I made, filled and covered the cake, created the spade, the edible sand and also finished it off with edible shells. . I really hope you like the cake and enjoy the video tutorial and find it useful. . #bucketandspade #bucketandspadecake #edibleart #cakedecorating #summercake #cakeinspiration #realisticcake #showstoppercake #youtube #caketutorial #kidscakes #childrenparty #cakeoftheday #cake #bucketcake #sculptedcake #3dcake #cakedesign #noveltycake #realisticcakes #foodart #birthdaycake #cakesofinstagram

CakesbyLynz (@cakesbylynz)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

[DIV]-4

**KİM İNANABİLİR Kİ PASTA OLDUĞUNA?**
**YENİLEBİLİR EN GÜZEL ÇİÇEKLER...**
**EN MİNNOŞ KEKLER**
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

????

Courtney Gunther (@cmgcakes_)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

**MAKARNAYI BU SEFER TATLI YEMEK İSTER MİSİNİZ?**
Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

#nationalmacaroniday #macaroniandcheesecake#fauxfood#sculptedcake

Debbie Goard (@therealdebbiedoescakes)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()


PARTNER2019 Miss Turkey birincisinden estetik açıklaması2019 Miss Turkey birincisinden estetik açıklaması
Ekmeklerini acıdan çıkarıyorlar! Tarladan sofraya isotun yolculuğuEkmeklerini acıdan çıkarıyorlar! Tarladan sofraya isotun yolculuğu
30 saniyede yumurta soyma yöntemi30 saniyede yumurta soyma yöntemi
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
pasta tasarımları mutfak sanatı pasta süsleme

En Çok Okunan Haberler

İlginizi Çekebilir

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Ekmeklerini acıdan çıkarıyorlar: İsot nedir? İsot nasıl yapılır?

Ekmeklerini acıdan çıkarıyorlar! Tarladan sofraya isotun yolculuğu

30 saniyede yumurta soyma yöntemi

30 saniyede yumurta soyma yöntemi

Yalancı portakal nedir? Yalancı portakal meyvesinin faydaları

Yalancı portakal nedir? Yalancı portakal meyvesinin faydaları

3. Uluslararası Adana lezzet festivali bugün başlıyor

Rekor kırılacak! Tam 22 metrelik et şiş...

Foçalı kadınlardan nar ekşisi tarifi! Nar ekşisi nasıl saklanır?

Sabahın erken saatlerinde başlıyorlar! Tam 4 saat boyunca kaynıyor

Kajunun faydaları nelerdir? Her gün 4 adet kaju yiyince bakın ne oluyor

Günde 4 adet yediğinizde bakın neler oluyor!

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.