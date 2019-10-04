Gerçeğini aratmıyorlar! Görüntüleriyle hayrete düşüren pasta tasarımları

Pasta sanatçıları, yeteneklerini konuşturdu ve ortaya şaşırtan görüntüler çıkarmayı başardı. Yumurta kolisi, dinazor, kum kovası ve çiçekler alıştığımızın dışında, kek formunda karşımızda.
KİM YEMEYE KIYABİLİR Kİ? ZATEN HERKES İLK OLARAK OYUNCAK SANACAĞI İÇİN YEMEYE KALKAŞAMAZ :)
HİÇBİR YUMURTA KOLİSİ BU KADAR SEMPATİK OLAMAZ
GERÇEK BİR SOĞANIN AKSİNE SİZİ ASLA AĞLATMAYACAK BİR PASTA
Finally! An onion that won't bring you to tears! Except, of course, tears of laughter, happiness, and joy. We tell you exactly how we made this onion cake.
BİR ÇOCUĞUN DOĞUM GÜNÜ İÇİN HARİKA BİR SÜRPRİZ
The sun is shining today so it feels like the perfect time to upload my newest cake. I really wanted to create a summery themed, fun cake, so here is my bucket and spade cake. The bucket is made from 3 layers of vanilla sponge cake, which is carved to look like the bucket. In the video I show you exactly how I made, filled and covered the cake, created the spade, the edible sand and also finished it off with edible shells.
Sure it LOOKS like a lemon, but it's actually chocolate cake!
**EN MİNNOŞ KEKLER**
**MAKARNAYI BU SEFER TATLI YEMEK İSTER MİSİNİZ?**
