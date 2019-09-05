2019 People’s Choice Ödülleri’nin adayları belli oldu

People's Choice Ödülleri'nin bu yılki adayları belli oldu. E! kanalında 10 Kasım'da ekrana gelecek görkemli bir törenle ödüller sahiplerini bulacak. 43 kategoride dağıtılacak olan ödüllerin, TV ve sinema kategorilerindeki adayları şu şekilde:
Film
2019'un Filmi
Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Us
2019'un Komedi Filmi
The Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
Men in Black: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
2019'un Aksiyon Filmi
Avengers: Endgame
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
2019'un Drama Filmi
Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Rocketman
Five Feet Apart
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
After
2019'un Aile Filmi
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
Aladdin
The Secret Life of Pets 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
2019'un Erkek Film Yıldızı
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
2019'un Kadın Film Yıldızı
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
2019'un Drama Film Yıldızı
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
2019'un Komedi Film Yıldızı
Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart, The Upside
Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
2019'un Aksiyon Filmi Yıldızı
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
2019'un Animasyon Film Yıldızı
America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Beyoncé, The Lion King
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Dizi
2019'un Dizisi
Game of Thrones
WWE Raw
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
2019'un Drama Dizisi
Grey's Anatomy
This Is Us
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
2019'un Komedi Dizisi
The Big Bang Theory
Saturday Night Live
Modern Family
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
2019'un Reality Şovu
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
2019'un Yarışması
American Idol
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
2019'un Erkek TV Yıldızı
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
2019'un Kadın TV Yıldızı
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
2019'un Drama TV Yıldızı
Zendaya, Euphoria
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
2019'un Komedi TV Yıldızı
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
2019'un Gündüz Yayınlanan Talk Şovu
The View
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Wendy Williams Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
TODAY
Good Morning America
2019'un Akşam Yayınlanan Talk Şovu
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
2019'un Yarışmacısı
Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent
T-Pain, The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
2019'un Reality TV Yıldızı
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
2019'un Peş Peşe İzlemeye Değer Dizisi
Game of Thrones
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
Outlander
13 Reasons Why
2019'un Bilim Kurgu Dizisi
Stranger Things
Shadowhunters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
