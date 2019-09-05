Mynet Trend

2019 People’s Choice Ödülleri’nin adayları belli oldu

People’s Choice Ödülleri’nde 2019’un adayları belli oldu. Ödüller 10 kasım Pazar günü, görkemli bir törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

People's Choice Ödülleri'nin bu yılki adayları belli oldu. E! kanalında 10 Kasım'da ekrana gelecek görkemli bir törenle ödüller sahiplerini bulacak. 43 kategoride dağıtılacak olan ödüllerin, TV ve sinema kategorilerindeki adayları şu şekilde:

Film

2019'un Filmi

  • Avengers: Endgame

  • Toy Story 4

  • Captain Marvel

  • Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

  • The Lion King

  • John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

  • Us

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home

2019'un Komedi Filmi

  • The Upside

  • Yesterday

  • The Hustle

  • Men in Black: International

  • Long Shot

  • Little

  • Good Boys

  • Murder Mystery

2019'un Aksiyon Filmi

  • Avengers: Endgame

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • Captain Marvel

  • John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

  • Shazam!

  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters

  • Dark Phoenix

  • Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

2019'un Drama Filmi

  • Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

  • Rocketman

  • Five Feet Apart

  • Glass

  • Us

  • Triple Frontier

  • After

  • Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

2019'un Aile Filmi

  • Toy Story 4

  • The Lion King

  • Aladdin

  • The Secret Life of Pets 2

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

  • The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

  • Pokémon Detective Pikachu

  • The Angry Birds Movie 2

2019'un Erkek Film Yıldızı

  • Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

  • Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame

  • Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • Will Smith, Aladdin

  • Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

  • Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

  • Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

  • Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

    • 2019'un Kadın Film Yıldızı

    • Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

    • Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

    • Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

    • Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

    • Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

    • Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

    • Lupita Nyong'o, Us

    • Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

    2019'un Drama Film Yıldızı

    • Taron Egerton, Rocketman

    • Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

    • Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

    • Lupita Nyong'o, Us

    • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

    • Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

    • Sarah Paulson, Glass

    • Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

    2019'un Komedi Film Yıldızı

    • Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe

    • Kevin Hart, The Upside

    • Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic

    • Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

    • Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic

    • Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family

    • Mindy Kaling, Late Night

    • Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

    2019'un Aksiyon Filmi Yıldızı

    • Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

  • Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

  • Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

  • Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

  • Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

  • Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

  • Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

    • 2019'un Animasyon Film Yıldızı

    • America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

    • Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4

    • Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2

    • Beyoncé, The Lion King

    • Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu

    • Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

    • Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2

    • Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2

    Dizi

    2019'un Dizisi

    • Game of Thrones

    • WWE Raw

    • Stranger Things

    • The Walking Dead

    • The Big Bang Theory

    • Riverdale

    • This Is Us

    • Grey's Anatomy

    2019'un Drama Dizisi

    • Grey's Anatomy

    • This Is Us

    • Chicago P.D.

    • Game of Thrones

    • Stranger Things

    • Big Little Lies

    • Riverdale

    • The Walking Dead

    2019'un Komedi Dizisi

    • The Big Bang Theory

    • Saturday Night Live

    • Modern Family

    • The Good Place

    • Grown-ish

    • Veep

    • Orange Is the New Black

    • Schitt's Creek

    2019'un Reality Şovu

    • Keeping Up with the Kardashians

    • Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

    • The Real Housewives of Atlanta

    • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    • Queer Eye

  • Bachelor in Paradise

  • Vanderpump Rules

  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

    • 2019'un Yarışması

    • American Idol

    • RuPaul's Drag Race

    • America's Got Talent

    • The Masked Singer

    • The Bachelor

    • The Voice

    • The Bachelorette

    • The Challenge: War of the Worlds

    2019'un Erkek TV Yıldızı

    • Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

    • Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

    • Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

    • Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

    • Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

    • Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

    • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

    • KJ Apa, Riverdale

    2019'un Kadın TV Yıldızı

    • Mandy Moore, This Is Us

    • Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

    • Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

    • Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

    • Camila Mendes, Riverdale

    • Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

    • Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

    • Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

    2019'un Drama TV Yıldızı

    • Zendaya, Euphoria

    • Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

    • Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

    • Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

    • Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

    • Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

    • Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

    • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

    • 2019'un Komedi TV Yıldızı

    • Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

    • Kristen Bell, The Good Place

    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

    • Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

  • Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

  • Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

  • Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

    • 2019'un Gündüz Yayınlanan Talk Şovu

    • The View

    • Red Table Talk

    • The Ellen DeGeneres Show

    • The Wendy Williams Show

    • Live with Kelly and Ryan

    • TODAY

    • Good Morning America

    • The Real

    2019'un Akşam Yayınlanan Talk Şovu

    • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

    • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

    • Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    • The Late Late Show with James Corden

    • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

    • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

    • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

    2019'un Yarışmacısı

    • Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff

    • Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

    • Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent

    • T-Pain, The Masked Singer

    • Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

    • Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

    • Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race

    • Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race

    2019'un Reality TV Yıldızı

    • Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

    • Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    • Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

    • NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

    • Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

    • Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

  • Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

  • Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

    • 2019'un Peş Peşe İzlemeye Değer Dizisi

    • Game of Thrones

    • Orange Is the New Black

    • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

    • The Umbrella Academy

    • Queer Eye

    • Outlander

    • 13 Reasons Why

    • Stranger Things

    2019'un Bilim Kurgu Dizisi

    • Stranger Things

    • Shadowhunters

    • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

    • Supernatural

    • The Flash

    • The Umbrella Academy

    • Arrow

    • The 100


