2020 Oscar adayları shortlist'i belli oldu

Bu yıl 92’ncisi gerçekleşecek olan Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar açıklanmadan önce son listeler belirlendi. Son eleme sonrası Oscar adayları 13 Ocak'ta açıklanacak. 2020 Oscar Ödülleri ise 9 Şubat'taki törenle sahiplerini bulacak. İşte, 9 dalda 10'ar adayın yer aldığı 2020 Oscar shortlist'i...

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

The Painted Bird (Çekya)

Truth and Justice (Estonya)

Les Misérables (Fransa)

Those Who Remained (Macaristan)

Honeyland (Kuzey Makedonya)

Corpus Christi (Polonya)

Beanpole (Rusya)

Atlantics (Senegal)

Parasite (Kuzey Kore)

Pain and Glory (İspanya)

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Advocate

American Factory

The Apollo

Apollo 11

Aquarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

The Great Hack

Honeyland

Knock Down the House

Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

Frozen II

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The King

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Pain and Glory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Us

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

"Speechless", Aladdin

"Letter to My Godfather”, The Black Godfather

"I'm Standing With You", Breakthrough

"Da Bronx", The Bronx USA

"Into the Unknown", Frozen 2

"Stand Up", Harriet

"Catchy Song", The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

"Never Too Late", The Lion King

"Spirit", The Lion King

"Daily Battles", Motherless Brooklyn

"A Glass of Soju", Parasite

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again", Rocketman

"High Above the Water", Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away", Toy Story 4

"Glasgow", Wild Rose