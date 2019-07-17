71. Emmy Ödülleri 2019 adayları belli oldu! Game of Thrones 32 dalda aday!

Bu yıl 71'incisi düzenlenecek Emmy Ödülleri'nde adaylar şöyle; EN İYİ DRAMA Better Call Saul Bodyguard Game of Thrones Killing Eve Ozark Pose Succession This Is Us EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA) Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder Laura Linney, Ozark Mandy Moore, This Is Us Sandra Oh, Killing Eve Robin Wright, House of Cards EN İYİ KOMEDİ Barry Fleabag The Good Place The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Russian Doll Schitt's Creek Veep EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) Christina Applegate, Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) Anthony Anderson, black-ish Don Cheadle, Black Monday Ted Danson, The Good Place Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method Bill Hader, Barry Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ Chernobyl Escape at Dannemora Fosse/Verdon Sharp Objects When They See Us EN İYİ TV FİLMİ Bandersnatch: Black Mirror Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie King Lear My Dinner With Hervé EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ / TV FİLMİ) Amy Adams, Sharp Objects Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us Joey King, The Act Niecy Nash, When They See Us Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ / TV FİLMİ) Mahershala Ali, True Detective Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal Jared Harris, Chernobyl Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA) Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones Julia Garner, Ozark Lena Headey, Game of Thrones Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA) Alfie Allen, Game Of Thrones Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul Michael Kelly, House Of Cards Chris Sullivan, This Is Us EN İYİ KONUK KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA) Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones EN İYİ KONUK ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA) Michael Angarana, This Is Us Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us Michael McKean, Better Call Saul Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Anna Chlumsky, Veep Sian Clifford, Fleabag Olivia Colman, Fleabag Betty Gilpin, GLOW Sarah Goldberg, Barry Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method Anthony Carrigan, Barry Tony Hale, Veep Stephen Root, Barry Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Henry Winkler, Barry EN İYİ KONUK KADIN OYUNCU (KOMEDİ) Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live Maya Rudolph, The Good Place Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag