92. Akademi Ödülleri adayları belli oldu (2020 Oscar Ödülü adayları)

92’nci Oscar Ödülleri için heyecan dorukta. Akademi Ödülleri, ya da daha çok kullanılan adıyla Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. 2020 Oscar Ödülleri ise 9 Şubat'taki törenle sahiplerini bulacak. Sam Mendes dönem filmi "1917" ile 10 dalda adaylık kazanarak Oscar Ödülleri'ne şimdiden damgasını vurdu. İşte 92. Oscar Ödülleri adayları... EN İYİ FİLM 1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite EN İYİ YÖNETMEN Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ (GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETMENLİĞİ) Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker EN İYİ ÖZGÜN SENARYO Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho ve Han Jin Won – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Sam Mendes ve Krysty Wilson Cairns - 1917 EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Todd Phillips ve Scott Silver – Joker

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI 1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood EN İYİ SES KURGUSU 1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) EN İYİ ANİMASYON KISA FİLM Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister EN İYİ KISA FİLM (CANLI-AKSİYON) Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister