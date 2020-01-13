92. Akademi Ödülleri adayları belli oldu (2020 Oscar Ödülü adayları)

MAGAZİN
Bu yıl 92’nci kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Akademi Ödülleri, ya da daha çok kullanılan adıyla Oscar Ödülleri’nde heyecan dorukta. Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödülü olan 92. Akademi Ödülleri adayları belli oldu.

92’nci Oscar Ödülleri için heyecan dorukta. Akademi Ödülleri, ya da daha çok kullanılan adıyla Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. 2020 Oscar Ödülleri ise 9 Şubat'taki törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

Sam Mendes dönem filmi "1917" ile 10 dalda adaylık kazanarak Oscar Ödülleri'ne şimdiden damgasını vurdu.

İşte 92. Oscar Ödülleri adayları...

EN İYİ FİLM

1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips - Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Margot Robbie – Bombshell

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ (GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETMENLİĞİ)

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher – Joker

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN SENARYO

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Rian Johnson – Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho ve Han Jin Won – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Sam Mendes ve Krysty Wilson Cairns - 1917

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Greta Gerwig – Little Women
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Todd Phillips ve Scott Silver – Joker
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI

1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

EN İYİ SES KURGUSU

1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)
Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

EN İYİ ANİMASYON KISA FİLM

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (CANLI-AKSİYON)

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Les Misérables (Fransa)
Pain and Glory (İspanya)
Parasite (Güney Kore)
Honeyland - (Kuzey Makedonya)
Corpus Christi - (Polonya)

EN İYİ BELGESEL

American Factory
The Cave
For Sama
Honeyland
The Edge of Democracy

EN İYİ YAPIM TASARIMI

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite

EN İYİ MÜZİK

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ KURGU

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN ŞARKI

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
I’m Standing With You - Breakthrough
Into the Unknown - Frozen II
Stand Up - Harriet

EN İYİ MAKYAJ & SAÇ TASARIMI

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ KISA FİLM

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

