92. Akademi Ödülleri adayları belli oldu (2020 Oscar Ödülü adayları)

92’nci Oscar Ödülleri için heyecan dorukta. Akademi Ödülleri, ya da daha çok kullanılan adıyla Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. 2020 Oscar Ödülleri ise 9 Şubat'taki törenle sahiplerini bulacak.
Sam Mendes dönem filmi "1917" ile 10 dalda adaylık kazanarak Oscar Ödülleri'ne şimdiden damgasını vurdu.
İşte 92. Oscar Ödülleri adayları...
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips - Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher – Joker
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Rian Johnson – Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho ve Han Jin Won – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Sam Mendes ve Krysty Wilson Cairns - 1917
Greta Gerwig – Little Women
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Todd Phillips ve Scott Silver – Joker
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)
Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
Les Misérables (Fransa)
Pain and Glory (İspanya)
Parasite (Güney Kore)
Honeyland - (Kuzey Makedonya)
Corpus Christi - (Polonya)
American Factory
The Cave
For Sama
Honeyland
The Edge of Democracy
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
I’m Standing With You - Breakthrough
Into the Unknown - Frozen II
Stand Up - Harriet
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
