Amerikalı ünlü aktör Tom Hanks ve eşi Rita Wilson koronavirüse yakalandı

12.03.2020 04:50

Amerikalı ünlü aktör Tom Hanks ve eşi Rita Wilson üzerinde yapılan yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) testinin pozitif çıktığı bildirildi.

Amerikalı ünlü aktör Tom Hanks, Instagram hesabından paylaşımda bulunarak Avustralya'da eşi Rita Wilson ile üzerlerinde yapılan yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) testinin pozitif çıktığını bildirdi.

Hanks paylaşımında karantina altına alınacakları bilgisini verdi.


