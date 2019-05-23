Mynet Trend
Agent blasts Drake over trolling of Antetokounmpo

Is rap star Drake getting into the heads of the Milwaukee Bucks, especially star player Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The recording artist and Toronto Raptors fan might take credit for having something to do with the Eastern Conference finals being tied at 2-2 after the Bucks dropped Games 3 and 4 in Toronto.

On Wednesday, a tweet from a senior executive for Octagon, the agency representing Antetokounmpo, called out Drake for his repeated trolling of the Bucks in general and specifically their superstar power forward.

“Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game, knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer,” wrote Georgios Dimitropoulos, Antetokounmpo’s former European agent before he was named senior director for Octagon Basketball Europe. “Security&him both allow it. Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before ...”

The tweet has since been deleted.

Sitting in his usual seat near the Raptors bench throughout Game 4 on Tuesday night when Toronto beat the Bucks 120-102, Drake made his presence felt. He laughed when free throws were missed by Antetokounmpo, who hit only 6 of 10 (including an airball) but still scored 25 points.

In a double-overtime loss in Game 3, Antetokounmpo made 2 of 7 free throws and scored only 12 points.

