Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar listesi nihayet yayınlandı

İşte bu haftanın oyunları 15 Ekim Salı Disco Elysium (PC) Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (PC) Outbuddies (PC) Grandia HD Collection (PC) Grandia HD Remaster (PC) Outer Wilds (PlayStation 4) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Nintendo Switch) Overwatch (Nintendo Switch) Children of Morta (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) The Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition Pack (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition / Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) The Fisherman – Fishing Planet (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

17 Ekim Perşembe



Felix the Reaper (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Kine (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Sea Salt (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Monkey King: Hero Is Back (PlayStation 4, PC)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes (PlayStation 4, PC)

Stela (Xbox One)

The Beast Inside (PC)

Little Big Workshop (PC)

Demon Pit (PC)

18 Ekim Cuma



Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition (Nintendo Switch, PC)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Return of the Obra Dinn (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Pig Eat Ball (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Driven Out (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Raging Loop (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

Megaquarium (Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

AeternoBlade II (Xbox One)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch)

A Hat in Time (Nintendo Switch)

Infliction (PC)

