Cesar Ödülleri’nde adaylar belli oldu

2019 Cesar Ödülleri'nde adaylar açıklandı. 2017 Venedik Film Festivali'nden Gümüş Ayı ile ayrılan Xavier Legrand imzalı "Custody" ve Gilles Lellouche'un yönettiği "Sink or Swim" 10 dalda adaylık elde ederek zirveye çıktı. Jacques Audiard'ın son filmi "The Sisters Brothers" ise dokuz adaylıkla onları takip etti. 44. Cesar Ödülleri, 22 Şubat tarihinde Paris'te düzenlenecek ödül töreniyle sahiplerini bulacak.
İşte adayların tamamı:
En İyi Film
Memoir of War, Emmanuel Finkiel
The Trouble With You, Pierre Salvadori
The Sisters Brothers, Jacques Audiard
Sink or Swim, Gilles Lellouche
Guy, Alex Lutz
Custody, Xavier Legrand
In Safe Hands, Jeanne Herry
En İyi Yönetmen
Emmanuel Finkiel, Memoir of War
Pierre Salvadori, The Trouble With You
Jacques Audiard, The Sisters Brothers
Gilles Lellouche, Sink or Swim
Alex Lutz, Guy
Xavier Legrand, Custody
Jeanne Harry, In Safe Hands
En İyi Yabancı Film
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonaugh
Capernaum, Nadine Labaki
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
Girl, Lukas Dhont
Hannah, Andrea Pallaoro
Our Struggles, Guillaume Senez
Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-Eda
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Elodie Bouchez, In Safe Hands
Cecile de France, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
Lea Drucker, Custody
Virginie Efira, An Impossible Love
Adele Haenel, The Trouble With You
Sandrine Kiberlain, In Safe Hands
Melanie Thierry, Memoir of War
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Edouard Baer, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
Romain Duris, Our Struggles
Vincent Lacoste, Amanda
Gilles Lellouche, In Safe Hands
Alex Lutz, Guy
Pio Marmai, The Trouble With You
Denis Menochet, Custody
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Isabelle Adjani, The World Is Yours
Leila Bekhti, Sink or Swim
Virginie Efira, Sink or Swim
Audrey Tautou, The Trouble With You
Karin Viard, Little Tickles
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Jean-Hugues Anglade, Sink or Swim
Damien Bonnard, The Trouble With You
Clovis Cornillac, Little Tickles
Philippe Katerine, Sink or Swim
Denis Podalydes, Sorry Angel
En İyi Yeni Kadın Oyuncu
Ophelie Bau, Mektoub My Love
Galatea Bellugi, The Apparition
Jehnny Beth, An Impossible Love
Lily-Rose Depp, A Faithful Man
Kenza Fortas, Sheherazade
En İyi Yeni Erkek Oyuncu
Anthony Bajon, The Prayer
Thomas Gioria, Custody
William Lebghil, The Freshmen
Karim Leklou, The World Is Yours
Dylan Robert, Sheherazade
En İyi Özgün Senaryo
The Trouble With You
Sink or Swim
Guy
Custody
In Safe Hands
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
Little Tickles
Memoir of War
The Sisters Brothers
Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
An Impossible Love
En İyi Animasyon
Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion
Dilili in Paris
Pachamama
En İyi Belgesel
America
Da Chaque Instant
Le Grand Bal
Ni Juge
The State Against Mandela and the Others
En İyi İlk Film
L'Amour Flou
Little Tickles
Custody
Savage
Sheherazade
En İyi Müzik
Amanda
The Trouble With You
The Sisters Brothers
Guy
In Safe Hands
An Impossible Love
En İyi Sinematografi
Memoir of War
The Sisters Brothers
Sink or Swim
Custody
Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
En İyi Kostüm
Memoir of War
The Emperor of Paris
The Sisters Brothers
Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
One Nation, One King
En İyi Kurgu
Little Tickles
The Trouble With You
The Sisters Brothers
Sink or Swim
Custody
En İyi Ses
Memoir of War
The Sisters Brothers
Sink or Swim
Guy
Custody
En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı
Memoir of War
The Emperor of Paris
The Sisters Brothers
Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
One Nation, One King
