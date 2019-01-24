Cesar Ödülleri’nde adaylar belli oldu

2019 Cesar Ödülleri'nde adaylar açıklandı. 2017 Venedik Film Festivali'nden Gümüş Ayı ile ayrılan Xavier Legrand imzalı "Custody" ve Gilles Lellouche'un yönettiği "Sink or Swim" 10 dalda adaylık elde ederek zirveye çıktı. Jacques Audiard'ın son filmi "The Sisters Brothers" ise dokuz adaylıkla onları takip etti. 44. Cesar Ödülleri, 22 Şubat tarihinde Paris'te düzenlenecek ödül töreniyle sahiplerini bulacak. İşte adayların tamamı: En İyi Film Memoir of War, Emmanuel Finkiel

The Trouble With You, Pierre Salvadori

The Sisters Brothers, Jacques Audiard

Sink or Swim, Gilles Lellouche

Guy, Alex Lutz

Custody, Xavier Legrand

In Safe Hands, Jeanne Herry En İyi Yönetmen Emmanuel Finkiel, Memoir of War

Pierre Salvadori, The Trouble With You

Jacques Audiard, The Sisters Brothers

Gilles Lellouche, Sink or Swim

Alex Lutz, Guy

Xavier Legrand, Custody

Jeanne Harry, In Safe Hands En İyi Yabancı Film Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonaugh

Capernaum, Nadine Labaki

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

Girl, Lukas Dhont

Hannah, Andrea Pallaoro

Our Struggles, Guillaume Senez

Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-Eda

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu Elodie Bouchez, In Safe Hands

Cecile de France, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres

Lea Drucker, Custody

Virginie Efira, An Impossible Love

Adele Haenel, The Trouble With You

Sandrine Kiberlain, In Safe Hands

Melanie Thierry, Memoir of War En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Edouard Baer, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres

Romain Duris, Our Struggles

Vincent Lacoste, Amanda

Gilles Lellouche, In Safe Hands

Alex Lutz, Guy

Pio Marmai, The Trouble With You

Denis Menochet, Custody En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu Isabelle Adjani, The World Is Yours

Leila Bekhti, Sink or Swim

Virginie Efira, Sink or Swim

Audrey Tautou, The Trouble With You

Karin Viard, Little Tickles En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu Jean-Hugues Anglade, Sink or Swim

Damien Bonnard, The Trouble With You

Clovis Cornillac, Little Tickles

Philippe Katerine, Sink or Swim

Denis Podalydes, Sorry Angel En İyi Yeni Kadın Oyuncu Ophelie Bau, Mektoub My Love

Galatea Bellugi, The Apparition

Jehnny Beth, An Impossible Love

Lily-Rose Depp, A Faithful Man

Kenza Fortas, Sheherazade