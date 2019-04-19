YEMEK

Diyet yapmadan 99 kiloyu bakın nasıl verdi!

Eren Kuyucubaşı Eren Kuyucubaşı
KEŞFET HABERLERİ  | 19.04.2019 11:23 | Son Güncelleme

Wall Street komisyoncusu John Gabriel, diyet yapmadan 99 kilo vermeyi başardı. Gabriel'in uyguladığı yöntem ise binlerce insanın kilo vermesine yardımcı oldu. İşte kilo vermek isteyenlere ilham olacak John Gabriel'in yöntemi!

Diyet yapmadan 99 kiloyu bakın nasıl verdi!

Zaman içinde kilo almaya başlayan John, 2001 yılında 198 kiloya kadar çıktı. Birçok farklı diyet girişiminde bulunmuş, ünlü beslenme uzmanları ile çalışmış ancak bir türlü kilo vermeyi başaramamıştı. Bu diyet girişimlerinin yaşandığı sırada 5 kilo verdiyse onu 6 kilo olarak geri alıyordu John.

John, fazla kiloları yüzünden hareket etmekte zorlanmaya başlamıştı. Yaptığı diyetler ona zarar olarak dönmesinin sonucunda John hayatının olumlu bir şekilde devam edebilmesi için ani kararlar aldı. Artık diyet yapmayacaktı. İnsan vücudunu araştırmaya karar veren John, hormonların, nörotransmiterlerin ve enzimlerin vücut ağırlığını nasıl etkilediğini okumaya başladı.

Yaptığı çalışmalar sonucunda kilolarından kurtulmaya başlayan John'un sizlere de ilham olacak zayıflatan önerileri:

1. Diyetten tamamen vazgeçin

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

When it comes time for the holidays, I like to make my bread-free stuffing to go with our turkey dinner.⠀ ⠀ Serves: 8⠀ Preparation time: 15 minutes ⠀ Cooking time: 30 minutes⠀ ⠀ Ingredients:⠀ ⠀ 2 Tbsp Gabriel friendly cooking oil⠀ 2 red onions, diced⠀ 4 scallions (spring onion), cut finely⠀ 1 fennel bulb, cut into long thin strips⠀ 2 stalks celery, cubed⠀ 1 cup chicken stock (with no MSG, artificial colors or flavors)⠀ 2 large mushrooms, sliced thinly⠀ ½ tsp sage⠀ 2 cloves garlic, crushed⠀ ¼ cup red wine (optional)⠀ ½ cup walnuts, chopped (or pan roasted if you prefer a more crunchy consistency)⠀ Salt and pepper to taste⠀ 1 Tbsp fresh parsley, to serve⠀ ⠀ Go to my blog and search for "Gluten Free Stuffing" to get the directions and watch me prepare it! I hope you try this "Gabrielicious" recipe! What's your fave healthy holiday recipe?

Jon Gabriel (Official) (@thegabrielmethod)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

Protein ve Omega-3 kaynaklarını tüketmeye özen gösterin. Vücudunuzun asıl ihtiyaç duyduğu eksiklikleri karşılayın. Sağlıklı yiyecekler ilk tercihiniz olmalı.

2. Sindirim sisteminin düzenli çalışması önemli

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

When I want a quick nutritional boost, I reach for sprouts. ⠀ ????⠀ For one thing, they’re extremely versatile -- I can add them to salads or sandwiches, use them as garnish, or toss them into smoothies or juices. ⠀ .⠀ They also pack a big nutritional punch:????⠀ .⠀ 1️ They are a “living food” and continue to produce nutrients AFTER being harvested.⠀ .⠀ 2️ They have the highest nutritional content of any food: a sprouted seed, bean, or nut has a MUCH higher nutritional value than the non-sprouted version.⠀ .⠀ 3️ They are extremely enzyme-rich, which helps us digest essential nutrients⠀ .⠀ 4️ They are high in antioxidants & rich in chlorophyll⠀ .⠀ Big things can come in small packages! Do you include sprouts in your diet?⠀

Jon Gabriel (Official) (@thegabrielmethod)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

Sindirim sorunu yaşadığınızda vücut kilo almaya başlar. Probiyotiklere ve fermente yiyeceklere hayatınızda yer verin. Bağırsak sağlığı son derece önemli. Bunun için lahana turşusu, hindistan cevizi kefiri gibi güçlü besinler tüketin.

3. Duygusal konulardan uzak durmaya çalışın

Bu gönderiyi Instagram'da gör

When I weighed 400 lbs and was struggling with dieting, I found it almost impossible to make it through the day without sugar. To wean myself off of it, I did what a lot of people do.⠀ ⠀ I fell into the diet soda trap.????⠀ ⠀ Aspartame seemed like a good alternative. It was sweet and had no calories. I drank it in sodas and started searching out snacks and desserts made with it too.⠀ ⠀ I didn’t know then what I know now.????⠀ ⠀ ????James Bowen, M.D. says: “The fact that aspartame fattens people is generally well known…. aspartame also poisons your metabolism so you cannot burn calories.”⠀ ⠀ There are over 92 documented side effects from aspartame, including:⠀ ⭕impaired vision⠀ ⭕tinnitus (ringing or buzzing in ears)⠀ ⭕migraines⠀ ⭕memory loss⠀ ⭕fatigue⠀ ⭕depression⠀ ⭕anxiety⠀ ⭕insomnia⠀ ⭕WEIGHT GAIN⠀ ⠀ ????Ditch the aspartame once and for all!????⠀ ⠀ Question of the day: What inspired you to start taking your health seriously? Why do you want to make a change?⠀

Jon Gabriel (Official) (@thegabrielmethod)'in paylaştığı bir gönderi ()

Kimi insanlar yoğun duygusal konularından ardından fazla yemeye başlar ve bu da onlara kilo olarak geri döner. Bilinçaltımız fazla kilo ile kendisini daha fazla güvende hisseder ve duygusal açlık açığa çıkar. Kilo verme aşamasında psikolojik destek almanız önemli.

4. Uykunuzu alın

Az uyku, kortizol seviyesini yükseltir ve bu da abur cubur yemeye teşvik eder. Düzensiz uyku, kalitesiz uyku ve az uyumak kilo almaya neden oluyor. Bu yüzden ilk yapmanız gereken şeyler arasında uykunuzu düzene sokmak var!

5. Zihinsel stresi azaltın

Zihinsel stres, hormonal değişikliklere neden olur. Stres hormonu aktif hale geldiğinde fazla yemek yeme isteği de ortaya çıkabilir. Açlık duygusunu ortadan kaldırmak için meditasyona yönelin.

6. Huzurlu bir yaşam tarzı sürdürmeye başlayın

Huzur olmazsa olmazımız! Kendinizi strese sokan ortam ve durumlardan kurtulun. John da tam olarak böyle yaptı; evini değiştirdi, gereksiz masraflarından kurtuldu ve hayatındaki dengeyi sağladı. Ayrıca kendi yemeğini pişirmeye başladı.

7. Vücudunuzu besleyin

Vitamin, mineral ve protein yönünden zengin besinler tüketin. Bu süreçte John, bol miktarda limonlu su tüketti. Dengeli beslenme ve limonlu su ona 99 kilo kaybettirdi.


PARTNERAyna görünce dayanamıyorlarAyna görünce dayanamıyorlar
Kanuni Sultan Süleyman annesini bununla iyileştirmiş! Kanuni Sultan Süleyman annesini bununla iyileştirmiş!
Kraliçe Elizabeth yanında bu kek olmadan seyahat edemiyorKraliçe Elizabeth yanında bu kek olmadan seyahat edemiyor
YORUMLARI GÖR ( 0 )
Anahtar Kelimeler:
diyet yapmadan kilo vermek zayıflamak kilo nası verilir

En Çok Okunan Haberler

Şeyma Subaşı'dan otel odasında yatak pozu!

Şeyma Subaşı'dan otel odasında yatak pozu!

Arka Sokaklar kadrosuna 5 yeni isim!

Arka Sokaklar kadrosuna 5 yeni isim!

Jet Sosyete dizisinde sürpriz ayrılık!

Jet Sosyete dizisinde sürpriz ayrılık!

Biberli baklavaya ilgi büyük! Kuyruklar oluştu kısa sürede tükendi

Biberli baklavaya ilgi büyük! Kuyruklar oluştu kısa sürede tükendi

Düdüklü tencerenin asıl patlama nedeni...

Düdüklü tencerenin asıl patlama nedeni...

Bu böreğin tadına bakan ondan vazgeçemiyor!

Bu böreğin tadına bakan ondan vazgeçemiyor!

İlginizi Çekebilir

Huawei P30 veya P30 Pro telefonlar Huawei Watch GT ve 3 aylık ekran garantisi hediye!

Huawei P30 veya P30 Pro telefonlar Huawei Watch GT ve 3 aylık ekran garantisi hediye!

Sivilcesiz ve Işıltılı Bir Cilt için Ballı, Kabartma Tozlu ve Elma Sirkeli Maske

Sivilcesiz ve Işıltılı Bir Cilt için Ballı, Kabartma Tozlu ve Elma Sirkeli Maske

Burcu Esmersoy’un özel seçimleri sizlerle!

Burcu Esmersoy’un özel seçimleri sizlerle!

Evde 1 Yemek Kaşığı Suyla Sarımsak Nasıl Yetiştirilir?

Evde 1 Yemek Kaşığı Suyla Sarımsak Nasıl Yetiştirilir?

Eşek Sütünün Faydaları Nelerdir?

Eşek Sütünün Faydaları Nelerdir?

Okuyucu Yorumları 0 yorum
Tüm Yorumları Görmek İçin Tıklayın
Diğer Haberler
Geçmişten günümüze! 40 çeşit baharatla hazırlanan Osmanlı'nın ilacı: Mesir macunu

Kanuni Sultan Süleyman annesini bununla iyileştirmiş!

Kraliçe Elizabeth yanında bu kek olmadan seyahat edemiyor

Kraliçe Elizabeth yanında bu kek olmadan seyahat edemiyor

Sütle karıştırıp yüzünüze sürdüğünüzde...

Sütle karıştırıp yüzünüze sürdüğünüzde...

Sevdiklerini şaşırtmak isteyenlere özel anlatıyoruz: Fal kurabiyesi nedir?

İçinden öyle bir şey çıkıyor ki...

Sadece 2 yaprağı bile bakın nelere iyi geliyor!

Sadece 2 yaprağı bakın neye iyi geliyor!

77 yaşındaki Youtuber Saniye Anne! Youtube'a girmesinin asıl nedeni hepimizi duygulandırıyor

77 yaşındaki Youtuber Saniye Anne! Youtube'a girmesinin asıl nedeni hepimizi duygulandırıyor

İletişim Kurumsal Yardım Üyelik Gizlilik Bildirimi Yasal Uyarı

Copyright © MYNET A.Ş. Telif Hakları MYNET A.Ş.'ye Aittir.