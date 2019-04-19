Diyet yapmadan 99 kiloyu bakın nasıl verdi!

Zaman içinde kilo almaya başlayan John, 2001 yılında 198 kiloya kadar çıktı. Birçok farklı diyet girişiminde bulunmuş, ünlü beslenme uzmanları ile çalışmış ancak bir türlü kilo vermeyi başaramamıştı. Bu diyet girişimlerinin yaşandığı sırada 5 kilo verdiyse onu 6 kilo olarak geri alıyordu John.
John, fazla kiloları yüzünden hareket etmekte zorlanmaya başlamıştı. Yaptığı diyetler ona zarar olarak dönmesinin sonucunda John hayatının olumlu bir şekilde devam edebilmesi için ani kararlar aldı. Artık diyet yapmayacaktı. İnsan vücudunu araştırmaya karar veren John, hormonların, nörotransmiterlerin ve enzimlerin vücut ağırlığını nasıl etkilediğini okumaya başladı.
Yaptığı çalışmalar sonucunda kilolarından kurtulmaya başlayan John'un sizlere de ilham olacak zayıflatan önerileri:
When it comes time for the holidays, I like to make my bread-free stuffing to go with our turkey dinner.⠀ ⠀ Serves: 8⠀ Preparation time: 15 minutes ⠀ Cooking time: 30 minutes⠀ ⠀ Ingredients:⠀ ⠀ 2 Tbsp Gabriel friendly cooking oil⠀ 2 red onions, diced⠀ 4 scallions (spring onion), cut finely⠀ 1 fennel bulb, cut into long thin strips⠀ 2 stalks celery, cubed⠀ 1 cup chicken stock (with no MSG, artificial colors or flavors)⠀ 2 large mushrooms, sliced thinly⠀ ½ tsp sage⠀ 2 cloves garlic, crushed⠀ ¼ cup red wine (optional)⠀ ½ cup walnuts, chopped (or pan roasted if you prefer a more crunchy consistency)⠀ Salt and pepper to taste⠀ 1 Tbsp fresh parsley, to serve⠀ ⠀ Go to my blog and search for "Gluten Free Stuffing" to get the directions and watch me prepare it! I hope you try this "Gabrielicious" recipe! What's your fave healthy holiday recipe?
Protein ve Omega-3 kaynaklarını tüketmeye özen gösterin. Vücudunuzun asıl ihtiyaç duyduğu eksiklikleri karşılayın. Sağlıklı yiyecekler ilk tercihiniz olmalı.
When I want a quick nutritional boost, I reach for sprouts. ⠀ ????⠀ For one thing, they’re extremely versatile -- I can add them to salads or sandwiches, use them as garnish, or toss them into smoothies or juices. ⠀ .⠀ They also pack a big nutritional punch:????⠀ .⠀ 1️ They are a “living food” and continue to produce nutrients AFTER being harvested.⠀ .⠀ 2️ They have the highest nutritional content of any food: a sprouted seed, bean, or nut has a MUCH higher nutritional value than the non-sprouted version.⠀ .⠀ 3️ They are extremely enzyme-rich, which helps us digest essential nutrients⠀ .⠀ 4️ They are high in antioxidants & rich in chlorophyll⠀ .⠀ Big things can come in small packages! Do you include sprouts in your diet?⠀
Sindirim sorunu yaşadığınızda vücut kilo almaya başlar. Probiyotiklere ve fermente yiyeceklere hayatınızda yer verin. Bağırsak sağlığı son derece önemli. Bunun için lahana turşusu, hindistan cevizi kefiri gibi güçlü besinler tüketin.
When I weighed 400 lbs and was struggling with dieting, I found it almost impossible to make it through the day without sugar. To wean myself off of it, I did what a lot of people do.⠀ ⠀ I fell into the diet soda trap.????⠀ ⠀ Aspartame seemed like a good alternative. It was sweet and had no calories. I drank it in sodas and started searching out snacks and desserts made with it too.⠀ ⠀ I didn’t know then what I know now.????⠀ ⠀ ????James Bowen, M.D. says: “The fact that aspartame fattens people is generally well known…. aspartame also poisons your metabolism so you cannot burn calories.”⠀ ⠀ There are over 92 documented side effects from aspartame, including:⠀ ⭕impaired vision⠀ ⭕tinnitus (ringing or buzzing in ears)⠀ ⭕migraines⠀ ⭕memory loss⠀ ⭕fatigue⠀ ⭕depression⠀ ⭕anxiety⠀ ⭕insomnia⠀ ⭕WEIGHT GAIN⠀ ⠀ ????Ditch the aspartame once and for all!????⠀ ⠀ Question of the day: What inspired you to start taking your health seriously? Why do you want to make a change?⠀
Kimi insanlar yoğun duygusal konularından ardından fazla yemeye başlar ve bu da onlara kilo olarak geri döner. Bilinçaltımız fazla kilo ile kendisini daha fazla güvende hisseder ve duygusal açlık açığa çıkar. Kilo verme aşamasında psikolojik destek almanız önemli.
Az uyku, kortizol seviyesini yükseltir ve bu da abur cubur yemeye teşvik eder. Düzensiz uyku, kalitesiz uyku ve az uyumak kilo almaya neden oluyor. Bu yüzden ilk yapmanız gereken şeyler arasında uykunuzu düzene sokmak var!
Exercise alone is not the answer to weight loss, but it’s still an important factor of overall health.⠀ ????⠀ It raises your mood by releasing chemical in your brain that lower stress.⠀ ????⠀ It gives you energy by delivering oxygen and nutrients to your muscles.⠀ ⚡⠀ It increases your endurance, strength, and flexibility.⠀ ????⠀ It helps you experience more restful sleep.⠀ ????⠀ How much exercise do you aim for each week? ⠀ ????⠀ Remember, even a brisk walk????♀️or 15 minutes of yoga ????helps!⠀
Zihinsel stres, hormonal değişikliklere neden olur. Stres hormonu aktif hale geldiğinde fazla yemek yeme isteği de ortaya çıkabilir. Açlık duygusunu ortadan kaldırmak için meditasyona yönelin.
Huzur olmazsa olmazımız! Kendinizi strese sokan ortam ve durumlardan kurtulun. John da tam olarak böyle yaptı; evini değiştirdi, gereksiz masraflarından kurtuldu ve hayatındaki dengeyi sağladı. Ayrıca kendi yemeğini pişirmeye başladı.
During this holiday season, do you want to avoid the dreaded “food coma”?????????⠀ .⠀ Chew more slowly & thoroughly -- Drink lemon or herbal tea 20 min after your meal...????????⠀ .⠀ Balance carbs with healthy fats to slow down the glucose spike.⠀ .⠀ ????????♂️Are you waiting to lose weight before living your life?⠀ .⠀ ????Stop putting your life on hold!????⠀ .⠀ Sticking to a weight loss program is easier when you already treat yourself with dignity & respect! ❤️❤️❤️⠀ .⠀ You deserve to live your life - let us help! ???? (click #linkinbio!)⠀
Vitamin, mineral ve protein yönünden zengin besinler tüketin. Bu süreçte John, bol miktarda limonlu su tüketti. Dengeli beslenme ve limonlu su ona 99 kilo kaybettirdi.
